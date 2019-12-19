50 Fun Gift Ideas for $50 or Less
Whether it's a thank you to the host for putting together a picture-perfect dinner gathering, a small sentiment for your child's ever-patient teacher, or a gesture to show appreciation for your friend who gave you countless great recommendations for your honeymoon, gift giving is a great way to show friends and family how much they mean to you.
But it can also be a challenge. We’ve all been there before: wondering what to get that person to show just how much you care?
Shopping and gift-giving should be fun — not stressful. That’s where Travel + Leisure’s gift guides come in. We’ve made it as easy as possible for you to find the perfect gift for whoever’s on your list — be it the jet-setter, the wine lover, the home decorator, the person who’s impossible to shop for because he or she only ever wants practical items (here’s to you, dad), and yes, even the cousin you haven’t seen or talked to in years whose name you pulled for the family gift exchange.
We’ve combed the web for fun, interesting, and useful gift ideas that not only show you care, but also show you put a little more thought into it than grabbing a Starbucks gift card on the way to the party.
Besides, it’s always a good idea to have inexpensive reserves on hand once the holiday season strikes or a handy list of go-to ideas for birthdays and special occasions. And if you happen to be shopping for someone who loves to travel, well, we’ve got you covered.
Below, our picks for pleasing even the most discerning friends and family without spending a dime over $50.
Xenvo iPhone Camera Lens Kit Pro
Amazon's No. 1 best-selling phone camera lens kit will upgrade any vacation photo.
To buy: amazon.com, $45
Voluspa Japonica Baltic Amber Candle
This candle's rich amber scent will make any room cozier.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $28
Harry’s Winston Shave Set
Shave sets don’t often come at such affordable price points, and this one comes with not one, but three German-engineered blade cartridges that deliver clean, smooth shaves. Along with your choice of a foaming shave gel or moisturizing shave cream, a travel blade cover, and the ability to monogram the razor handle, this set will please any guy in your life.
To buy: harrys.com, $25
UCO Hundred 100 Lumen LED Headlamp
This stylish headlamp will take your camping gear up a notch.
To buy: amazon.com, $21
S’well Water Bottle, 25 oz
Because everyone should hydrate in style.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $35
When in Rome Alexa-powered Travel Trivia Game
Alexa becomes your at-home game show host on family night with this cool trivia game from Amazon. You'll talk travel trivia with locals from around the world, but do note you'll need an Alexa-enabled device to play.
To buy: amazon.com, $11
3rd Generation Echo Dot
The newest version of the Echo Dot has improved sound quality for listening to music and a smart-looking fabric finish.
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $50)
Mindful Travel Journal
This journal encourages you to prioritize mindfulness while traveling.
To buy: amazon.com, $14
Travelambo Travel Wallet
This super useful jetsetter accessory holds passports (up to two), boarding passes, credit cards, keys, and even a pen, and is made of a classy but durable material in a variety of stylish colors.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Eat Well Travel Often Print
Who doesn’t need this reminder every once in awhile? This ultimate travel mantra will look great on any surface in the home.
To buy: society6.com, from $38
Calpak Packing Cube Set
Could there be a cuter way to stay organized while packing?
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $48
Decorative Globe
Bring the world into your living space, literally, with this beautiful, painterly globe. It’ll serve as a gentle (and aesthetically pleasing) reminder that there’s always more of the world to explore.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $13
Bartender Kit
For the friend who's looking to get into bartending, this multi-purpose set is guaranteed to impress.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Etched Skyline Wine Glass
These skyline-etched wine glasses will transport the wine-loving traveler to U.S. cities like New York City, Nashville, and Chicago.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $24
Tile Key Finder
We love the combination of style and function with this Tile Key Finder set.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
Push Pin Travel Map
We’ve yet to encounter anyone who doesn’t love to keep track of their travels. Make it easy and fun to do so with this custom map that comes with push pins to mark every new adventure.
To buy: etsy.com, from $49
Palermo Body Tranquility Aromatherapy Oil
Essentially calm in a bottle, this roll-on oil is a must-have for anxious fliers.
To buy: etsy.com, $35
Beaches: Gray Malin
This collection of dazzling aerial shots from beaches across six continents inspires sun-drenched daydreams even on the snowiest of days. It’s the perfect gift for the wanderluster or beach bum in your life.
To buy: amazon.com, $28
iOttie Wireless Charger
This little guy enables wireless qi charging with the iPhone X, 8/8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, Note 8, and 5W, and the Google Pixel 3
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Homesick Candle
These long-lasting candles will remind you of home, wherever that may be.
To buy: amazon.com, $27
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
This kit will make six custom bottles of hot sauce using various spices (curry, ancho, cayenne, chili), vinegars, and brown sugar.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $35
Artifact Uprising Wood Block + Prints
This wooden block display, made of reclaimed Colorado mountain beetle pine, is beautiful and simple—without taking any attention away from the real attraction: your vacation photos, of course.
To buy: artifactuprising.com, $20
‘Places to Go, People to See’ Coffee Table Book
This gorgeous, linen-bound book is a coffee table staple for wanderlusters.
To buy: katespade.com, $40
3-Month Book of the Month Club Membership
This isn’t just your average book club. Curated picks are based on the recommendations of celebrities and other trustworthy, literary tastemakers.
To buy: bookofthemonth.com, $50 for a three month subscription
Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Maestro in Color 400
If classic red and “all-day stay” are two things you’re looking for in a lip color, you’ve found it. Now share it with your most vivacious friend.
To buy: sephora.com, $38
Cards Against Humanity
Got a joker on your list? This party game is the ultimate icebreaker. Just be warned: its content is completely NSFW.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Homemade Pasta Starter Set
For the friend who came back from Italy and hasn’t stopped raving about the amazing hand-crafted pasta, help them make their own at home. This box set includes every tool they’ll need to start rolling gnocchi or folding ravioli in no time.
To buy: amazon.com, $60
LifeStraw
This award-winning water filter is truly a must-have for any backpacker. As an alternative to iodine tablets and cumbersome pumps, it will filter up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water into drinkable form.
To buy: amazon.com, $12
Jetsetter Tote Bag
This adorable tote is great for anyone who goes grocery shopping, goes to the gym, goes to work — really anyone who goes anywhere outside of their home and wants to carry more than just their keys.
To buy: etsy.com, $20
Beeropoly
Proving that there’s something for everyone, this drinking game will appeal to beer lovers, game lovers, DIY lovers, or anyone who likes to have a laugh with friends over a brew.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $35
Herbivore Botanical Beard Oil
Love a soft beard? Us, too.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Los Angeles Sunset Art Print
Everyone needs a little mental vacation once in a while — make it easier for your loved one by gifting them a tranquil scene to hang on the wall.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $29
Lexon Mino Glossy Bluetooth Speaker
Who wouldn't want a cute and portable bluetooth speaker?
To buy: nordstrom.com, $30
Que Collapsable Water Bottle
The most fun way to skip the $5 water bottles at the airport.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Jackery Bolt 6000 mAh External Battery Charger
You could consider this one a utilitarian gift, but it’s something absolutely everyone has a need for these days. This portable charger has built-in USB and lightning cords (so there’s no need to carry loose cords around) and holds enough juice to fully charge your phone twice.
To buy: amazon.com, $29
Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream With Sea Buckthorn
Too often, we overlook the fact that our hands are exposed to the sun just as much as our faces on a daily basis. This sunscreen-and-hand-cream-in-one will help keep hands looking young and wrinkle-free, and its TSA-friendly size makes it perfect for bringing on trips.
To buy: sephora.com, $14 for 30mL size
Sugarfina Rosé Gummies, Large Candy Cube
Got a sweet tooth on your list? Problem solved. These sophisticated treats are just sugary enough, and you can’t beat the rosé flavor.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $20
Slip Silk Scrunchies
Wearing one of these super-soft silk scrunchies on the plane will keep hair from creasing.
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $39