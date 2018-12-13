15 Travel Subscription Gifts That Keep on Giving
That’s why we carefully curated a list of gifts that keep the element of surprise going long after the bow comes off. From subscription services travelers will thank you for all year long (like airport lounge access or workout classes they can use almost anywhere) to thoughtfully packed treats from all over the world that will show up at his or her door each month, these are the types of gifts that will impress the not-so-easily-impressed and guarantee you get grateful “thinking of you” texts for months to come.
Below, the best monthly gift boxes and subscription gifts to give the traveler in your life right now.
Priority Pass
It’s not easy to make anyone happy during a flight delay, but give the gift of a Priority Pass membership, and the traveler in your life is guaranteed to think of you fondly regardless of their departure time. With this membership, they'll have access to more than 850 airport lounges worldwide, where they can enjoy free cocktails, snacks, and Wi-Fi while waiting for their plane to arrive. (They can also bring a friend for a small fee, so this could work out as a gift to yourself, too.)
To buy: prioritypass.com, $99 to 399 a year
Rosetta Stone
There may be nothing more valuable to a traveler than knowledge — especially knowledge of another language. By subscribing someone to Rosetta Stone’s foreign language programs, you’re giving them the ability to connect with the places they go and the people they meet on an entirely different level.
To buy: rosettastone.com, $49 for 3 months
Scribd
What do flights, train trips, bus rides, beach days, and family vacations have in common? They’re made better by a good book. A Scribd subscription comes with access to three books and one audiobook each month (with countless options to choose from), delivered straight to his or her device of choice. Scribd also includes unlimited access to news and magazines — so they can stay informed wherever their travels take them.
To buy: scribd.com, $25 for three months
ClassPass
We all have that (super toned) friend who’s so dedicated to staying in shape that they wake up early to work out, even on vacation. A ClassPass subscription is the perfect gift, because with more than 40 participating cities around the world, they’ll likely be able to find a fitness class nearby. And from barre to boxing to hot yoga, they’ll always have the chance to try whatever workout is trending in their current location.
To buy: classpass.com, from $49-159/month
Birchbox
For the globetrotter who likes to feel pampered at home and on the go, Birchbox’s monthly sends include five sample-sized (read: travel-sized) beauty, skincare, or grooming products from beloved brands like Kiehl’s, Living Proof, and Benefit. We doubt any recipient of this gift will have trouble stocking up their Dopp kit again.
To buy: (women) birchbox.com, $42/three months; (men) birchbox.com, $38/three months
Travel + LeisureMagazine
Sure, we’re biased here, but we think anyone who loves travel will enjoy a monthly dose of Travel + Leisure’s glossy, adventure-filled magazine. They’ll get trip ideas, packing inspiration, insider tips, and much more, delivered straight to their doorstep.
To buy: amazon.com, $14 per year
Try the World: Countries Box
Whether they’re a home chef or just an avid eater and drinker, a traveler is always thrilled to get a taste of a new destination. Try the World curates a box of gourmet foods, snacks, and drinks from a different country each month, so when subscribers are not out exploring a new destination, the world comes to them.
To buy: trytheworld.com, $39 per month
GlobeIn: Artisan Box
GlobeIn’s Artisan Box is more than just a monthly box of beautiful, themed gifts, which range from spices and keepsakes to jewelry and accessories. It’s also a compilation of products specially crafted by artisans the world over, and you can read their inspiring stories on the website.
To buy: globein.com, $43 to 48 per month
The Wordy Traveler Subscription
For the curious traveler who loves reading about a faraway place almost as much as visiting one, this subscription includes a “wanderlust-inspiring” book about a new destination every quarter, along with a corresponding tea and custom art print. Major bonus: Purchasing a subscription also helps provide women and girls in need with access to education.
To buy: cratejoy.com, from $41/quarter
The Stationery Box by Cloth & Paper
For the list-making, post card-writing, diary-keeping traveler, this box includes five to eight pieces of unique stationery, including a mix of notebooks, postcards, journals, pens, sticky notes, and more. Best of all, you can count on thank you-postcards from all of your traveler's greatest trips.
To buy: cratejoy.com, $38 per month
Little Passports World Edition Subscription
There’s something extra special about sharing a love for the world with the next generation. With everything from maps, suitcase stickers, and destination-specific activity sheets and souvenirs to their very own “passport,” these educational and fun kits will keep kids interested in exploring well beyond their own backyards.
To buy: littlepassports.com, $13 to $15 per month
WanderAway Travel Subscription Box
Billed as a “getaway in a box,” WanderAway delivers destination-themed products to inspire the recipient’s next trip — or to satiate their wanderlust when they can’t book a ticket. Items, sourced from local artisans and small businesses in each featured destination, are curated to appeal to the senses, and may include coffees and teas, travel accessories like satin sleep masks, or even incense.
To buy: wanderawaybox.com, $44 to $220 per month
MunchPak
Great for packing in a carry-on or enjoying at home, MunchPak sends the trendiest new snacks from around the world based on each recipient’s preferences — spicy, savory, sour, or sweet — or, for the more adventurous, a mix of all of the above. Expect candies from across the globe, exotic takes on some of your go-to snack brands, and chip flavors you never imagined existed.
To buy: munchpak.com, $10 to $44 per month
Cairn: The Original Box
Made for the outdoor adventurer, Cairn delivers three to six useful monthly products like cold weather apparel, trail snacks, camping gear, navigation tools, and skincare for tough conditions.
To buy: getcairn.com, $28 to $30 per month
Indie States of America
Anyone who loves exploring the good old U S of A will enjoy getting specialty snacks from a different region of the nation delivered to them each month. Think: spicy pickle chips from Michigan, blueberry bourbon jam from Brooklyn, and bacon peanut butter chocolate bars from Massachusetts.
To buy: mouth.com, $54 to $60 per month