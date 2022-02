Travel is the gift that keeps on giving, so finding just one item to wrap that will hold a world traveler’s attention can be a daunting task. When someone’s brain is conditioned to seek out the new and exciting on the regular, you have to get creative to keep them on their toes.That’s why we carefully curated a list of gifts that keep the element of surprise going long after the bow comes off. From subscription services travelers will thank you for all year long (like airport lounge access or workout classes they can use almost anywhere) to thoughtfully packed treats from all over the world that will show up at his or her door each month, these are the types of gifts that will impress the not-so-easily-impressed and guarantee you get grateful “thinking of you” texts for months to come.Below, the best monthly gift boxes and subscription gifts to give the traveler in your life right now.