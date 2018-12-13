What do flights, train trips, bus rides, beach days, and family vacations have in common? They’re made better by a good book. A Scribd subscription comes with access to three books and one audiobook each month (with countless options to choose from), delivered straight to his or her device of choice. Scribd also includes unlimited access to news and magazines — so they can stay informed wherever their travels take them.

To buy: scribd.com, $25 for three months