21 Long Distance Gifts That Will Bring You Together in Spirit

Whether your significant other moved across the country to pursue a promising job opportunity, your best friend started a graduate school program in a different state, or you left home to travel the world, you know just how difficult long distance relationships can be.

Related: The Best Locally Made Gift in Each of the 50 States

To ease the challenges of the LDR, the editors at Travel + Leisure put together a gift guide that covers every type of long distance relationship: couples, mother/daughter, best friends, siblings, grandparents/grandson/granddaughter.

From high-tech webcams to fill-in-the-blank journals and sentimental jewelry, these gifts will either connect you and your loved ones via technology, keep you on their minds, or remind them just how much you love them even when you're not there to say it.

Related: The Best Gifts for Couples Who Love to Travel

Scroll down to see our picks for the best gifts to bring you and your long distance loved ones together — if not in person, at least in spirit.