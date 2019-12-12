Last-minute Gifts From Nordstrom That Will Arrive Before Christmas
Christmas is right around the corner and (oh, no!) you haven’t finished gift shopping yet. Whether it’s due to procrastination, a packed schedule, anxiety over finding the perfect gift, or whatever the case may be — we get it. This time of year is always a whirlwind, so who could really blame you?
Luckily for you and all other last-minute holiday shoppers out there in the world, Nordstrom is offering free delivery by Christmas Eve, so you’ll have enough time to speed-wrap the gift and sneak it under the tree before anyone notices. Score! Just make sure to place your order by 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 22.
Below, we’ve rounded-up a list of last-minute gifts that don’t feel rushed. Scroll through to shop thoughtful presents for anyone on your list — whether it’s the frequent flier, the mother-in-law, or the gift exchange you almost completely forgot about (oops) — just don’t forget to lock in your order by noon on Dec. 18.
Tech Gloves
Ugg Bathrobe
Kiehl's Hydration Essentials Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Béis Weekend Travel Tote
Anthropologie Throw Blanket
Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket
BP Studded Faux Leather Tote
Ugg Throw Blanket
Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Set
Calpak Hardshell Cosmetics Case
Frye 'Logan' Leather Overnight Bag
Bobbi Brown Away We Glow Gift Set
MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote
Silk Sleep Mask
Casteify Apple Watch Band
AirFly AirPod Flight Adaptor
Olukai Shearling Slip-on Sneakers
