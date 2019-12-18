The Best Gifts Under $10

When you want to stick to a budget for a small thank you present or a gift exchange, it's hard to come up with something that really feels thoughtful. Sure, going full-on DIY is a great option, but not everyone has the time to spend getting cozy with a hot glue gun. In lieu of a boring $10 Starbucks gift card, you can find a gift that balances affordable with personal.

If your friend, coworker, or family member enjoys travel — and who doesn’t, really? — we set out to find the little things that will make their upcoming trips easier, like a portable power bank, or their everyday just a little more fun, like a box of champagne-infused gummy bears.

This year, Travel + Leisure editors are offering our most comprehensive gift guides ever. The goal? Making sure you can find the perfect present for absolutely anyone. Below, our budget-friendly picks for less than $10.