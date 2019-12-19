50 Fun Gift Ideas for $50 or Less

Whether it's a thank you to the host for putting together a picture-perfect dinner gathering, a small sentiment for your child's ever-patient teacher, or a gesture to show appreciation for your friend who gave you countless great recommendations for your honeymoon, gift giving is a great way to show friends and family how much they mean to you.

But it can also be a challenge. We’ve all been there before: wondering what to get that person to show just how much you care?

Shopping and gift-giving should be fun — not stressful. That’s where Travel + Leisure’s gift guides come in. We’ve made it as easy as possible for you to find the perfect gift for whoever’s on your list — be it the jet-setter, the wine lover, the home decorator, the person who’s impossible to shop for because he or she only ever wants practical items (here’s to you, dad), and yes, even the cousin you haven’t seen or talked to in years whose name you pulled for the family gift exchange.

We’ve combed the web for fun, interesting, and useful gift ideas that not only show you care, but also show you put a little more thought into it than grabbing a Starbucks gift card on the way to the party.

Besides, it’s always a good idea to have inexpensive reserves on hand once the holiday season strikes or a handy list of go-to ideas for birthdays and special occasions. And if you happen to be shopping for someone who loves to travel, well, we’ve got you covered.

Below, our picks for pleasing even the most discerning friends and family without spending a dime over $50.