The Best Women’s Travel Gifts Under $50
As voracious travelers, we all dream of opening up a gift box to find a lone plane ticket (or an airline gift card, to be more literal) to somewhere we've never been before.
But what to do when you're shopping for a globetrotter with a budget that's a little less around-the-world flight and a little more one-way Greyhound bus to a neighboring city? We've rounded up some of the best travel-inspired gifts for women, each of which comes in at less than $50.
You can go the practical route, with a sturdy backpack or a mini travel emergency kit that includes everything from earplugs to stain remover wipes. Or perhaps you'd like to stir the spirit of travel even at home with a stunning photo book or a foil-pressed map print of a favorite destination. And of course, you certainly can't go wrong with small leather goods — from a chic passport cover to a colorful travel wallet to Instagram-ready luggage tags.
This year, Travel + Leisure is offering its most comprehensive gift guide ever. The goal? To make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone on your list — style obsessives, coffee connoisseurs, and more. Here, our top picks for jet-setting women.
Pinch Provisions Travel Kit
This palm-sized pouch has 18 teensy travel essentials packed inside — from wrinkle remover spray to an extra set of ear buds — each a savior for inevitable snafus on the go.
To buy: pinchprovisions.com, $25
Huzi Infinity Pillow
The versatility of a circle scarf meets the coziness of a plush travel pillow. It's a must for frequent fliers.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Anthropologie Capri Blue Jar Candle
Who doesn't love receiving a candle as a gift? Plus, this one comes in a beautiful glass jar that makes it all the more special.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $30
'Escape' by Gray Malin
Gray Malin's art book of stunning beach vistas is the perfect companion for evenings spent wanderlusting for the next adventure.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $45
Gray Malin Getaway Luggage Tag
A coffee table book is too much for your favorite nomad? Go with this slim leather luggage tag instead.
To buy: saksfifthavenue.com, $49
Ban.do Cosmetics Case
A cute — and spacious — makeup bag for weekend escape artists.
To buy: bando.com, $19
The Laundress On The Spot Kit
Everything she might need to stay sharp and fresh on the go is packed into this kit: liquid stain removal packs, stain removal bar soap, and spray-on solutions that remove wrinkles, eliminate static, and deodorize clothing.
To buy: shopbop.com, $34
Minted Foil-pressed Map Prints
Turn a favorite destination into a glistening work of fine art. The gold-foil prints are available for all 50 U.S. states, 71 cities, and 16 countries, and you can also create a custom map.
To buy: minted.com, from $33
Herschel Supply Co. Belt Bag
Whether you carry it over your shoulder or around your waist, this stylish belt bag will keep all your travel essentials within reach.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $30
Compartes Chocolate Bars
From a Japan-inspired matcha and white chocolate bar to a campfire s'mores bar perfect for the nature (and chocolate) lover, L.A.-based chocolatier Compartes makes bars as delectable as the design of their packaging.
To buy: compartes.com, from $10
Replica Travel Spary
Luxury fragrances can get expensive, but this travel size spray from Maison Margiela is the perfect size and price.
To buy: sephora.com, $28
Apadi RFID Blocking Slim Zip Wallet
A functional wallet is a must-have for staying organized while traveling. This rose gold wristlet can hold up to four passports and also includes compartments for credit cards, documents, and tickets.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
The Best Friend Zipper Pull
If you've ever gotten stuck trying to zip up a dress, the Best Friend is here to help. This device attaches to a zipper and extends your reach so you're able to zip up the back of your dress all by yourself. The cute action figure-like attachment makes it the perfect gift for friends, sisters, or anyone that could use a hand in the wardrobe department from time to time.
To buy: bestfriendzip.com, $35
Hydro Flask 10 oz Wine Tumbler
Gathered around the campfire on a chilly night or by the pool in the summer heat, this double-walled stainless steel tumbler will keep your favorite vintage at perfect drinking temps. Hot tip: there's also a 25-ouncer that can keep an entire bottle of bubbly chilled for up to 24 hours.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Mar y Sol Mia Mini Clutch
We all know someone who seems to be constantly beach bound. Surprise her with this fringed straw clutch that's available in five fun colors. P.S. We've got more beach-themed gifts right this way.
To buy: shopbop.com, $39
Murad Hydration Handled Kit
This convenient travel set will help you keep your skin glowing while on-the-go. It includes an exfoliating cleanser, nutrient-charged water gel, and broad spectrum sunscreen.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Ban.do Grapefruit Insulated Cooler Bag
Why carry a regular cooler bag when you could have one that looks like a slice of grapefruit?
To buy: amazon.com, $32
Fresh Charmed Lip Trio
Fresh is a brand that's known for its ultra-moisturizing products. This adorable gift set includes three best-sellers that will delight the skincare junkie in your life.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $25