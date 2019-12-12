Last-minute Gifts From Nordstrom That Will Arrive Before Christmas

Christmas is right around the corner and (oh, no!) you haven’t finished gift shopping yet. Whether it’s due to procrastination, a packed schedule, anxiety over finding the perfect gift, or whatever the case may be — we get it. This time of year is always a whirlwind, so who could really blame you?

Luckily for you and all other last-minute holiday shoppers out there in the world, Nordstrom is offering free delivery by Christmas Eve, so you’ll have enough time to speed-wrap the gift and sneak it under the tree before anyone notices. Score! Just make sure to place your order by 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 22.

Below, we’ve rounded-up a list of last-minute gifts that don’t feel rushed. Scroll through to shop thoughtful presents for anyone on your list — whether it’s the frequent flier, the mother-in-law, or the gift exchange you almost completely forgot about (oops) — just don’t forget to lock in your order by noon on Dec. 18.