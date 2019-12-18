22 Gifts That Look Much More Expensive Than They Are
Whether you're in need of a birthday gift or something sweet to celebrate an upcoming holiday, our editors are here help you (and your paycheck) find a gift that's in your price range without sacrificing looks or luxury.
Below, you’ll find our guide to gifts that look like they cost an arm and a leg — but won’t break the bank. We’ve thought of all kinds of knick-knacks for your globetrotting family and friends, like stylish travel accessories (think sleek passport cases and eye masks), on-the-go beauty products (hello, Chanel lip gloss), comfy travel shoes, cozy blankets, and much more. No matter the cost, they will love unwrapping these items.
This year, Travel + Leisure is offering its most comprehensive gift guide ever. The goal? To make sure you can find the perfect present for everyone on your list, from the coffee connoisseurs to the royal family superfans. Below, our picks for thoughtful presents that won’t empty your wallet.
Modern Rustic Airplant Holder with Airplants
Perfect for friends or family who inhabit small space. These hanging plants are lovely to look at, and come at a fraction of the price of traditional standing plants.
To buy: holder, amazon.com, from $8; plants, amazon.com, from $9
City Map Glass
Drinking glasses can be expensive, but this intricate city map glass transcends typical cocktail glasses in style and creativity, while being sold at a very reasonable price. Made in the U.S. and hand-etched in New Hampshire, you can get a pair of these featuring your favorite city streets for just over $30.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $16
Reusable Shopping Tote
Give the eco-conscious traveler in your life the gift of this reusable cotton tote that’s 100 percent environmentally friendly.
To buy: amazon.com, $8
Voluspa Maison Blanc Candle
There’s something uniquely luxurious about a scented candle of one’s own — this is the perfect gift for someone in need of a little TLC. Despite the reasonable price, this California-inspired fragrance smells just as lovely as it looks.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $18
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater
After a long flight, there’s nothing like a refreshing spritz of floral-infused facial spray. Mario Badescu uses herbal extracts and rosewater to form this perfect (not-so-pricey) pick-me-up for tired, dehydrated skin.
To buy: amazon.com, $7
Giorgio Armani Travel Perfume
This gift is the perfect combination of feminine sophistication and affordability — not to mention that it’s totally ideal for travel.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $28
111 Places You Must Not Miss: New York
A comprehensive guide to can’t-miss venues and under-the-radar hangs in the city that never sleeps — all for $13? Whether this is a gift for a seasoned New Yorker or for a newcomer to the Big Apple, this guide will no-doubt come in handy during anyone’s journey through this storied city.
To buy: urbanoutfitters.com, $20
Eco Lunchbox
This set of three stackable, stainless steel lunch boxes are perfect for that person who is always on the go. Free of harmful toxins, BPAs, and all that icky stuff, these are ideal for packing your own meal for a road trip or a transatlantic flight.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $25 (originally $36)
Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss Moisturizing Glossimer
Yes, it’s Chanel. Yes, it’s the perfect stocking stuffer, and yes, it’s just as luxurious as it looks — with no chance of breaking the bank.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $30
Vietnamese Coffee Portable Pour Overs
Two words. Portable. Coffee. This pack of five rich single-serve Vietnamese coffee packets and five pouches of sweetened condensed milk from sunny California makes coffee on-the-go easy, affordable, and downright fun.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $15
Mini Mac Lipstick
Everyone needs more lipstick, all the time. This little lip shade from Mac doesn’t sacrifice quality for size — the mini stick packs a real punch, and certainly won’t do much damage to your wallet.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $12
Sweater Fleece Scuffs Slippers
Leave it to L.L.Bean to make the world’s comfiest everything — but especially slippers, and affordable ones at that. We’re quite sure anyone in your life will be delighted to slip their feet into sweater fleece, perfect for a cold winter day.
To buy: llbean.com, from $40
Cat-eye Sunglasses
A pair of sunnies with a modern take on the traditional cat-eye frame? Don't mind if we do.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $19
Herschel Supply Co. Canvas Tote
It’s hard to find a sturdy, stylish, and well-made tote at a reasonable price. The Mica Canvas Tote from Herschel Supply Co. is just that. The durable canvas tote features comfortable shoulder straps, a zippered closure, and an internal smartphone pocket.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50
Lia Embroidered Pouch
This embroidered coin pouch evokes the luxury of Turkish rugs and is an absolute stunner when whipped out of any handbag.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $58
Personalized Faux Leather Pouch
This faux leather pouch from Cathy's Concepts looks incredibly luxurious, especially with a gold monogram, but it's still a reasonably-priced gift at just over $40.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $41
Nylon Cosmetics Pouch
It’s hard to find a designer anything at an affordable price. This chic nylon cosmetics bag is ideal for tossing all your makeup and toiletries into one compact spot — and thanks to that sturdy nylon, you know you’ll get a good bang for your buck.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $44
Convertible Belt Bag
This bag may be small, but it's impressively versatile. It includes two faux leather straps and a metal chain, so you can wear it as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or belt bag.
To buy: anthropologie.com, $48
Bangle Set
This set of two simple, stackable bangles is the perfect piece for dressing up a cozy travel outfit.
To buy: baublebar.com, $44
Calf Hair Loafer Mules
These printed calf hair mules have a luxurious look, but they won't break the bank like designer shoes.
To buy: nordstrom.com, from $83
Banana Republic Large Square Scarf
This lightweight, printed scarf from Banana Republic adds the perfect sophisticated pop of color to an outfit in any season.
To buy: bananarepublic.com, $68
Woven Surya Home Wall Hanging
This gorgeous woven wall hanging will bring the hygge vibes of Scandinavia to any room.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $65
ban.do Laptop Sleeve
Who wouldn't want this colorful floral laptop sleeve to transport their tech in style?
To buy: bando.com, $30
Brooklinen Silk Eyemask
A silk eyemask will make you feel way more luxurious, whether you're spending the night in a fancy hotel or at home.
To buy: brooklinen.com, $29