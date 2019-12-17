Gifts for Women Who Love to Travel
It can be tricky to find the perfect gift for a well-traveled woman. You'll want to buy something she’ll be able to take with her — something that will make long waits at airports more endurable, flights more comfortable, memories more recordable, and overall experiences more enjoyable.
Related: Women's Travel Gifts Under $50
Travel + Leisure is offering its most comprehensive gift guide ever this year. The goal? Make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone you love. Below, our top picks for the discerning woman on the go.
Banana Republic Sherpa Fleece Half-zip Sweatshirt
This fuzzy Sherpa pullover will keep her cozy on the chilliest of plane rides. It’s also a great layering piece, perfect for under light jackets or blazers.
To guy: bananarepublic.com; $99
Cuyana Open Cashmere Cardigan
Knitted in Italy, this almost-too-soft cashmere cardi is the epitome of a layering piece. We rarely travel without one.
To buy: cuyana.com, $225
Cult Gaia Mini Ark Bag
Is there a more vacation-ready handbag than this top-handled bamboo clutch? We'll wait.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $128
Fitbit Versa
One of the sleekest and smartest trackers on the market, Fitbit's Versa makes a great gift for the health-conscious traveler. Some of our favorite features: auto-exercise recognition and built-in guided workouts, 24/7 heart rate tracking, room to store hundreds of songs for phone-free listening, and an impressive four- to five-day battery life. Toss in a few interchangeable leather straps and gift them as a bundle.
To buy: fitbit.com, $230
Ray-Ban Aviator Gold-tone Sunglasses
These classic gold-tone aviator-style sunglasses are a godsend for jet-lagged eyes everywhere.
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $170
Aesop Departure Travel Kit
For the chic traveler, this beautiful toiletries set will be a life saver. It's got everything she'll need from non-drying hand sanitizer, lip cream, toothpaste, rose water facial spritz, and more.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $35
Oliver Gal Luggage Tag Wall Art
Gift one of these stunning giclée canvas prints to show off a favorite destination (or a former hometown). Available airport codes include U.S. cities like Savannah, Chicago, Boston, and more.
To buy: etsy.com, from $25, depending on size
Mark & Graham Boarding Bag
This structured handbag is large enough to carry-on all the items she could ever need––and it can be monogrammed!
To buy: markandgraham.com, $179
Giorgio Armani Lip Magnet Lipstick
A bold red lip is perhaps one of the easiest ways to look polished on the go. We love the warm shade (and liquid-to-matte texture) of Giorgio Armani's Lip Magnet in Fil Rouge.
To buy: sephora.com, $38
Ban.do Travel Planner
This hardcover notebook comes jam-packed with all the trip planning essentials: maps, basic translations and conversions, packing lists, and two pages of the cutest travel-themed stickers (also an essential).
To buy: bando.com, $23
Flesh Flipbook
Beauty lovers will obsess over this new Flipbook with 100 sheets coated in bronzer, blush, and highlighter. Could it be the most travel-friendly way to carry all three? We sure think so.
To buy: ulta.com, $22
Tata Harper Natural Antiaging Skincare Discovery Kit
This kit combines some of the best-selling products from clean beauty queen Tata Harper's eponymous line — from cleanser to toner to moisturizer. Each is 100% natural (no synthetic or chemical ingredients), compatible with all skin types, and TSA-friendly.
To buy: bergdorfgoodman.com, $75
Monogrammed Away Carry-on
We're huge fans of Away here at T+L and the brand's chic hard-sided suitcases are favored by quite a few celebrities, too — Karlie Kloss, Mandy Moore, Jessica Alba, and so on. For a personalized touch to your gift, Away has partnered with New York City–based artist Jen Mussari to offer hand-painted monograms in a variety of colors.
To buy: awaytravel.com, $295
Slip Silk Pillowcase
Made of 100 percent of the highest grade of mulberry silk, these pillowcases keep skin hydrated and hair soft and frizz-free.
To buy: nordstrrom.com, $85 for one
Airbnb Gift Card
Electronic gift cards are always a lifesaver when you're in need of a last-minute gift or one for someone too far away for an in-person exchange. And with Airbnb, your favorite explorers will be able to stay at unique places in 191 countries around the world or book immersive experiences with locals.
To buy: amazon.com, from $25
We've got more gift card ideas for travelers, too.
Ritani True North Collection Diamond Pendant
This stunning compass-inspired necklace in 18kt white and yellow gold will keep her centered, no matter where she roams.
To buy: ritani.com, $500
Rothy's The Point Flat
A shoe with no break-in period that's machine-washable and constructed entirely of recycled materials? The seasoned globetrotter will flip for these flats.
To buy: rothys.com, $145
Pantone Notebooks
Everyone can always use a new journal, and these petite versions, from Pantone Universe, are bright and simple to appeal to everyone.
To buy: amazon.com, $22 for a set of 10
Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera
This stylish instant camera (one of this year's Ultimate Travel Essentials) is a notch above others on the market right now, with a smart flash that calculates exposure based on the distance of the subject for a just-right brightness and specific shooting modes for different environments.
To buy: amazon.com, $120
Manduka eKO Mat
A foldable yoga mat is the perfect gift for any traveling woman who likes to stay moving (so to speak). This one by beloved yoga brand Manduka is lightweight but still grippy enough to work for her wherever she decides to do her sun salutations.
To buy: freepeople.com, $44
Uma Oils Wellness Oil Trial Kit
Uma Oils — or, more accurately, the Uma estate — has been supplying luxury beauty brands (like Tom Ford) with some of the world’s finest all-natural oils for centuries. But its own line of products — specifically the therapeutic oils, which are inspired by age-old Ayurvedic healing techniques — take the cake. We recommend starting out with the Wellness Oil Trial Kit. It includes four TSA-friendly oils for ailments ranging from stress to insomnia.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $45
Moon Juice Moon Dust Sachet Sampler
Not sure what to get the wellness seekers in your life? You can't go wrong with Moon Juice’s cult-favorite Moon Dusts with this sampler pack, which includes two tea bag–like packets of the California–based brand's six best-selling edible “dusts.” Can’t sleep on planes? Stir in the dream dust to your favorite tea or a glass of warm milk before boarding. Suffering from jet-lag? Stir the brain and power dust into a smoothie; both are loaded with ingredients that support mental clarity, alertness, and energy.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $35
Everlane Cashmere Mockneck
Everlane's affordable cashmere is beloved by many — Meghan Markle included — and this year, the brand brought it back in a big way. We love this sage mockneck, but there are plenty of other styles, too, for as little as $100.
To buy: everlane.com, $93 (originally $155)
Patchology On The Fly Multi-masking Travel Skincare Kit
Arrive fresh-faced with this cute, all-in-one skincare kit from Patchology. It includes the brand's popular FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels and Hydrating Lip Gels, and two sheet masks — one for hydration and one to illuminate the complexion.
To buy: ulta.com, $20