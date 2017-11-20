The Best Women’s Travel Gifts Under $50

As voracious travelers, we all dream of opening up a gift box to find a lone plane ticket (or an airline gift card, to be more literal) to somewhere we've never been before.

But what to do when you're shopping for a globetrotter with a budget that's a little less around-the-world flight and a little more one-way Greyhound bus to a neighboring city? We've rounded up some of the best travel-inspired gifts for women, each of which comes in at less than $50.

You can go the practical route, with a sturdy backpack or a mini travel emergency kit that includes everything from earplugs to stain remover wipes. Or perhaps you'd like to stir the spirit of travel even at home with a stunning photo book or a foil-pressed map print of a favorite destination. And of course, you certainly can't go wrong with small leather goods — from a chic passport cover to a colorful travel wallet to Instagram-ready luggage tags.

This year, Travel + Leisure is offering its most comprehensive gift guide ever. The goal? To make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone on your list — style obsessives, coffee connoisseurs, and more. Here, our top picks for jet-setting women.