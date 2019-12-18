The Best Last-minute Gifts on Amazon Prime
There are no sweeter words than “free two-day shipping” when a special occasion looms on your calendar.
If fighting over the last hot tech item in stock or waiting in hour-long check-out lines sounds like your worst nightmare, buying directly from Amazon is your best bet. And if you’re not already a Prime member (which gets you free, two-day shipping on pretty much everything you could ever need), we recommend it — especially if you’re not a plan-ahead kind of shopper.
Whether you were caught off-guard by a generous co-worker or simply forgot to pick up something special for your mother-in-law (it happens to the best of us), we pulled together the best Amazon Prime gifts you can buy at the very last minute for the globetrotter on your list.
GoPro Hero7 Black
With its improved audio capture, new HyperSmooth video stabilization, time lapse capabilities, and hands-free voice control, the just-released Hero7 makes capturing and instantly sharing every adventure easier than ever.
To buy: amazon.com, from $299
Norberg & Linden XL Drawing Set
For that artistic friend who’s forever inspired by street artists in Paris or a quiet corner of Central Park, this set includes drawing pads, graphite and charcoal pencils, and a carrying case so they can use it wherever the mood may strike them.
To buy: amazon.com, $29
Moscow Mule Copper Mugs
This set of four solid copper mugs will give any Moscow Mule the perfect finish. It also comes with four copper cocktail straws, four coasters and a shot glass.
To buy: amazon.com, $26 for a set of four
Holy Stone Quadcopter Drone
This affordable quadcopter drone is perfect for beginners who want to try their hand at aerial photography. Or those who just want a toy to play with on Christmas Day.
To buy: amazon.com, $60
Sanseng Succulent Candles
How cute are these little succulent candles? They make the perfect plant substitute for the traveler who's rarely home.
To buy: amazon.com, $11
UEndure Original Tea Infuser Bottle
This best-selling, insulated infuser bottle makes it easy for the tea drinker to make and take their favorite pick-me-up on the road.
To buy: amazon.com, $29
All-new Echo Plus (2nd Gen)
The latest Echo boasts a premium, 360-degree speaker, new design, and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and temperature sensor — and pairing and grouping smart devices is simpler than ever before.
To buy: amazon.com, $150
Besign BK01 Bluetooth 4.1 Car Kit
This hands-free Bluetooth set for chatting and music streaming will remind the road tripper on your list to give you a call just a little more often.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
L'Occitane Travel-sized Gift Set
This skin-nourishing set includes the classic L'Occitane hand cream, along with a selection of eight travel-sized skincare classics.
To buy: amazon.com, $58
Baggu Go Pouch Set
Everyone can use a set of packing pouches, and this butterfly-printed set is right on trend.
To buy: amazon.com, $38
Le Chateau Wine Decanter
This elegant, hand-blown crystal decanter is an Amazon best-seller. Consider this gift for the wine lover in your life.
To buy: amazon.com, $43
Define Design 11 State-scented Candles
Even seasoned travelers aren’t immune to homesickness, so send the faraway loved one in your life a reminder of home.
To buy: amazon.com, $26
Cole Haan Men's Original Grand Knit Wing Tip Ii Sneaker
These lightweight kicks by Cole Haan are the ultimate blend of casual and dressed-up.
To buy: amazon.com, from $78
25. Flight 001 4-in-1 Adapter
This compact, Lego-like converter enables travelers to plug in in 150 countries, and it comes with a color-coded map to make it easy to determine which prong situation accompanies their destination.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Umbra Gridart Collage Picture Frame
Picture frames are safe, reliable gifts — especially for people who prefer something sentimental. Umbra’s modern, gallery-style grid frame (get it in white, walnut, or natural wood) holds sixteen square photographs. If you’re purchasing for a loved one or close friend, fill the frame with your favorite snaps.
To buy: amazon.com, $31
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
This pretty porcelain diffuser will bring a spa-like calm to any room, releasing essential oil scents into the air for either a three- or seven-hour setting.
To buy: amazon.com, $119
Sony XB501G Extra Bass Speaker with Voice Assistant and Bluetooth
Gift a portable party with Sony's newest speaker. It's got incredible sound quality (with a deep, hearty bass), a built-in lighting system, and 16 hours of playback time.
To buy: amazon.com, $246
Vegan Leather Travel Tie Case
This stylish and durable case holds six ties for the business traveler or dapper wanderer who knows the importance of making a great first impression.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
Xenvo iPhone Camera Lens Kit Pro
Amazon's No. 1 best-selling phone camera lens kit will upgrade any vacation photo.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Canon Ivy Wireless Bluetooth Photo Printer
This pocket-sized printer will bring their memories to life as high-quality prints within seconds.
To buy: amazon.com, $99
MICHAEL Michael Kors Women's Jet Set Tote
A classic handbag for the avid traveler, this sturdy leather tote is just the right size to fit most travel necessities without becoming too weighty.
To buy: amazon.com, $149
OlarHike Single Camping Hammock
Give your favorite adventurer the OlarHike Single Hammock for his or her next trip to the great outdoors.
To buy: amazon.com, $16