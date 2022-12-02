I’ve Tried Hundreds of Leggings — and My Go-to Pair I Always Pack for Trips Is Currently on Sale

When I’m packing my carry-on suitcase, every inch of space matters. That’s why I’m always on the lookout for capsule clothing items that minimize luggage real estate. For instance: a versatile travel legging.

As a longtime health and fitness journalist, I’ve quite literally tested out hundreds of different leggings. And for my frequent travels, I’m constantly on the lookout for a pair that’s impressively multifunctional. I tried the Girlfriend Collective’s Luxe Leggings earlier this year and found them to be equally functional for everyday wear, high-intensity activities, and life on the go. And, luckily, now is the time to snag a pair, since they’re 35 percent off, bringing their $92 price tag to $60.

I love slipping them on for a travel day — even with the soft, stretchy fabrication, they feel thick enough to wear as pants and aren’t see-through. The fabric has a really pretty subtle sheen, which helps them appear a bit more elevated, and pairs seamlessly with any sweater, t-shirt, or jacket. I’m personally partial to the lago colorway, but they also come in six additional hues, including classic black, which is also marked down.

I’m a fan of the compressive fabric for plane-travel, in particular. Although they don’t apply quite as much pressure as compression socks, they’re still a great alternative to loose sweatpants when it comes to promoting blood flow in-flight. Plus, the two small pockets on the waistband are convenient for stashing keys, a credit card, or extra hair ties while trekking through the terminal and beyond.

Beyond my travel day needs, I can toss these leggings on for a hike, yoga flow, or gym workout during my trip — the sturdy construction is supportive enough for just about any activity, and the sweat-wicking material is a must in my book (I don’t know about you, but I’m not a fan of packing damp activewear into my suitcase).

What’s more, I appreciate that sustainability is a cornerstone of the Girlfriend Collective ethos, and they’re committed to protecting this beautiful planet we love to explore. For instance, these leggings are made from 77 percent recycled plastic bottles, and they’re recyclable themselves.

It’s worth noting that these compression leggings are one of many items featured in Girlfriend Collective's extended Cyber Week sale, which lasts until December 4. The entire site is 35 percent off, with some select items discounted 70 percent. Also, for every item sold through the sale, Girlfriend will donate one item of equal or greater value to an organization in need.

If you’re looking for a new travel pant that marries comfort and style, look no further than one of my all-time favorite pairs, the Luxe legging. And keep scrolling for more options from the Girlfriend sale that will fit seamlessly into your travel rotation.

