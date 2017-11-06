The Best Gifts for Couples Who Love to Travel
You may be at that special stage in life when it seems like a new invitation rolls in every other week: weddings, engagement parties, housewarming parties, or just rooftop summer soirees to celebrate the season. (If you aren't there yet, don't worry; it's coming.) And as our mothers very graciously taught us, you should never show up empty-handed.
While shopping for just one person is already hard enough, shopping for two can be even trickier. The best gifts for couples are those that both people can appreciate or benefit from — or, better yet, gifts that come in pairs so they'll each have one, like a set of matching mugs.
This year, as part of our most comprehensive gift guides yet, we've compiled a list of gifts that all types of couples can appreciate, whether they love traveling, food and drink, music, movies, or anything in between. And because we know attending weddings and all these parties can really take a toll on your wallet, we've also got your budget in mind.
Ahead, you'll find gift ideas for couples that are less than $20 as well as gifts for when you're feeling magnanimous. No matter which gift you choose, we're willing to bet you'll be a hit — times two.
Airbnb Gift Card
One of the best gifts for any couple is some alone time away. Even after the busiest weeks, it's always possible to find a last-minute weekend getaway on Airbnb — whether it's to wake up to a new view or just to have a quiet place to dig into those books they've been meaning to start.
To buy: airbnb.com, from $25
I'm Sorry For What I Said Spoons
We've all said or done things in a state of hanger that we've later regretted. These hand-stamped spoons get the apology over with quickly and adorably. As an added bonus, use them to share some ice cream to heal the wounds.
To buy: etsy.com, $36 for two
Sushi Making Kit
They say certain seafoods can be aphrodisiacs. Whether or not that's true, we think learning a new skill together — like rolling sushi — and sharing a rewarding meal afterwards is enough of an aphrodisiac on its own.
To buy: amazon.com, $43
Hammered Bar Set with Tools
There's nothing quite like arriving home after a long day and whipping up a cocktail to enjoy right on the couch. Equipped with this beautiful stainless steel bar set, your friends can skip the $14 cocktails at the bar and mix up their favorite libations right at home — all while donning their comfiest sweats and coziest socks.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $90
Large Ice Cubes Tray
To really complete the cocktail-inspired gift, include these silicone trays that make large, slow-melting ice cubes essential for serving perfectly chilled drinks. Hopefully they'll invite you over for some adult beverages as a thank you.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Personalized Anniversary Pushpin World Map
Every world traveler likes to keep a record of where they've been, and this personalized map is a great way to do just that. This print arrives ready-to-hang in a lightweight espresso wood frame. Plus, it'll serve as inspiration for their next adventure together.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $149
Scuddles Picnic Basket Travel Backpack
Picnics in the park are one of best ways to turn a regular weekday evening into date night when the weather's nice. This insulated picnic bag is the perfect companion for those al-fresco meals: It comes with a strap for easy carrying (rather than the rigid wooden handles on wicker baskets), a wine opener, small cutting board, and even includes salt and pepper shakers. Plus, with four sets of plates, cutlery, napkins, and glasses, date night can easily become double date night.
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Custom Cutting Board and Cheese Knives Set
A great pick for the couple who loves to entertain, this customizable cheese board and knives set features a simple but sleek design, with a slate strip on which to identify the cheeses being served (guests will never mistake the cheddar for gouda again). Flip the board over to use as a regular cutting board, or for more space to arrange charcuterie, fruits, and nuts.
To buy: etsy.com, $60
Fandango Gift Card
A date night out at the movies is made that much sweeter when someone else is picking up the tab. Just make sure to include enough on your card — movie tickets don't come cheap these days — for tickets and a large popcorn to share.
To buy: fandango.com, from $11
Turntable With Built-in Stereo Speaker, Vintage Style Record Player
What's more romantic than putting on a record and dancing like no one's watching with the one you love? With a walnut wood base, this turntable brings a bit of chic nostalgia into any home. And unlike a lot of other turntables, this one has built-in speakers that provide beautiful sound quality.
To buy: amazon.com, $150
ENO DoubleNest Hammock
For the couple who spends more time outdoors than in, this super-packable portable hammock is the gift to top them all. Weighing only 19 ounces, it's no sweat to bring hiking or camping, or on a beach vacation where it can be strung up between two palms for maximum relaxation. Complete the gift with the matching easy-to-use tree straps.
To buy: hammock, amazon.com, $70; straps, amazon.com, $30
Good Morning Beautiful & Handsome Mugs
Mornings can be rough, but every morning will start off right when the couple shares a cup o' joe with these mugs.
To buy: etsy.com, $21
Monogrammed Leather Passport Covers
The globetrotting couple in your life will no doubt appreciate a pair of monogrammed passport covers. These bright, colorful hues will help them easily locate their passports within the depths of their bags at security, and are made of beautiful pebbled leather to keep their passports protected over a lifetime of jet-setting. Plus, you can never go wrong with a personalized gift.
To buy: markandgraham.com, $137 for two
Audio Stereo Y Splitter Cable
What to do when you've downloaded the latest Netflix series to binge-watch on the plane, but onto only one tablet or laptop? This headphone jack splitter solves the problem, and makes a thoughtful small gift for duos who travel together often.
To buy: amazon.com, $6
Cuisinart Panini Press
When you live together, weekend mornings become one of the most treasured times of the week. Help your friends up their brunch game with a panini maker. Once they have one, they'll be experimenting with waffle paninis, hash brown paninis, donut paninis — the world will be their proverbial oyster panini. And, you can feel free to remind them that you're available to come over any time to help eat their new pressed sandwich creations.
To buy: amazon.com, $75
Society6 Gift Card
If you're headed to a housewarming, this is the perfect gift to let the couple choose something to decorate their new home. Society6 features a huge database of artwork from thousands of artists around the world, so purchasing from this site also means supporting independent artists whose work they love. In addition to traditional wall prints, they can find throw pillows, blankets, rugs, stationery, and even clothing.
To buy: society6.com, $25-$100
Acrylic Block Picture Frames
While snapping zillions of digital photos on our smartphones nowadays, it's easy to forget how nice it is to capture the best of those memories in a frame. These clear acrylic ones will fit into just about any home's design scheme, and what better frame than one that lets the photo shine?
To buy: crateandbarrel.com, $36
Personalized Acacia Rectangle Tray
Neither person will ever have to search for their keys, wallet, or sunglasses ever again with this attractive personalized wood tray that serves as a great catch-all. When company's over, they can also use it to serve food or drinks.
To buy: markandgraham.com, $90
The Original My Cinema Lightbox
Lightboxes are a cute couple gift and a very Instagrammable way to leave loving messages for each other to wake up or come home to — or just an aesthetically pleasing way for the confrontation-averse to ask someone to take out the trash.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $50
Plonk Wine Subscription
Wine enthusiasts will love to discover their next favorite bottle by receiving new wines with detailed tasting and pairing notes shipped right to their door. Expertly curated to focus on smaller, boutique wineries producing organic and biodynamic wines, Plonk is the perfect way to try wines from around the world that you wouldn't otherwise be able to find in your local wine stores.
To buy: plonkwineclub.com, from $55 per monthly shipment
Adventuring Together Print
A creative way to celebrate the couple who loves to travel, you can choose four locations they've been to together, or include their hometowns and college towns as a reminder of where they came from.
To buy: etsy.com, from $62
Urbanstems Flower Delivery
There's very little in life that a bouquet of fresh-cut flowers delivered right to your door won't set right. Even guys will appreciate this pick-me-up of professionally arranged stems because as they say, "happy wife, happy life."
To buy: urbanstems.com, starting at $148 for three months
CourseHorse Gift Card
Give the gift of learning. CourseHorse offers classes in everything from cooking to painting to coding in every major city (and smaller towns) across the country, as well as online classes that can be taken from the comfort of their living room.
To buy: coursehorse.com, from $25
Flytographer
Everyone has experienced the problem of arriving at a picturesque location and asking a stranger to take a photo, only to have it capture more of your feet than the scenery or attraction behind you. Enter Flytographer, the perfect gift for a couple going on a once-in-a-lifetime dream vacation (read: honeymoon). They'll pair you with professional photographers from around the globe and provide a full-service photo shoot, making sure you get the shot you wanted. High-quality digital prints are included in the package price.
To buy: flytographer.com, from $250