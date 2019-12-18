Gifts for Men Who Love to Travel

If the men you know are obsessed with crossing countries off of their bucket lists, consider this your guide to gift giving. From skin care to travel gadgets and stylish accessories, your globetrotter will be thanking you for giving him an excuse to plan his next trip.

Related: Best Men’s Travel Gifts Under $50

There’s a gift on the list for every type of traveler — those who like to arrive in style, those simply looking for comfort and utility, and those looking for a blend of both. We’re sure you’ll find something that will put a smile on his face.

This year, Travel + Leisure is offering its most comprehensive gift guide ever. The goal? Make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone (yes, even your mother-in-law) on your list. Below, our picks for the traveling man.