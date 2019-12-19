The Best Men’s Travel Gifts Under $50

These affordable travel gifts for men may each be under $50, but they are sure to surprise and delight any traveling man in your life.

Road warriors will appreciate practical solutions like a travel-ready shave set or a recovery kit that’s intended for new dads (but also pretty perfect for a long-haul flight). And the adventurous traveler will be thrilled to unwrap a straw that converts contaminated water to drinkable water as he’s drinking it.

Related:Women's Travel Gifts Under $50

There are fun gift ideas, too, like a travel-sized beer pong kit and a cheeky cookbook that’s specifically designed for the inevitable hangover.

This year, Travel + Leisure is offering its most comprehensive gift guides ever. The goal? Make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone — from the techies to the aviation nerds — on your list. Here are our top picks for men.