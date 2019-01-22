These Valentine's Day Gifts Are Perfect for Travel-lovers — and They're Even On Sale for MLK Weekend

By Travel + Leisure Staff
Updated January 16, 2021
Whether you're setting off on a socially distanced romantic getaway for Valentine's Day or planning a fun stay-at-home celebration, you're going to need to find a heartfelt gift — big or small — for your travel-loving partner.

Here at Travel + Leisure, our editors have curated some of the most delightful gifts for every type of traveler: from the Instagram obsessive to the wine connoisseur. And we've got some really great budget present picks, too.

Even better news, each of these gifts is on sale for MLK weekend, so take advantage of the lower prices and get your gifts in time for Valentine's Day.

If you're looking for ideas for him or for her this Valentine's Day, consider this gift guide a map to your favorite globe-trotter’s heart.

Vintage Map Print Cufflinks

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

A beautifully intimate gift for your travel-loving and button-down wearing partner, these John Wind cufflinks feature glimpses of vintage maps.

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $60 (originally $98)

Mantra Bracelets

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

This set of bracelets will remind your loved one that “mindset is everything,” to “be real not perfect,” or “get sh*t done"...or all of the above if they choose to stack their mantra.

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $90

Cashmere Ribbed Mockneck Sweater

Credit: Courtesy of Nadaam

Few things say I care about your comfort quite like a cashmere sweater, and this rosey one from Nadaam is the perfect mix of comfort and style.

To buy: naadam.com, $125 (originally $250)

Colorblock Balacava

Credit: Courtesy of Uncommon Goods

This on-theme winter balacava or ski mask is basically a winter face mask and beanie combo — perfect for your partner's skiing or winter commutes.

To buy: uncommongoods.com, $30 (originally $45)

Ugg Fluffette Slipper

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

These ultra-fluffy slippers are made from Ugg's patented shearling-feel wool blend, so they're ready to keep your partner warm for years to come. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $70 (originally $90)

Slip Pillowcase & Eye Mask Set

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

This sleek eye mask and pillow set is a favorite of both fashion editors and beauty bloggers. Alongside adding a little luxury to your bedtime routine, it's hypoallergenic and made of the highest grade of mulberry silk, which helps keep skin and hair hydrated and is gentler than other common sleep mask fabrics on the delicate skin around the eyes.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $92 (originally $122)

Tom Dixon Collector Scented Candle Set

Credit: Courtesy of Mr. Porter

This elegant scented candle set by Tom Dixon will inspire anyone who has channeled their attention into home decor during quarantines.

To buy: mrporter.com, $275 (originally $550)

Estella Bartlett And So the Adventure Begins Travel Waller

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Give the gift of never losing another boarding pass again with this chic little travel wallet by Estella Bartlett.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $29 (originally $48)

Tory Burch Backpack

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

A beautiful bag that can be used for travel (and, in the meantime, commutes and errands) is the perfect gift for any woman currently planning her next getaway.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $195 (originally $278)

The Bouqs Company Subscription

Credit: Courtesy of Bouqs

A subscription lets you set up a regular, automatic delivery of flowers to your sweetie. Choose the collection (e.g. roses, farmer’s market), size (original, deluxe, grand), and occurrence (weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, special occasions), and voila: your love will be sent recurring reminders of how much they mean to you.

To buy: bouqs.com, from $36/bouquet

