The Gifts Business Travelers Will Take on Every Trip
Even people who love to travel can find themselves homesick if they're constantly on the road for work — especially in the face of snags like airport delays or the seemingly endless packing or unpacking. Or they might just start to miss the comforts of home — the people, the scents, the flavors. Luckily, there are more ways than ever to make many of those things portable.
Business travelers also place a premium on things that make their trips feel easier, more luxurious, or more fun, so gifts like multitasking bags and elevated wardrobe staples will win big.
Once you peruse the inspiration below, make sure to check out the rest of Travel + Leisure's 2019 gift guide, where you'll find creative and thoughtful ideas for anyone on your list — from the always stressed to the royal-obsessed.
Cuyana Jewelry Case
Keep her power pearls (or his lucky watch) safe on the go. This leather case keeps jewelry still no matter what turbulence his or her trip ends up having.
To buy: cuyana.com, $105
Briggs & Riley Baseline Deluxe Hanging Toiletry Kit
Roomy enough for all your giftee’s bathroom essentials, this durable organizer is water-resistant for easy cleaning and comes with a lifetime repair guarantee — just in case.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $105
Uncommon Goods Smart Pack Travel Set
Dedicated travelers from all walks of life espouse the virtues of packing cubes. These space savers make packing and unpacking a breeze, and this eight-piece set covers all the bases, from trousers and ties to cosmetics and shoes.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $129
Vim & Vigr Compression Socks
Travel enough and you’ll instantly recognize that swollen, stiff feeling in your legs and feet that comes from being in the air too long. But forget the stodgy beige compression socks you might remember from Mrs. Doubtfire — these vibrant pairs come in a wide range of plaids, polka dots, and other patterns frequent fliers will actually want to wear.
To buy: amazon.com, from $15
Uncommon Goods Tie & Cufflink Traveler
A vegan leather case keeps four neckties wrinkle free and, for those truly Dapper Dans, neatly organizes two pairs of cufflinks and four collar stays.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $45
Shinola Signature Lea Leather Continental Wallet
Made in the USA, this chic zippered wallet has ample pockets and slots inside, ensuring documents, credit cards, and money all stay perfectly compartmentalized. (No scrounging around for that paper boarding pass that somehow got jumbled up with some foreign bills.)
To buy: shinola.com, $295
Homesick Candles
It’s human nature to closely associate certain scents with certain places, which is why these location-specific, hand-poured candles are ideal for sprucing up a hotel room during an extended business trip. The 21 different versions cover a wide spread of U.S. cities and states, including Los Angeles (citrus with a hit of sea breeze) and Texas (leather, pine, lemon, and sage, among other notes).
To buy: bloomingdales.com, each $30
Personalized Stationery From Minted
Handwritten notes still earn major points in most industries today, and a monogrammed set always looks ultra-professional.
To buy: minted.com, from $50
Hook & Albert Weekender Bag
A sturdy, structured duffel unfolds into a garment bag with an expandable main compartment long enough to fit a floor-length dress. (You’ll also notice sections for shoes, accessories, and delicates.) The shoulder strap and handles allow it to be carried multiple ways. A garment weekender for men is also available.
To buy: hookandalbert.com, $680
Mark & Graham Commute Clutch
Digging through a tote or backpack to find that one thing you need is zero fun. This monogrammable leather pouch features pockets for cords and electronics, slots for essential credit cards, and other handy organizational features.
To buy: markandgraham.com, $129
Tumi Alpha Bravo Backpack
Functionality meets style in this nylon and leather piece that’s equally useful during a daily commute or a business trip. It fits a 15-inch laptop snugly in a padded sleeve; a loop on the backside slides easily over a suitcase handle; and interior pockets stash all the usual essentials.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $486
Google Pixel Buds
International business travelers will appreciate these snazzy earbuds’ real-time translation feature, which works with the Google assistant.
To buy: store.google.com, $159