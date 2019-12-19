T+L Editors Reveal Their Favorite Gifts to Give (and Get) This Year
As editors, a big portion of our jobs at Travel + Leisure is — you guessed it — traveling. And no matter where we’re jetting off to next (for work or for play), we are constantly on the lookout for the latest and greatest goods to bring along that make the journey more comfortable, memorable, or enjoyable. Suffice it to say, we like to think of ourselves as experts when it comes to selecting practical yet meaningful gifts.
As part of this year’s gift guides — where you’ll find something for everyone on your list, from long-distance friends to your favorite dinner host — we made sure to recommend a few of our personal favorite picks too.
Below, you’ll find the gifts that are topping our shopping lists and wish lists this year. They range in price from a $15 set of 4 handmade note cards to a beautiful, cozy pair of $545 Sarah Flint boots (one of Meghan Markle's go-to brands), so we’ve truly got something for every type of traveler you love.
To Give: The Bath Kit
"I'm obsessed with hotels, and my favorite part is always the bathtub. To force my friends and family to enjoy a relaxing soak as much as I do, I always gift them my current favorite bath products. Right now it's Maude's bath salts and coconut milk bath set, which smells wonderful and makes you feel really, really good. Even better: the packaging is so clean that you can just slap a bow on it and call it a day." – Tanner Saunders, Associate Digital Editor
To Give: Leather Passport Holder and Luggage Tag
"I received my leather passport holder as a gift, and it's one of those timeless items that I might just use forever. I've taken it with me all around the world for the last decade and it still looks new. And, once it starts to look worn, it might just look even cooler. I love this set from Leatherology because it includes a luggage tag (never fill out one of those flimsy paper tags at the airport check-in counter again), and you can monogram them, which is always a great way to personalize a gift." — Karen I. Chen, Editorial Producer
To Give: Handmade Marbled Note Card Set
"This year I am all for gifting items that encourage friends and family to slow down, breathe and escape reality even if only for a minute. Stationery is a great way to send notes the old-fashioned way and these handmade marbled notecards in metallics are something to really obsess over. Card sets are great to buy in bulk for the numerous friends on your list and it's a gift that can keep on giving." — Mariah Tyler, Photo Editor
To Give: Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts
"The holidays can be a stressful time. For my loved ones who need a little boost in their self-care regimen, I'm planning to gift these luxurious bath salts with a hefty dose of CBD (one of my favorite ingredients for aches, pains, and general ickiness in muscles and joints). Jury's still out on the actual effectiveness of CBD, but at this point, I don't really care. In my experience, the only thing that makes a long, warm bath even better is the stress-melting effect of this compound, which—for me—melts away stiffness and tightness and helps me relax alllllll the way." – Hannah Walhout, Associate Editor
To Give: Jet Set Candy Luggage Tag Charm
"After returning from my honeymoon in South Africa, I got the Cape Town (CPT) pendant for myself to commemorate the trip. It's a special reminder that I can wear every day, but it's also been a fun conversation starter. With a wide variety of destinations and styles to choose from, I've already checked off presents for several people on my holiday giving list." — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor
To Get: Matt & Nat Wallet
"My current wallet is barely hanging on, and I'd love for someone to upgrade me to this zip-around wallet from Matt & Nat. I like this style of wallet that gives everything it's own place and is just roomy enough to hold my phone (and my passport, in a pinch)." – Skye Senterfeit, Photo Editor
To Give: Toptote Hat Clip
"For the person who truly has everything, this is the one gift that will surprise and delight. These handy clips make carrying and traveling with a hat totally hassle free. I tried one on a recent trip to Italy and was so happy to finally have a way to wear my hat when I wanted, and then to have a convenient place to stash it when I didnt. It was a total game changer for me, and if you know someone who likes to wear hats, it will be for them as well." — Karen I. Chen, Editorial Producer
To Give: Jane Mount Ideal Bookshelf Painting
"For my friends and family members who love to read, there’s no better gift than a personalized painting or print from Ideal Bookshelf by artist Jane Mount. This print is the perfect addition to a gallery wall for someone who loves to travel, but you can also commission a custom painting with your loved one’s all-time favorite books for a truly special gift." –– Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
To Get: Sarah Flint Perfect Zip Bootie 70
"These ankle boots just have the whole package — they're stylish, good qaulity, and because they're designed by Sarah Flint, you know they're going to be comfy, too. Plus, you can never have too many pairs of boots during the cold, winter months — especially in a neutral, brownish-tan color that'll brighten up all the outfits your trusty black boots are too dark for (think brown, navy, and other deep-colored sweaters)." –– Hillary Maglin, Commerce Writer
To Get: This Is Ground Mod Laptop 3 Leather Briefcase
"In the coming year, one of my goals is to streamline and update all of my essential travel gear so that I'm not bumbling around at security or constantly trying to get something from an overhead bin during a long flight. This Is Ground's Mod Laptop 3 would be a step in the right direction on both fronts. The cognac-hued Tuscan leather is durable and wears beautifully; the 15-inch size would fit both my laptop and my iPad Pro; and the various slots and pockets would allow me to keep my phone, cords, writing implements, and most-used cards neatly organized. Plus, the inserts make it endlessly customizable." — Sarah Bruning, Senior Editor
To Give: Contour Key Rings
"I'm all for gifting items that are elevated versions of things we all use every day, like this simple, elegant key ring. I've been using the brass bend model for a few years and love it. It's light and stylish and functional (and easy to find in your bag!) and looks far more expensive than it actually is." –– Skye Senterfeit, Photo Editor
To Give: Best of Dermstore: Professional Kit
"For the skincare enthusiast on your list, you can't go wrong with this steal of a kit, which includes some holy grail (read: pricey) products for an extremely affordable price (it's a $200 value for $50). As a bonus, the bag it comes in doubles as a travel toiletry bag, and already includes travel-sized products ready for your next trip. The kit includes a sample of SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic and Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, both products that have reached cult status, plus a full-sized EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, and a full-sized Lancer Skincare Omega Hydrating Oil. The face oil alone would set you back $75, so I'm not sure why Dermstore is throwing away deals like this, but just add several of these into your cart and don't look back." — Karen I. Chen, Editorial Producer
To Give: City Over Land book
"It’s nearly impossible to pick out the perfect novel for everyone on my list. So, this year, I’m gifting all the bibliophiles in my life this beautiful coffee table book about urban flora in Los Angeles." –– Siobhan Reid, Associate Editor
To Give: Slip Beauty To Go Travel Set
"There is nothing more annoying than landing at your destination to find your hair matted or crimped from trying to sleep against an airplane pillow. The silk prevents tugging against your skin while sleeping and your hair will be static free and still looking as great as when you boarded the plane." –– Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Executive Editor
To Get: Everlane Women's ReNew Transit Backpack
"I love using a backpack as a carry-on bag when traveling. Plus, anyone who knows me knows that I’m obsessed with Everlane. The recently-released ReNew Transit Backpack looks like the perfect combination of functional and stylish. The easy-to-access external laptop pocket paired with the secure interior pockets for wallets, passports, and other valuables make it the perfect travel backpack. Plus, I love that it’s made from 100% recycled materials." –– Madeline Diamond, Associate Digital Editor
To Get: Greats 'Royale' Leather Sneaker
"If you're on the go, there's nothing more important than having a shoes that's both stylish and comfortable. That's why Greats, a brand based out of Brookly — my home turf — is my go to every year when it's time for a new pair. This year I'm really feeling the knit version of their classic Royale style. While they come in many colors, this grey pair is the perfect addition to my travel wardrobe." — Tanner Saunders, Associate Digital Editor
To Get: The Route Golden Rule Retinol
"Medical-grade skincare...sold at Ulta. It doesn't get much simpler when it comes to gifting skincare addicts like me. This retinol by new brand The Route has transformed my skin and, while I intend to re-up soon myself, it would be a lovely gesture for my friends and family to encourage my obsession." –– Kendall Cornish, Associate Digital Editor
"This jacket is a great one to travel with, especially if you're planning outdoor excursions while away. I'm a big hiker and find that the best way for me to experience a place is to walk it—cities, mountains, and everything in between. I especially love that you can unzip this jacket to reveal a bright orange inner layer, so you're easy to spot while in the woods." –– Deanne Kaczerski, Digital Executive Editor
To Get: In Fiore Vis Claire Supreme Firming Eye Complex
"Every few years I stumble upon a game-changing beauty product...and when I tried a sample of this indulgent eye cream from botanical beauty brand In Fiore, I just knew it’d be my newest obsession. It instantly made me look more refreshed and awake, and I found myself not wanting to leave the house unless I had it stashed away in my purse. Needless to say, I’m hoping it becomes a part of my beauty arsenal very, very soon (friends and family: hint, hint, nudge, nudge)." –– Siobhan Reid, Associate Editor
To Give: Reusable Utensils and Straw with Carrying Case
"In my constant pursuit of being better to the earth, this beautiful set of travel utensils in a carry-case is an ideal gift to give everyone in my life. The quality stainless steel and is dishwasher safe, too. Perfect, thoughtful and environmentally-friendly gift giving that's perfect for anyone's travel needs." –– Mariah Tyler, Photo Editor
To Give: Urban Originals Overnight Bag
"It's amazing how many people I've recently realized don't have a good weekender in their lives. Travelers tend to get caught up in shiny, matching spinner sets and forget that some trips just call for something a little smaller and easier to handle. I like this bag from Nordstrom because it's just the right size for a one- or two-night trip, it's made of vegan leather, and its sleek color isn't something you see every day." –– Hillary Maglin, Commerce Writer
To Give: Peugeot Pepper Mill
"This top-of-the-line pepper mill is must-have for serious gourmands looking to update their kitchen tools. It's sturdy, easily adjustable from fine to course grind settings, and will look fantastic on the giftee's countertop." –– Scott Hall, Photo Director
To Get: Gradient Puzzle Bundle by Areaware
"A recent obsession of mine is the latest puzzle trend that isn't your average puzzle. These well designed images, when complete, look like contemporary art worth framing in your home. Doing puzzles is going to be a great excuse to unplug and do an activity with my hands that isn't endless scrolling." –– Mariah Tyler, Photo Editor
To Give: Hermès Paris Scarf
“I’m a big believer in statement scarves. They can take a simple LBD or suit and transform it into something more formal. Instant, colorful elegance. (They can also keep you warm on a cold plane.) I love to give scarves as gifts—and this beautiful Ex-Libris Les Parisiennes scarf from Hermès will carry you into the spring with style.” –– Jacqueline Gifford, Editor-in-Chief
To Get: Field Cast Iron Skillet No. 8
"A cast iron skillet, like an 8" chef's knife, is undeniably essential to even the most minimalist kitchen. I've been on the hunt for a high quality one that will be with me for life, and this one by The Field Company has all the perks of a cast-iron pan but with half the weight. A useful addition to the kitchen, to me, is always a thoughtful gift because it will be used for years to come." –– Kendall Cornish, Associate Digital Editor
