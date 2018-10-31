32 Travel Gift Ideas Under $25
There’s a reason $25 is such a popular gift card amount option and is often chosen as a price limit for gift exchanges. It’s just enough to be able to afford a present that’s smart and worthwhile to the recipient without putting a strain on your wallet.
At this price point, there are certainly quite a few crowd-pleasers that you can turn to for an acquaintance or friend: candles, notebooks, mugs, blankets, Starbucks gift cards. They're the things we all use, but that don’t necessarily feel special outside of the “thought that counts” category.
Related:The Best Gifts Under $10
Here’s where we come in. This year, the editors at Travel + Leisure have put together an array of gift guides for everyone on your list, from the Disney fanatic to the Etsy-obsessed. If you want your gift to feel more personal, think of a particular hobby or interest your friend or family member enjoys.
If it’s travel, you’re in the right place. The 32 ideas here are hand-picked by travel editors as the things we love to treat ourselves to and bring along when we’re on the road.
We recommend keeping a few of the under-$25 gift ideas below at the ready, just in case. There’s always an occasion for reminding your favorite travelers how much they mean to you.
Shower Wine Glass Holder
Is there anything better than a shower wine? Probably not, except maybe the next morning’s shower coffee. Now there’s the perfect product to make shower sippin’ even easier. Designed to stick to any slick surface, this cupholder is the gift you didn’t know you needed.
To buy: wine holder, UrbanOutfitters.com, $18
Lapcos Variety Mask + Exfoliating Pad Set
Lapcos, the beloved Korean beauty brand, makes some of the absolute best face masks on the market. This set, which has seven different masks and an exfoliating pad, makes for the perfect gift so users can try different options until they find the perfect mask for their skin.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $22
24K Gold Foil Playing Cards
Hilife Mini Travel Steamer
A travel steamer can be a life saving piece of equipment to keep in your suitcase. This compact version is not only small and efficient, but it has more than 20,000 ratings on Amazon singing its praises.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Lost In Travel Guides
Does your giftee already have a trip planned that they can’t stop talking about? Get them one of Lost In’s design-forward city guides curated by locals. They’re just as fun to flip through as they are to follow.
To buy: amazon.com, $12
Zoppen Passport Wallet
Available in 24 colors, this leather travel wallet is the ultimate gift for anyone who appreciates organization. It packs nine RFID-blocking pockets and slots specifically designed for things like a passport, a sim card, a phone, and a pen.
To buy: amazon.com, $13
Kikkerland Mini Doodle Kit
A portable art set that's no bigger than a passport? Sounds like hours of in-flight entertainment to us.
To buy: amazon.com, $13
AmazonBasics 4-piece Packing Cube Set
When you gift packing cubes, what you're really giving is more luggage space and less time spent unpacking at the hotel (double bonus!). AmazonBasics makes a pretty great budget set, but we've also rounded up a few more robust favorites.
To buy: amazon.com, $23
Lamare Travel Journal
What world traveler wouldn't want to spend an hour jotting in this vintage-yet-modern journal while looking out over a far-flung view? And for just $14, you might just want to pick one up for yourself, too.
To buy: amazon.com, $14
Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle
One of T+L's Ultimate Travel Essentials, this clever, leak-proof “water bottle” rolls up into a compact package about the size of your fist when you’re done drinking. It comes in 11 fun colors and is virtually indestructible, a.k.a. a traveler’s best hydrating friend.
To buy: amazon.com, $22
Carry-on Cocktail Kits
These chic, pocket-sized kits are the ultimate treat to toast to the next adventure. This one includes everything you need to transform that in-flight gin on the rocks into a refreshing Moscow Mule, and there are kits for a few other cocktails of choice, too, from Bloody Mary to Old Fashioned.
Zomake Packable Water-resistant Backpack
A packable bag or backpack is a must-have in the case of side trips where travelers won't want to lug around a suitcase but need to bring a little more than a handbag would allow for. This 20L pack comes in 10 colors and weighs just about nine ounces.
To buy: amazon.com, $16
Tile Mate
The Tile Mate is a lifesaver for those frantic “where are my keys?” moments. The Bluetooth tracker — another great gift pick from our Ultimate Travel Essentials — attaches to anything you’re likely to lose and tracks it using an app on your phone. And when it’s your phone you can’t seem to find, double-tapping the button on the Tile will make it ring, even on silent.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Travel Cord Roll
This clever cord roll is one of those why-didn't-I-think-of-that? gifts that anyone can put to use.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $20
ArtNaturals Top 8 Aromatherapy Essential Oil Blend Roll-on Set
Especially for anxious fliers, aromatherapy can help with relaxation, soothing headaches, stress, clogged sinuses and more. This convenient travel-sized set lets you take that relief along on every trip.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
On the Go Game Pad
This notebook full of classic games like hangman and dots and boxes will help pass the time on flights or long road trips (in the passenger's seat, of course).
To buy: amazon.com, $12
R+Co Park Ave. Blowout Balm
For the traveler who brings their beauty routine on the road with them, we love R+Co’s blowout balm. It’s formulated without parabens or sulfates and gives hair texture and body while keeping frizz at bay.
To buy: amazon.com, $16
Minimergency Kit
This palm-sized pouch is truly a lifesaver. It comes with hairspray, nail polish remover, earring backs, a safety pin, stain remover, pain relievers, and basically anything else you might need to solve a minor crisis on the go.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $19
Ellis Brooklyn Fragrance Layering Set
This gift set not only includes six travel-size mixable fragrances with fun names like Myth and Sci Fi (and equally fun scents!); it's also all made with clean ingredients. So say goodbye to hitting the road or skies with products containing sulfates, parabens, or phthalates.
To buy: sephora.com, $25
Fancii Mini Travel Humidifier
Another one of our Ultimate Travel Essentials, this little guy turns your average water bottle into a humidifier on the go. It’s especially helpful during the winter months when the low-moisture air is more likely to irritate the nasal passages.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Travel Listography
This illustrated journal takes the bucket list to a whole new level. It includes pages and pages of thought-provoking list prompts — countries to visit, cuisines to try, animals seen in the wild — to encourage and collect travel memories.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Nikki Cade Map Maker Passport Holder
How Instagram-worthy is this map-inspired passport cover by Texas-based artist Nikki Cade? Not only is this literally the perfect gift for any jet setter on your list, but Cade's collection is also one of our favorite black woman-owned business to shop.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $24
Bucky 40 Blinks Contoured Sleep Mask
This is the ultimate eye mask in our book. The contours may look a little alien-like, but once they're on, the rest of the world (including the flashing video games of the kids seated next to you on the plane) totally disappears.
To buy: amazon.com, $11
Marvis Travel Toothpaste Gift Set
EWA Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Everyone needs a solid Bluetooth speaker in their travel arsenal. While speakers range in price and quality, this little one is the perfect middle ground to leave tucked away in your beach bag or carry-on.
To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $20)
Rifle Paper Co. City Art Prints
How can anyone resist a colorful, framable print of their favorite city? These ones from Rifle Paper Co. are sure to impress — they come in a variety of sizes and cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Venice.
To buy: riflepaperco.com, $24
100% Pure Tea Tree Concentrated Spot Treatment
The gift of clear skin is one that your recipient will thank you for again and again. This potent tea tree oil serum from clean brand 100% Pure quickly and gently combats acne, and at just 0.34 ounces, it fits easily into any carry-on.
To buy: 100percentpure.com, $20
Narwey Travel Duffel
What better way to start the new year than with a brand new weekender bag that doubles as a carry-on? This foldable one by Narwey comes in 22 prints and colors, and it's been reviewed by Amazon shoppers more than 2,100 times.
To buy: amazon.com, from $13
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set Kit
Whether you're searching for the perfect stocking stuffer, gift exchange idea, or extra, this travel set by Sol de Janeiro won't disappoint. The brand behind the sweet-smelling, cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream has now packaged the cream with airline-sized shower gel and body spray to ensure clean, smooth skin wherever your giftee travels.
To buy: sephora.com, $25
Lilly Pulitzer Travel Tumbler
While these cheerful travel tumblers are made for vacations, they work just as well for picnics, backyard gatherings, and around-the-house sipping. Water bottles are fun and all, but these functional little pops of color will keep you blissfully in style on the go.
To buy: lillypulitzer.com, $20
Fox & Fallow Palm Tree 2021 Planner
Have a travel-lover on your list who's got a thing for order and organization? You can't go wrong gifting them a sturdy, aesthetically-pleasing planner. This beachy one from Fox & Fallow will even provide daily vacation vibes!
To buy: target.com, $9
Sharpty Inverted Windproof Umbrella
Umbrellas: they're some of the most frequently-forgotten travel accessories. But with a stylish, functional, and windproof umbrella like these ones from Sharpty, you'll be excited to pack them on your next trip. They come in 27 prints, and thanks to their durable design, you can count on them keeping their shape through all sorts of weather.
To buy: amazon.com, $25