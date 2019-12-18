The Best Gifts Under $10
When you want to stick to a budget for a small thank you present or a gift exchange, it's hard to come up with something that really feels thoughtful. Sure, going full-on DIY is a great option, but not everyone has the time to spend getting cozy with a hot glue gun. In lieu of a boring $10 Starbucks gift card, you can find a gift that balances affordable with personal.
If your friend, coworker, or family member enjoys travel — and who doesn’t, really? — we set out to find the little things that will make their upcoming trips easier, like a portable power bank, or their everyday just a little more fun, like a box of champagne-infused gummy bears.
This year, Travel + Leisure editors are offering our most comprehensive gift guides ever. The goal? Making sure you can find the perfect present for absolutely anyone. Below, our budget-friendly picks for less than $10.
Knock Knock Packing List
Make the next 60 trips easier to pack for with this exhaustive packing checklist, which includes a range of forgettables from money belt to tuxedo.
To buy: amazon.com, $7
Boca Towel Clips
There's nothing more relaxing than an ocean breeze — until said breeze becomes a gust and scatters your towel, cover-up, and all the belongings you left on your lounge chair across the sand. These clever clips keep that from happening. And they're honestly just cute little guys to keep in a beach bag.
To buy: bedbathandbeyond.com, $6 for set of 2
Burt’s Bees Mini Travel Set
This TSA-sized kit includes six of the all-natural company's bestsellers: Intense Hydration Cream Cleanser, Intensive Hydration Day Lotion, Soap Bark & Chamomile Deep Cleansing Cream, Naturally Nourishing Milk & Honey Body Lotion, Coconut Foot Cream, and Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Portable Travel Kit Organizer
This pocket-packed, water-resistant hanging organizer is a true steal. It comes in a wide variety of colors and weighs less than half a pound.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
WineSkin Bottle Travel Bag
Anyone who’s ever opened their luggage to find their clothes dyed a deep Rhône Valley Syrah will appreciate this one.
To buy: amazon.com, $9 for a 2-pack
Wine Teeth Wipes
A clever companion for the red wine lover, this pack of 15 teeth-cleaning wipes will keep your smile bright.
To buy: amazon.com, $5
Sephora Collection Eye Masks
Undereye masks are the perfect post-flight remedy and Sephora has five different formulations to choose from. There's Pomegranate, which is energizing and helps with fatigue, Cucumber, which is soothing and de-puffing, and more.
To buy: sephora.com, $5
Aesop Resurrection Rinse-free Hand Wash
Upgrade that standard hand sanitizer to Aesop's botanical blend.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $10
Electronics Organizer Bag
Not only is this pouch a smart way to keep all your cords from tangling, it's the saving grace of everyone who travels with small things — memory cards, batteries, cords, lip balm — that are easily misplaced.
To buy: amazon.com, $9
Vapur Shades .5L Collapsible Water Bottle
When empty, this BPA-free polyethylene and nylon water bottle can be flattened and folded to take up far less bag real estate than a conventional one.
To buy: amazon.com, from $7
Custom Map Tie Tack
These unique map tie tacks can be customized for any town or city — a great stocking stuffer for traveling dads.
To buy: etsy.com, $9
Jack Black Lip Balm
This intense-therapy lip balm packs a pretty big punch for its $8 price tag — it's long lasting and it includes green tea antioxidants and SPF 25.
to buy: amazon.com, $8
'How to Pack: Travel Smart for Any Trip'
A must-read for anyone who hopes to master packing, this gorgeously illustrated book by Hitha Palepu of the lifestyle blog Hitha on the Go offers advice on not just what to bring, but the best way to bring it, too. Plus, the cover is pretty much begging to be Instagrammed.
To buy: amazon.com, $6
Champagne Gummy Bears
These Dom Pérignon–infused gummies are perfect for when a tiny, bear-shaped toast is necessary (always).
To buy: sugarfina.com, $9
Rifle Paper Co. Passport Pocket Notebooks
These Instagram-worthy travel journals are unlined, making them ideal for all types of doodles, sketches, and thoughts abroad.
To buy: riflepaperco.com, $10
Elago Headphone Splitter
Designed as a keychain, this splitter will save you — at least aurally — from trying to start the same in-flight movie at the exact second your friend in the seat next to you does.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Baggu Reusable Tote
Make grocery shopping more fun with this cute reusable tote.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Vintage Travel Posters Postcard Set
This set of 20 postcards is great for sending, or you know, wallpapering an office cubicle to inspire a little wanderlust where it's needed most.
To buy: amazon.com, $9
Mini Paper Airplane Book
With this tiny book of 69 foldable paper airplanes, the real gift is hours of entertainment on long layovers.
To buy: target.com, $8
Passport Holder
Available in 13 colors, this chic but simple passport cover ensures its users will clear customs in style (and without damage).
To buy: amazon.com, from $7
Striped Sleep Mask
The gift of easier shut-eye while in transit may be priceless, but this handmade eye mask is still a steal.
To buy: etsy.com, $7
Faux Leather Cord Taco
I’ve come to love cord tacos as much as real tacos, and that says a lot. Save your chargers and headphones from tangling with this neat, little wrap.
To buy: etsy.com, $10
Waterproof Phone Case
We bring our tech with us everywhere these days. This gift keeps it safe on kayaking trips, lounging near the hotel pool, or anywhere else where a phone or camera could be prone to an accidental dip.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Magnesium Survival Fire Starter
When you want to get something small for an adventure traveler on your list, give them the gift of a hassle-free campfire on a rainy day.
To buy: amazon.com, $8
Automuko Seat Side Organizer
This guy is a road-tripper's best friend and the best way to combat the magnetic pull that center consoles seem to have for phones.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Marvis Mint Toothpaste
Toothpaste is far from a lame gift idea when the packaging is this fancy.
To buy: amazon.com, $6
Set of 10 Cosmetic Containers
Say goodbye to travel-sized toiletries for the next weekend trip. This colorful kit enables you to bring along just a dollop of your favorite creams, soaps, and more.
To buy: amazon.com, $6
Waterproof Travel Storage Bag
While it's intended for makeup storage, this compact drawstring bag can keep pretty much any small essentials in order on the go.
To buy: amazon.com, $7
Portable Hammock Footrest
Ah, the gift of an ever-present ability to put your feet up.
To buy: amazon.com, from $8
PopSockets La La Cell Phone Grip & Stand
Gift your travel buddy a more secure way to take selfies of you both. We love the L.A. vibes on this one.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Dermalogica Travel Set
This travel skincare set will fit right into your carry-on bag, making it easier than ever to keep your skin squeaky-clean while on the go.
To buy: sephora.com, $10
Madewell Hair Elastic
Give someone the gift of stylish hair with this playful bow elastic.
To buy: madewell.com, $10
Toysmith Day at the Beach
While this may theoretically be a gift for kids, there are days we could all use a teeny-tiny beach escape on our office desks.
To buy: amazon.com, $10