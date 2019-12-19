The Best Men’s Travel Gifts Under $50
These affordable travel gifts for men may each be under $50, but they are sure to surprise and delight any traveling man in your life.
Road warriors will appreciate practical solutions like a travel-ready shave set or a recovery kit that’s intended for new dads (but also pretty perfect for a long-haul flight). And the adventurous traveler will be thrilled to unwrap a straw that converts contaminated water to drinkable water as he’s drinking it.
There are fun gift ideas, too, like a travel-sized beer pong kit and a cheeky cookbook that’s specifically designed for the inevitable hangover.
This year, Travel + Leisure is offering its most comprehensive gift guides ever. The goal? Make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone — from the techies to the aviation nerds — on your list. Here are our top picks for men.
Timex Southview Watch
You don’t always have to empty the bank for a sleek looking watch. Timex offers this casual Southview with a sleek and soft leather strap. It’s water-resistant and made in the U.S to boot.
To buy: amazon.com, $46
"The Hungover Cookbook"
It’s exactly what it sounds like for when he needs it most.
To buy: amazon.com, $8
Orvis Engraved Brass Luggage Tags
Most men appreciate a quality baseball cap. This year, find a retro version of his favorite team, like this Chicago Cubs version from 1947.
To buy: orvis.com, $49
Swiss Army Knife
Craft Beer Glass Set
This sampler set includes one of each glass: a classic pilsner, an English pub, Belgian ale, craft pub glass, porter/stout, and wheat beer.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
"Anthony Bourdain Remembered"
“If I’m an advocate of anything, it’s to move…walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food.” Gift this tribute to the legacy of a master traveler, chef, and culture connoisseur to any man with the same qualities.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
All Roads Take Us Home Map Glass Duo
These dishwasher safe glasses are customized with etches of maps of your choosing — perfect for the travel who loves a neat drink.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, from $48
LifeStraw
This award-winning water filter is truly a must-have for any backpacker. As an alternative to iodine tablets and cumbersome pumps, it will filter up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water into drinkable form.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
Minnetonka Moccasins
There’s nothing like stepping into a warm pair of moccasins on a cold day, and Minnetonka has been making some of the best for more than 70 years.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $47
Orvis Railroad Spike Bottle Opener
Perfect for any train enthusiast, this authentic railroad spike converted into a bottle opener is a sentimental gift that any man can carry with him on hikes, road and camping trips, and what have he for years to come.
To buy: orvis.com, $29
Yeti Tumbler
With double-walled stainless steel, this tumbler will keep his coffee hot for hours on end, even in chilly weather.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
The Art of Shaving Starter Kit
A close shave shouldn’t be a struggle on the road. This travel-friendly kit features a pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm, and a genuine badger shaving brush — all products which The Art of Shaving has spent years of research developing to guarantee optimal smoothness.
To buy: theartofshaving.com, $30