10 Online Stores With the Most Unique Gift Ideas

There's something about shopping for gifts in person that feels a little magical, especially during the holiday season. Christmas markets, local boutiques, and even department stores just have that extra bit of cheer. Perhaps it's the festive décor? The jolly, jingling soundtrack? The thrill of discovering that perfect-for-them present after wandering aisle after aisle? That's a tricky feeling to replicate when shopping online — unless you know where to look.

For gift shoppers who want to go the extra mile in thoughtfulness but would prefer everything be shipped directly to their doorsteps, here are some of the very best places to find unique gifts around the web. If you're particularly strapped for time, we've even picked a standout gift travelers will love from each site — from tech essentials to stylish, every-trip accessories.

Related: 16 Customized Gifts to Add a Personal Touch to Your Holidays

And make sure to check out the rest of Travel + Leisure's 2019 gift guide, where you'll find creative and thoughtful ideas for anyone on your list — from the always stressed to the royal-obsessed.