Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel
If the men you know are obsessed with crossing countries off of their bucket lists, consider this your guide to gift giving. From skin care to travel gadgets and stylish accessories, your globetrotter will be thanking you for giving him an excuse to plan his next trip.
There’s a gift on the list for every type of traveler — those who like to arrive in style, those simply looking for comfort and utility, and those looking for a blend of both. We’re sure you’ll find something that will put a smile on his face.
This year, Travel + Leisure is offering its most comprehensive gift guide ever. The goal? Make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone (yes, even your mother-in-law) on your list. Below, our picks for the traveling man.
Herringbone Backpack
A backpack is the greatest gift for any traveler and this one in particular is sleek, stylish and has pockets for everything he needs on the go.
To buy: bananarepublic.com, $129
Ugg Neumel Suede Desert Boot
You may know Ugg for its ultra popular women’s winter boots, but the brand also provides a variety of men’s shoes. The suede desert boot is the perfect shoe for those chilly fall and winter days. The wool lining and footbed will keep your feet warm and comfortable throughout your travels.
To buy: zappos.com, $130
City Map Cocktail Glasses
Celebrate familiar travel destinations with these etched rock glasses. Each features a different city grid.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $16
Saxx Kinetic Boxer Briefs
Behind every traveling man is a good pair of boxers, and Saxx honestly offers some of the most comfortable around. Each pair has a contour pouch lined with mesh slings to ensure everything stays in place, and the variety of fabrics offered provides a boxer for every activity. The Kinetic line is moisture wicking, quick drying, and perfect for high-performance activities, whereas the Vibe line comes in a variety of fun patterns and uses a soft viscose fabric to ensure comfort all day.
To buy: amazon.com, from $27
LAB Series Multi-Action Face Wash
A clean face will make anybody feel better after a long day traveling. This multi-action face wash by LAB Series cleanses, exfoliates, and conditions the skin. It’s popular with men of all skin types and comes in a travel-friendly size.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $26
Sony a6000
When looking for a gift that will keep on giving, a camera is a great choice. Sony’s a6000 is a mirrorless camera with photo quality that matches that of many DSLRs at a fraction of the cost. It’s less bulky, easier to manage, and extremely portable.
To buy: amazon.com, $548
Loro Piana Travel Pillow
There are many ways to stave off jet-lag, but few as classy as Loro Piana’s plush, cashmere-blend travel pillow. It's fit for the business class traveler who knows it all starts with getting a good night's sleep on your overnight flight.
To buy: us.loropiana.com, $1,025
Best Made Co. 10 oz. Flask
Know a traveling whiskey lover? Buy them a fifth of their favorite brand and this sleek 10 oz. flask. It's made from English pewter and comes with a canvas case.
To buy: bestmadeco.com, $128
Nomo Airport Runway Screenprints
These prints from Nomo depict the runways at major airports around the world.
To buy: etsy.com, $30
London Undercover Wood-handle Telescopic Umbrella
London Undercover's handmade umbrella has a telescopic, compact design that makes it great for the daily commute. The midnight-blue shell canopy still expands to a generous size, and the whangee wood handle is exceptionally durable, yet lightweight.
To buy: mrporter.com, $100
Stuart and Lau Weekender Bag
This overnight bag by Stuart and Lau is both lightweight and waterproof, as well as durable and timeless. It’s the perfect gift for the guy who loves his weekend getaways.
To buy: stuartandlau.com, $385
Tumi International Carry-on
It doesn’t get cooler than a Tumi aluminum carry-on. The International Carry-on is especially fun since it comes with vintage-inspired destination stickers to personalize your luggage. Inside, it has two zip pockets, tie-down straps, and a hanger bracket to keep things tidy and fresh.
To buy: tumi.com, $995
The American Bar: The Artistry of Mixing Drinks
This book is the perfect gift for any man with a bar cart looking to expand his taste in cocktails. With over 500 recipes, there's sure to be a drink (or several) that strikes his fancy.
To buy: barneys.com, $30
Clarisonic Mia Men
After a long day of traveling, sometimes all you need to feel like yourself again is a good face scrub. This cleansing device removes oil, sweat, and dirt, as well as reduces razor bumps.
To buy: amazon.com, $99
The Tie Bar Essentials Box Gift Set
Trying to buy clothes for someone can be risky, but any guy would be happy to add a few more ties to his wardrobe. Each of these style boxes comes in a variety of colors and patterns and includes ties, pocket squares, socks, tie bars, and collar stays.
To buy: thetiebar.com, $165
Art of Shaving Travel Kit
A man on the road can still treat himself to a nice shave. This kit is packaged for air travel and has all the essentials: pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a badger shaving brush, and post-shave balm.
To buy: bergdorfgoodman.com, $30
Vince Cashmere Hoodie
Is there any better travel companion than a 100% cashmere hoodie?
To buy: nordstrom.com, $485
Frescobol Carioca Beach Bat and Ball Set
There’s nothing better than a beach holiday, but sometimes your time on the beach can get a bit boring. That’s where the beach games come in. This bat and ball set is handmade and includes paddles, balls, and a waterproof bag. Each pair is individually made, so the design may differ from set to set.
To buy: mrporter.com, $245
Garmin Forerunner Multisport GPS Running Watch
There are plenty of fitness trackers on the market, but this smartwatch from Garmin stands out for its style and versatility. It's great for running, swimming, and cycling, so no matter your sport, this watch can help you track your stats.
To buy: amazon.com, from $246
Smythson Currency Case
Smythson’s currency case is flat enough to store in your carry-on bag or briefcase, and with four zipped pockets, it’s the perfect option for keeping currency, boarding passes and bus and museum tickets all in one place.
To buy: barneys.com, $330
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3 Wireless Headphones
Tune out the world around you while traveling with these sleek noise canceling headphones.
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $279 (originally $349)
Johnstons of Elgin Cashmere Gift Set
Who wouldn't love the gift of cashmere? This luxurious gift set includes a tartan scarf and knit gloves. Plus, for an added cost, you can add three initials to personalize the scarf.
To buy: johnstonsofelgin.com, $195 (was $256)
Wolf Leather Watch Roll
All men with good taste know that protecting your watch while traveling is imperative and not a small feat while in transit. Stuffing it in your briefcase won’t cut it. Keep it safe with this elegant watch roll by Wolf.
To buy: mrporter.com, $250
Leatherology Double Zip Toiletry Bag
Every man needs a sturdy toiletry kit to carry all his essentials whether he's going away for the weekend or taking an extended vacation. This roomy leather bag comes in a variety of colors, and you can even add a monogram to make your bag one-of-a-kind.
To buy: leatherology.com, from $165
Pilgrim Surf + Supply Swim Shorts
Surfers living in the city can feasibly ride waves and the train all in the same day — Pilgrim Surf + Supply's swim shorts ensure you're ready for both. This long-length 'Ballard' style is cut from quick-drying nylon so you're comfortable in the water and on the way home.
To buy: mrporter.com, $100
Banana Republic Slim Core Temp Pant
Your search for the perfect travel pant is over. The Aiden Slim pant from Banana Republic is made from the brand's Core Temp fabric, which resists wrinkles, dries quickly, and regulates body heat, allowing you to deal with whatever a day of travel throws your way.
To buy: bananarepublic.com, from $73
Saxx Athletic Shorts
These nylon athletic shorts from Saxx Underwear are as cozy and comfortable as travel clothes get.
To buy: amazon.com, $26
Everlane Reversible Puffer Jacket
Everlane's Re:Down Reversible Puffer Jacket is the perfect travel companion for any guy who loves to get out and explore during the winter months — in addition to being reversible, the jacket is also water-resistant and packs into a travel pillow.
To buy: everlane.com, $178
Hermès Apple Watch Band
A luxe leather band will bring his Apple Watch to the next level. Plus, it will dress up any travel outfit.
To buy: apple.com, $1,299