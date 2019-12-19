T+L Editors Reveal Their Favorite Gifts to Give (and Get) This Year

As editors, a big portion of our jobs at Travel + Leisure is — you guessed it — traveling. And no matter where we’re jetting off to next (for work or for play), we are constantly on the lookout for the latest and greatest goods to bring along that make the journey more comfortable, memorable, or enjoyable. Suffice it to say, we like to think of ourselves as experts when it comes to selecting practical yet meaningful gifts.

As part of this year’s gift guides — where you’ll find something for everyone on your list, from long-distance friends to your favorite dinner host — we made sure to recommend a few of our personal favorite picks too.

Below, you’ll find the gifts that are topping our shopping lists and wish lists this year. They range in price from a $15 set of 4 handmade note cards to a beautiful, cozy pair of $545 Sarah Flint boots (one of Meghan Markle's go-to brands), so we’ve truly got something for every type of traveler you love.