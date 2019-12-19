The Best Gifts No One Will Realize You Ordered on Amazon
Between balancing work and personal commitments and trying to squeeze in the occasional vacation, your schedule is full enough without having to pound the pavement trying to find that perfect gift for a loved one.
There’s zero shame in one-stop online shopping, and Amazon happens to be one of the best methods, especially if you have a Prime membership. Not only does the retailer carry products from major brands, but now you can find hand-crafted gifts from artisans around the globe.
Sure, you can own up to your savvy strategy — or you can pretend you’ve been scoping out gifts on your travels (we're looking at you, chic bubble bath from a small-batch perfumery in Chicago) and squirreling them away all year long.
Once you peruse the inspiration below, make sure to check out the rest of Travel + Leisure's 2019 gift guide, where you'll find creative and thoughtful ideas for anyone on your list — from the always stressed to the royal-obsessed.
Paravel Fold-up Travel Bag
That friend who always manages to come back from a trip with a near-bursting suitcase stuffed with souvenirs will be relieved to have this versatile duffel. The nylon bag unfolds from a neat 10-in-by-8-in square into an 18-in-by-11-in carry-on that easily fits under a seat or inside an overhead bin.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
Tile Pro With Replaceable Battery
One thing all travelers fear: lost luggage. Add to that everything else people commonly misplace (keys, phones, wallets) and these Bluetooth-enabled trackers are no-brainers.
To buy: amazon.com, $60 for two
Thule Accent Backpack
Multiple panels and compartments keep laptops, sunglasses, keys, and other essentials secure and easily accessible. A pass-through strap on the backside means it’s easy to slip over the handle of a rolling suitcase.
To buy: amazon.com, $89
Sony Wireless Noise-cancelling Over-ear Headphones
If there’s a person who wouldn’t appreciate a pair of headphones that blocks out chatty seatmates or too-loud plane engines, we don’t know them. This set comes with the added benefit of allowing the wearer to turn off the noise-canceling feature or temporarily suspend it (say, to hear a flight attendant) by gently covering the right headphone with their hand.
To buy: amazon.com, $278
Beach'd Straw Beach Tote Shoulder Bag
Warm-weather trips call for a chic straw bag. Lightweight and foldable, this version's canvas interior lining can be removed and washed, making it easy to clean up any spills or get rid of sand from a beach day.
To buy: amazon.com, $69
Ricoh Theta SC 360 Camera
Adventurers can record both still shots and videos in high resolution with this sleek device, which comes in four colors and can be paired with a weatherproof case.
To buy: amazon.com, $175
Michael Kors Women’s Hartman Stainless Watch
In the age of smartwatches, there’s something about a classic analog timepiece that feels particularly sophisticated. Its two-tone motif gives it a wear-with-any-outfit neutral appeal.
To buy: amazon.com, $220
Kano Harry Potter Wand Coding Kit
Adults and kids alike love J.K. Rowling’s wizarding series, and we’d wager both groups will be mesmerized by this interactive set. Users learn coding skills by assembling a programmable wand that then pairs with an app (available on the majority of tablets and computers), which furthers coding skills through spell challenges.
To buy: amazon.com, $49 (originally $99)
Aura Digital Frame
Rather than letting vacation snaps wither away in camera-roll purgatory, encourage your friends and family to proudly display their masterpieces with this digital frame, which comes in black or white and works both vertically and horizontally. An iOS- and Android-compatible app allows for sharing and curation, but it can also use facial recognition to autoselect photos that feature the user’s VIPs.
To buy: amazon.com, $360
Eberjay Pajamas
The cult-favorite brand’s ultra-soft cotton PJ sets comes in more than a dozen colors and are available with full-length or short bottoms.
To buy: amazon.com, from $83
InkoTimes Bamboo Wooden Charging Dock
For the friend who’s as obsessed with tech as they are travel, it doesn’t hurt to go with a semi-practical present. This eco-friendly charging station can charge multiple devices neatly and quickly.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Bose Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Music lovers of all stripes will be impressed by the immersive sound quality that comes from this petite powerhouse, which is water resistant and gets up to 12 hours from a single charge. It also works with voice-controlled Apple and Google assistants.
To buy: amazon.com, $178
Library of Flowers Bubble Bath
Made at a small-batch perfumery in Colorado, these luxe bath suds — available in sweet vanilla or floral willow-and-water scents — smell heavenly whether you use them to unwind after a long week at work or a long flight.
To buy: amazon.com, $36