You may be at that special stage in life when it seems like a new invitation rolls in every other week: weddings, engagement parties, housewarming parties, or just rooftop summer soirees to celebrate the season. (If you aren't there yet, don't worry; it's coming.) And as our mothers very graciously taught us, you should never show up empty-handed.

While shopping for just one person is already hard enough, shopping for two can be even trickier. The best gifts for couples are those that both people can appreciate or benefit from — or, better yet, gifts that come in pairs so they'll each have one, like a set of matching mugs.

Related: 17 Travel-themed Wedding Gift Ideas for the Globetrotting Couple

This year, as part of our most comprehensive gift guides yet, we've compiled a list of gifts that all types of couples can appreciate, whether they love traveling, food and drink, music, movies, or anything in between. And because we know attending weddings and all these parties can really take a toll on your wallet, we've also got your budget in mind.

Ahead, you'll find gift ideas for couples that are less than $20 as well as gifts for when you're feeling magnanimous. No matter which gift you choose, we're willing to bet you'll be a hit — times two.