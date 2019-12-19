27 Gifts for the Most Stressed-out Person on Your List
Many of us travel to escape the busy hum of daily life: to-do lists, overflowing inboxes, and near-constant push notifications. But retreating to cozy spaces for relaxation and self-care is a must on the regular, not just every few months.
In the spirit of the staycation, these gift ideas will infuse a little bit of leisure into the everyday. We’ve curated a selection of gifts for those who appreciate the true essence of hygge. Think fireside cocktails, slouchy sweaters, comfort cooking, and indulgent skincare regimens.
After all, ‘tis the season for wrapping up in an ultra-soft blanket, cozying into a plush couch with a hot cup of cocoa, and kicking back to enjoy the fine art of doing nothing.
Once you peruse the inspiration below, make sure to check out the rest of Travel + Leisure's 2019 gift guide, where you'll find creative and thoughtful ideas for anyone on your list — from the introverts to the royal-obsessed.
Jet&Bo Cashmere Travel Set
This unbelievably soft blanket, eye mask, and sock sleep set comes in its own easily storable travel case. Cuddling up with a blanket truly is the epitome of de-stressing and, if you ask us, totally necessary while traveling as well.
To buy: amazon.com, $360
White + Warren Travel Cashmere Wrap
Listen, it’s been scientifically proven that cashmere relieves stress. Well, maybe it hasn’t been, but we’re pretty sure there’s a chemical reaction when a human sweeps a luxurious cashmere wrap like this one from White + Warren around themselves. It’s a main ingredient for stress relief, trust us.
To buy: shopbop.com, $315
The Little Book of Mindfulness
Letting go of stress, living in the moment, and managing our modern world: it’s all here in this little book of 10 minutes a day to less stress.
To buy: amazon.com, $9
Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
This moisturizing body polish gently exfoliates thanks to hydrating coconut oil and Moroccan rose. With a transporting scent, this oil will leave skin feeling soft and lightly fragrant.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $36
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
This pretty porcelain diffuser will bring a spa-like calm to any room, releasing essential oil scents into the air for either a three- or seven-hour setting.
To buy: amazon.com, $119
Google Home Hub
The closest you can get to gifting a personal assistant, the Hub is Google's smartest Home device yet. They'll be able to simplify their days by setting reminders, keeping track of ideas and to-dos with the new voice-powered lists and notes features, and creating custom routines to help them wake up, wind down, and tackle anything in between.
To buy: walmart.com, $79
Slip Silk Pillowcase
This beautiful silk pillowcase is bound to tempt anybody who needs a little extra shuteye into bed: it’s anti-crease, anti-wrinkle, and anti-bedhead.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $85
Shhh Black Silk Eye Mask
Oversized, silk outside, silk inside, and totally light-blocking. This is the eye mask designed for anyone in need of some serious rest (and it looks pretty chic, too).
To buy: shhhsilk.com, $50
Headspace Subscription
Help the most stressed out person on your list center themselves with a gift subscription to Headspace, the app that uses meditation to handle all sorts of stress, sleep issues, and generally helps calm busy minds.
To buy: headspace.com, $13/month
Lou & Grey Ridged Upstate Sweatpants
Cozy, soft, and stylish, these ribbed sweatpants are perfect for lounging around the house, catching up on sleep, or pairing with sneakers and a sweater and heading to a laid-back brunch. No stress here!
To buy: louandgrey.com, $50
Falke Cosyshoes
Whoever thought of combining slippers and socks into one super-soft, luxurious thing is a pure genius. Anyone who slips into these babies will practically unwind on command.
To buy: zappos.com, $60
Prana Half-zip Fleece
Nothing says comfort like a super-soft fleece. Take, for example, this warm permafrost hooded half-zip from Prana.
To buy: prana.com, $99
Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller
Does it get more luxurious than rolling crystal over one’s tired skin? We think not. This beautiful rose quartz crystal facial roller is a wonderful way to help someone you love really treat themselves.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $28
Longchamp Le Pliage Bag
Anyone on the go knows packing can be stressful. That is, unless, you have a bag that holds everything — and then some. This super-durable and water-resistant bag from Longchamp is expandable, giving travelers the option to pack more (because who doesn’t need that).
To buy: nordstrom.com, $265
Echo Studio Smart Speaker
Sometimes taking a break to listen to music is all anyone needs to unwind. Gift this epic Echo Studio smart speaker to the music- or podcast-lover in your life who needs an easy way to listen to some tunes and take some time off.
To buy: amazon.com, $195 (originally $209)
Barefoot Dreams Hooded Zip Robe
Every stressed-out person needs a good cozy robe, no questions asked. This one happens to take “cozy” to the next level — it’s even made from a special microfiber called CozyChic that ensures optimum snug-ness.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $138
Lunya Restore Travel Kit
Finally: a versatile pajama set created just for travelers. If you have someone in your life who travels all the time (especially in the air) and is in desperate need of some TLC, Lunya’s Restore Travel Kit is the way to go. The five-piece set features a base tank, long sleeve crew, pocket legging, sleep mask, and socks — all made from irresistibly soft pima cotton.
To buy: lunya.com, $298
Compact Packable Travel Neck Pillow
Ergonomically designed and crafted from memory foam, this soft neck pillow is perfect for plane travel, napping at the office, or just curling up on the sofa with a good book.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $60
Sorel Nakiska Slides II Slipper
The only thing cozier than faux fur alone? A faux fur slide-on slipper. Because feet deserve that luxury, too.
To buy: shopbop.com, $70
Summersalt The 24 Hour Jumpsuit
The comfiest jumpsuit we've ever tried on also happens to be one of the most stylish. Plus, the fabric is wrinkle-resistant and blocks the sun with a UPF 50+ rating.
To buy: summersalt.com, $95
“Why Am I So Effing Tired?” Supplement Pack
If you know somebody who has little time for self care, gifting this handy dietary supplement pack from Goop will offer them a great way to stay on track with important nutrients. This pack targets sleeplessness and helps to restore balance to an overworked system.
To buy: goop.com, $90
Wanderer’s Tarot
Sometimes, we need to center ourselves, follow intuition, and look inward — especially during times of intense stress. This beautiful deck of black-and-white illustrated tarot cards is handmade in California, and makes a perfect, personal gift for the wanderer in your life who might need a little guidance from within.
To buy: etsy.com, $45
Diptyque Feuille de Lavande Candle
This certainly is not your average candle. Simultaneously potent and delicate, this Diptyque scent is guarunteed to calm and bring peace to any stressed person's space. It's also small enough to bring on a trip.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $36
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Dreams Set
Stress 100 percent affects our skin — so if there’s someone on your list who needs a little TLC, especially in the skin department, snag this moisturizing set for them, and let the pampering begin.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $110
Insulated Flannel Jacket
Any guy on your list in need of some extra relaxation will love this comfy flannel shirt jacket: the perfect warm layer for winter time, padded with Thermogreen insulation.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $169
Winc Personalized Wine Discovery
What's aa candle-lit bath or an evening wrapped in cashmere without the perfect glass of wine? Personalize a box of four bottles for your stressed-out friend or family member for the ultimate, bespoke relaxation aid.
To buy: winc.com, from $35
A Taste of Europe Cheese Plate
Is there anything more indulgent than cheese? Anybody on your gift list who is seriously stressed out could definitely use a plate of European-sourced cheese (three, to be exact) — they taste just as divine as they will make the recipient feel.
To buy: williams-sonoma.com, $110