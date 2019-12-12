Last-minute Gifts From Nordstrom That Will Arrive Before Christmas

By Travel + Leisure Staff
December 12, 2019
Christmas is right around the corner and (oh, no!) you haven’t finished gift shopping yet. Whether it’s due to procrastination, a packed schedule, anxiety over finding the perfect gift, or whatever the case may be — we get it. This time of year is always a whirlwind, so who could really blame you?

Luckily for you and all other last-minute holiday shoppers out there in the world, Nordstrom is offering free delivery by Christmas Eve, so you’ll have enough time to speed-wrap the gift and sneak it under the tree before anyone notices. Score! Just make sure to place your order by 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 22.

Below, we’ve rounded-up a list of last-minute gifts that don’t feel rushed. Scroll through to shop thoughtful presents for anyone on your list — whether it’s the frequent flier, the mother-in-law, or the gift exchange you almost completely forgot about (oops) — just don’t forget to lock in your order by noon on Dec. 18.

1 of 17

Tech Gloves

To buy: nordstrom.com, $30

2 of 17

Ugg Bathrobe

To buy: nordstrom.com, $98

3 of 17

Kiehl's Hydration Essentials Ultra Facial Cleanser Set

To buy: nordstrom.com, $30

4 of 17

Béis Weekend Travel Tote

To buy: nordstrom.com, $98

5 of 17

Anthropologie Throw Blanket

To buy: nordstrom.com, $148

6 of 17

Patagonia Better Sweater Jacket

To buy: nordstrom.com, $99

7 of 17

BP Studded Faux Leather Tote

To buy: nordstrom.com, $45

8 of 17

Ugg Throw Blanket

To buy: nordstrom.com, $98

9 of 17

Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Set

To buy: nordstrom.com, $49

10 of 17

Calpak Hardshell Cosmetics Case

To buy: nordstrom.com, $85

11 of 17

Frye 'Logan' Leather Overnight Bag

To buy: nordstrom.com, $598

12 of 17

Bobbi Brown Away We Glow Gift Set

To buy: nordstrom.com, $99

13 of 17

MZ Wallace Medium Metro Tote

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $225

14 of 17

Silk Sleep Mask

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50

15 of 17

Casteify Apple Watch Band

To buy: nordstrom.com, $52

16 of 17

AirFly AirPod Flight Adaptor

To buy: nordstrom.com, $45

17 of 17

Olukai Shearling Slip-on Sneakers

To buy: nordstrom.com, $130

