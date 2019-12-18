The Best Last-minute Gifts on Amazon Prime

By Travel + Leisure Staff
December 18, 2019
Courtesy of Amazon

There are no sweeter words than “free two-day shipping” when a special occasion looms on your calendar.

If fighting over the last hot tech item in stock or waiting in hour-long check-out lines sounds like your worst nightmare, buying directly from Amazon is your best bet. And if you’re not already a Prime member (which gets you free, two-day shipping on pretty much everything you could ever need), we recommend it — especially if you’re not a plan-ahead kind of shopper.

Related: 16 Cute and Roomy Tote Bags No One Will Know You Got on Amazon

Whether you were caught off-guard by a generous co-worker or simply forgot to pick up something special for your mother-in-law (it happens to the best of us), we pulled together the best Amazon Prime gifts you can buy at the very last minute for the globetrotter on your list.

Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 22

GoPro Hero7 Black

Courtesy of Amazon

With its improved audio capture, new HyperSmooth video stabilization, time lapse capabilities, and hands-free voice control, the just-released Hero7 makes capturing and instantly sharing every adventure easier than ever.

To buy: amazon.com, from $299

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Norberg & Linden XL Drawing Set

Courtesy of Amazon

For that artistic friend who’s forever inspired by street artists in Paris or a quiet corner of Central Park, this set includes drawing pads, graphite and charcoal pencils, and a carrying case so they can use it wherever the mood may strike them.

To buy: amazon.com, $29

3 of 22

Moscow Mule Copper Mugs

Courtesy of Amazon

This set of four solid copper mugs will give any Moscow Mule the perfect finish. It also comes with four copper cocktail straws, four coasters and a shot glass.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 for a set of four

Advertisement

4 of 22

Holy Stone Quadcopter Drone

Courtesy of Amazon

This affordable quadcopter drone is perfect for beginners who want to try their hand at aerial photography. Or those who just want a toy to play with on Christmas Day. 

To buy: amazon.com, $60

5 of 22

Sanseng Succulent Candles

Courtesy of Amazon

How cute are these little succulent candles? They make the perfect plant substitute for the traveler who's rarely home. 

To buy: amazon.com, $11

6 of 22

UEndure Original Tea Infuser Bottle

Courtesy of Amazon

This best-selling, insulated infuser bottle makes it easy for the tea drinker to make and take their favorite pick-me-up on the road.

To buy: amazon.com, $29

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

All-new Echo Plus (2nd Gen)

Courtesy of Amazon

The latest Echo boasts a premium, 360-degree speaker, new design, and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and temperature sensor — and pairing and grouping smart devices is simpler than ever before.

To buy: amazon.com, $150

8 of 22

Besign BK01 Bluetooth 4.1 Car Kit

Courtesy of Amazon

This hands-free Bluetooth set for chatting and music streaming will remind the road tripper on your list to give you a call just a little more often.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

9 of 22

L'Occitane Travel-sized Gift Set

Courtesy of Amazon

This skin-nourishing set includes the classic L'Occitane hand cream, along with a selection of eight travel-sized skincare classics. 

To buy: amazon.com, $58

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Baggu Go Pouch Set

Courtesy of Amazon

Everyone can use a set of packing pouches, and this butterfly-printed set is right on trend.

To buy: amazon.com, $38

11 of 22

Le Chateau Wine Decanter

Courtesy of Amazon

This elegant, hand-blown crystal decanter is an Amazon best-seller. Consider this gift for the wine lover in your life.

To buy: amazon.com, $43

12 of 22

Define Design 11 State-scented Candles

Courtesy of Amazon

Even seasoned travelers aren’t immune to homesickness, so send the faraway loved one in your life a reminder of home.

To buy: amazon.com, $26

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Cole Haan Men's Original Grand Knit Wing Tip Ii Sneaker

Courtesy of Amazon

These lightweight kicks by Cole Haan are the ultimate blend of casual and dressed-up.

To buy: amazon.com, from $78

14 of 22

25. Flight 001 4-in-1 Adapter

Courtesy of Amazon

This compact, Lego-like converter enables travelers to plug in in 150 countries, and it comes with a color-coded map to make it easy to determine which prong situation accompanies their destination.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

15 of 22

Umbra Gridart Collage Picture Frame

Courtesy of Amazon

Picture frames are safe, reliable gifts — especially for people who prefer something sentimental. Umbra’s modern, gallery-style grid frame (get it in white, walnut, or natural wood) holds sixteen square photographs. If you’re purchasing for a loved one or close friend, fill the frame with your favorite snaps.

To buy: amazon.com, $31

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Courtesy of Amazon

This pretty porcelain diffuser will bring a spa-like calm to any room, releasing essential oil scents into the air for either a three- or seven-hour setting.

To buy: amazon.com, $119

17 of 22

Sony XB501G Extra Bass Speaker with Voice Assistant and Bluetooth

Courtesy of Amazon

Gift a portable party with Sony's newest speaker. It's got incredible sound quality (with a deep, hearty bass), a built-in lighting system, and 16 hours of playback time.

To buy: amazon.com, $246

18 of 22

Vegan Leather Travel Tie Case

Courtesy of Amazon

This stylish and durable case holds six ties for the business traveler or dapper wanderer who knows the importance of making a great first impression.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Xenvo iPhone Camera Lens Kit Pro

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon's No. 1 best-selling phone camera lens kit will upgrade any vacation photo.

To buy: amazon.com, $40

20 of 22

Canon Ivy Wireless Bluetooth Photo Printer

Courtesy of Amazon

This pocket-sized printer will bring their memories to life as high-quality prints within seconds. 

To buy: amazon.com, $99

21 of 22

MICHAEL Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Tote

Courtesy of Amazon

A classic handbag for the avid traveler, this sturdy leather tote is just the right size to fit most travel necessities without becoming too weighty.  

To buy: amazon.com, $149

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

OlarHike Single Camping Hammock

Courtesy of Amazon

Give your favorite adventurer the OlarHike Single Hammock for his or her next trip to the great outdoors. 

To buy: amazon.com, $16

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com