30 Genuinely Cool Gifts for Teens
Teens want trendy items that may not make sense to anyone over 25, but we’ve made it easier by including some of the highly sought-after brands and items popular with the “kids.” We’ve also included more practical items that will last longer than adolescence.
Whether your teen is into tech gadgets, fashion, sleeping all day, or sports, these items are sure to win them over.
Casetify Happy Daisies Phone Case
Casetify has seemingly endless options for trendy phone cases, from unique designs from artists like Bodil Jane to customizable cases with monograms. We love this bold floral design that will bring a little personality to your teen's device.
To buy: casetify.com, from $35
Nintendo Switch
This fan-favorite gaming system from Nintendo can be played at home or on the go and with multiple players. It's ideal for travel and fun with friends and family. (Pro tip: it's cheaper at Target than on Amazon right now).
To buy: target.com, $300
JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
For music lovers, this travel speaker is super durable — it can be totally submerged in water — and powerful. It can play for up to eight hours and the carabiner makes it easy to attach to a bag or backpack to bring your teen’s favorite tunes along on their adventures.
To buy: amazon.com, from $40
Furry Sloth Pillow
This sloth pillow is adorable and perfect for any tired teen looking to catch some z’s — or simply add some fun decor to their bedroom.
To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $49
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Spinner
Samsonite is one of the best luggage brands and rightfully so; this lilac spinner is one you won’t forget on the baggage carousel. Hard sided, durable with multi-directional wheels are reasons a piece of luggage is never a bad gift and always a good investment.
To buy: amazon.com, $136
Senso Bluetooth Headphones
The perfect set of headphones for an active teen. This pair by Senso are waterproof, highly rated, and noise-cancelling. Plus, they hold an eight-hour battery life.
To buy: amazon.com, $23
Herschel Fifteen Waist Pack
Formerly known as fanny packs, waist packs are very much back on trend. These handy bags will hold all of your teen's essentials, and they can choose whether they wear the bag over their shoulder or around their waist for a unique look.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Music Playing Cards
Whether they’ll learn about music history or how to perform new card tricks, this deck is fun and classic.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $10
Hidrate Smart Water Bottle
Here's a gift your teen didn't know they needed: a Bluetooth compatible water bottle with an accompanying app to track intake. It's made from BPA-free plastic and lights up as a reminder to drink water for a healthier lifestyle.
To buy: amazon.com, from $60
Fjallraven Mini Water Resistant Backpack
A backpack is the ultimate bag — a catchall for toting everyday essentials, gear for a weekend trip, or using as a secondary carry-on. These sought-after square packs by Fjallraven are also water-resistant.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $70
Custom Moon Phase Necklace
This personalized moon phase necklace can be made to show the moon of any date in time and will become a cherished memory for any teen who dreams of other galaxies.
To buy: etsy.com, from $14
Cow Print PopSocket
PopSockets offer a hands-free way to watch videos and added grip for selfies — and this eye-catching pattern will give any case new life.
To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $10
Gemstone Sensor Nightlights
Nightlights get a bad rap for being childish but these sensor enabled night lights are really cool. The handmade gemstones will give any room a bit of fantasy with their ethereal glow.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $35
Glossier Clear Lip Gloss
Glossier is the skincare and makeup brand for the ages. With its tactful social media influence and quality products at a reasonable cost, Glossier is the must have for any teen looking to shine. This lip gloss is perfectly formulated with Vitamin E and the glass-like finish does not have a sticky residue.
To buy: glossier.com, $14
Emma Chamberlain 'The Ideal Planner'
If your teen is always on YouTube, there's a good chance they're a fan of Emma Chamberlain. The 19-year-old lifestyle guru recently released her very own planner, and it's the perfect gift for the organized (or aspiring-to-be-organized) student.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
JSVER Inflatable Lounger
Whether they use it at the park or in the backyard, your teen will love the comfort of this inflatable lounger. It's the perfect addition to any picnic or socially-distanced hangout.
To buy: amazon.com, $20
Adidas Face Mask
For the athletic teen, these face masks from Adidas are a no-brainer. They're soft, breathable, and feature the signature Adidas logo for a sporty look.
To buy: adidas.com, $20 for pack of three
Baggu Face Masks
These face masks from Baggu are a playful take on the traditional face covering. We love this variety of prints, but you can also opt for florals or solid colors. Plus, a nose wire and adjustable ear straps make them all the more comfortable.
To buy: baggu.com, $32 for pack of three
Frankies Bikinis Aiden Sweatpants
2020 (and likely most of 2021) is all about comfy loungewear. These joggers incorporate one of the year's most popular trends: tie-dye. Pair these with your favorite t-shirt or even a matching sweatshirt for the ultimate cozy look.
To buy: frankiesbikinis.com, $135
Champion Reverse Weave Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt
It may look simple, but a Champion crewneck sweatshirt has the power to make an outfit complete these days. Whether you opt for neutral grey or bright purple, your teen will be sure love this wardrobe staple.
To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $54
Vans Classic Slip-on Sneakers
You can't go wrong with the classic look of slip-on sneakers, especially with the signature checkered Vans. These shoes are available in men's, women's, and kid's sizes, so you'll be sure to find a pair that suits your teen.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50
Spikeball Standard Three Ball Kit
What's more fun than a beach/park/backyard game that the whole family can enjoy? Spikeball allows for active, competitive two-on-two gameplay. Plus, it's impressively portable, so you can take it anywhere.
To buy: amazon.com, $60
LED Cactus Light
If you know a teen who's always redecorating their room (or searching for design inspiration on Pinterest), help brighten up their space with this playful cactus lamp. It will be sure to add a little color (and light) to any desk or shelf.
To buy: amazon.com, $8
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eyeshadow Palette
For the makeup lover, you can't go wrong with a palette from Rihanna's cult-favorite beauty brand. Plus, if they love these eyeshadow shades and formulas, they can snap on another palette to make their collection complete.
To buy: sephora.com, $25
Star Wars The Mandalorian Polaroid Camera
If you know someone who loves photography and Star Wars, this Polaroid camera is the perfect gift. They can snap fun pics using Mandalorian-themed film for truly unique photos they'll want to post all over their bulletin board.
To buy: amazon.com, $120
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
A hairbrush might not initially seem like the most exciting gift, although your teen will appreciate how much this brush will streamline their morning routine.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
Made By Mary Birth Flower Bar Necklace
Bar necklaces are all the rage, and you can give a truly personalized gift with this piece that can be hand-stamped with up to five birth flowers. Plus, it comes in gold filled, rose gold filled, and sterling silver.
To buy: madebymary.com, $54
Hydro Flask Tumbler Cup
Whether your teen is always sipping on water or enjoys the occasional iced coffee, they won't want to go anywhere without this insulated tumbler from Hydro Flask. It's available in a ton of bright colors, so you can be sure to find one that fit's your teen's style.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Vantic Portable Reusable Drinking Straw
To go along with their new tumbler, add on a portable reusable straw that will make prioritizing sustainability on-the-go so much easier.
To buy: amazon.com, $4
Vegan Cork Leather Cardholder
A cardholder is a must have for student IDs, driver's licenses, and more, so why not gift a unique version made from cork?
To buy: etsy.com, $25
