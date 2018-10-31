There’s a reason $25 is such a popular gift card amount option and is often chosen as a price limit for gift exchanges. It’s just enough to be able to afford a present that’s smart and worthwhile to the recipient without putting a strain on your wallet.

At this price point, there are certainly quite a few crowd-pleasers that you can turn to for an acquaintance or friend: candles, notebooks, mugs, blankets, Starbucks gift cards. They're the things we all use, but that don’t necessarily feel special outside of the “thought that counts” category.

Here’s where we come in. This year, the editors at Travel + Leisure have put together an array of gift guides for everyone on your list, from the Disney fanatic to the Etsy-obsessed. If you want your gift to feel more personal, think of a particular hobby or interest your friend or family member enjoys.

If it’s travel, you’re in the right place. The 32 ideas here are hand-picked by travel editors as the things we love to treat ourselves to and bring along when we’re on the road.

We recommend keeping a few of the under-$25 gift ideas below at the ready, just in case. There’s always an occasion for reminding your favorite travelers how much they mean to you.