The Best Gift Ideas for Your Father-in-Law
Buying gifts for your father-in-law is always a daunting task — whether it's your first time spending the holidays with him or your 20th.
From a set of sleek steak knives and beautifully illustrated books of French impressionism to a luscious cashmere sweater and no-nonsense whiskey glasses, there is something for every kind of traveling man in this comprehensive guide to holidays with the in-laws.
This year, Travel + Leisure is offering its most comprehensive gift guide ever. The goal? To make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone (yes, your mother-in-law, too) on your list. Below, our top picks for the globetrotting father-in-law.
English Pewter Company 4 oz Hip Flask
For the man who enjoys a drink on the go, this classic flask is all clean lines, style, and elegance. Made of pewter — the fourth most precious metal in the world, mind you — it has a beautiful mirror-like finish, leaving ample room for a personal engraving.
To buy: englishpewter.us, $48
Timber Scuff Slipper
These no-nonsense slippers are just as cozy as they are sensible. A lovely hue of charcoal gray, the shoes come with a soft faux fur interior lining and rubber soles, so slipping out to get the newspaper while remaining completely comfy is no problem at all.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $40
Ted Baker iPhone Card Slot Folio Case
With a chic, textured exterior, Ted Baker has crafted a simple yet utilitarian folio iPhone case, perfect for keeping all the necessities in one place while traveling or for everyday use.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50
Audio-Technica Professional Turntable
What dad doesn't love to slide on an old record every now and then (or all the time)? Give your father-in-law the gateway to his favorite vinyl with this state-of-the-art turntable from Audio-Technica.
To buy: amazon.com, $300
Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
Bluetooth? Check. Manageable size? Check. Dent, crack, and scratch resistant? Check, check, check. Complete with a silicone strap for easy mobility, this surprisingly small and resilient sound system from Bose is great for the man who wants to hear his music loud and clear, wherever he goes.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $109
Dior Eau Sauvage Parfum
Since 1966, men across the globe have been spritzing on this modern and elegant fragrance from Dior — and women everywhere have been loving it. Sensual and sophisticated, this scent features hints of citrus, myrrh, vetiver, and San Carlo bergamot.
To buy: sephora.com, $105
100 Photographs: The Most Influential Images of All Time
TIME's "100 Photographs: The Most Influential Images of All Time" is the perfect gift for the people in your life who love history or photography (or both). The book highlights the photographs that captured the most important moments in our collective history.
To buy: barnesandnoble.com, $25
Mighty Bright Miniflex Book Light
If your father-in-law is a true bookworm, he will make good use of this handy little book lamp, perfect for reading in bed or on a red-eye flight.
To buy: barnesandnoble.com, $10
Larsson & Jennings Lugano 40mm Watch
If you want to give your father-in-law a nice watch but can't shell out on a Rolex, have no fear: there are plenty of brands out there with just as sleek styles for an eighth of the price. We love Scandinavian brand Larsson & Jennings—while all of their watches are quite handsome (Ed's note: most of the brand's styles are unisex), we especially love this elegant timepiece, part of the Lugano line, that incorporates an Italian leather strap, polished gold accents, and crystal sapphire glass.
To buy: larssonandjennings.com, from $239
Neiman Marcus Cashmere Long-Sleeve Polo Sweater
Listen — you can't go wrong with cashmere. Trust us, you just can't. This simple and sleek polo half-button will be a welcomed addition to your father-in-law's winter wardrobe.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $248
Gucci Soft Leather Bit-Strap Loafer
For the classy gent who values sophistication above all else when it comes to fashion, these timeless loafers will never go out of style.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $730
Ugg Scuff Slipper
You can't go wrong with the classic Ugg Scuff Slipper, a lounge wear favorite for all ages and genders. Gift your father-in-law this fuzzy piece of footwear to enhance his around-the-house comfort level.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $79.95
Williams Sonoma 'One Pot of the Day' Cookbook
In this book, your father-in-law will find 365 recipes of mouth-watering, seasonal, one-pot meals. Creative, useful, and undoubtedly delicious, any cook will have a blast with this useful recipe book that features full-color photography (because let's face it, that's half the fun).
To buy: williams-sonoma.com, $35
Shinola Embossed Tech Portfolio Case
If you've got a father-in-law who needs to stay organized when he's getting from point A to point B (think: the business traveler), we've got you (and him) covered. This beautiful leather travel portfolio case is the perfect spot to store his iPad, passport, pens, wallet, phone — the list goes on.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $395
Bass Pro Browning Fishing Front Loader Tackle Bag or System
If your father-in-law likes to fish, consider buying him a heavy-duty tackle bag that'll last him a lifetime, like this one by Browning Fishing, which carries up to seven 370-size and two 360-size utility boxes.
To buy: basspro.com, from $99.99
EMS Men's Power Stretch Glove
For the father-in-law who spends a lot time outdoors chopping wood, talking walks in the forest, tending to the yard — you know the type. These slim, flexible gloves are lightweight and great for the changing seasons, as they have fast-wicking technology and fit underneath heavier gloves for lower temperatures.
To buy: ems.com, $35
Espro Stainless Steel Travel Press
A useful gift for the man (or woman) on the go, Espro's travel press is an easy way to enjoy your favorite coffees wherever you may be. Drip-free and double insulated, it also features a unique micro-filtration system that keeps grit out.
To buy: surlatable.com, $35
Harry Rocks Glass
Nothing pleases a whiskey lover like a good, solid cocktail glass. The Harry Rocks Glass from Crate and Barrel are simple and clean with a rounded shape that feels good in-hand. Our suggestion? Pair it with his favorite single malt, and ask him if he knows the difference between "whisky" and "whiskey."
To buy: crateandbarrel.com, $12 for 2 glasses
The Great Book of French Impressionism
If your father-in-law is a true francophile, impress him (get it?) with this terrific coffee table book that transporters readers to a remarkable era. Complete with rich text and illustrations, this is a gift for the true renaissance man.
To buy: barnesandnoble.com, $30
Zwilling J. A. Henckles Steak Knives with Box, Set of 8
You'll have him at "steak." A set of classic and clean silver steak knives.
To buy: surlatable.com, $80
YETI Roadie Cooler
Any man who loves a cold beer on the road is going to go nuts over this handy, 20-liter cooler, ideal for those with an adventurous spirit — and, of course, a love for refreshing, cold brews.
To buy: amazon.com, $200
Tom Ford Oud Wood Shower Gel
Upgrade your father-in-law's grooming routine with this Tom Ford body wash, which uses one of the world's rarest ingredients: oud wood. The packaging will give your bathroom a luxurious upgrade, and the scent will leave you smelling smoky and sultry.
To buy: mrporter.com, $67
Odin New York Votive Candle
Men like candles, too, you know. This sleek, black number from Odin New York will fill the room with a light citrus scent, featuring notes of rare mandarin and freshly cut grapefruit.
To buy: barneys.com, $30
Where Chefs Eat
This best-selling book was recently completely revised, and now boasts more than 3,000 restaurant recommendations from 600 of the world's best chefs, including Rene Redzepi and David Chang. In it, you'll find picks from more than 70 countries, with reservation policies, dress codes, city maps, and more.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
The Art of Shaving Noir Shaving Set
Considering most men aren't likely to go out and spend a few hundred dollars on a premium shaving kit, a really nice one is a great gift to receive. This one, by The Art of Shaving, includes a five-blade razor, shaving brush (made of silvertip badger hair), and stand—all which come in a sleek nickel finish with black anodized handles.
To buy: theartofshaving.com, $850