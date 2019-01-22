Whether you're setting off on a socially distanced romantic getaway for Valentine's Day or planning a fun stay-at-home celebration, you're going to need to find a heartfelt gift — big or small — for your travel-loving partner.

Here at Travel + Leisure, our editors have curated some of the most delightful gifts for every type of traveler: from the Instagram obsessive to the wine connoisseur. And we've got some really great budget present picks, too.

Even better news, each of these gifts is on sale for MLK weekend, so take advantage of the lower prices and get your gifts in time for Valentine's Day.

If you're looking for ideas for him or for her this Valentine's Day, consider this gift guide a map to your favorite globe-trotter’s heart.