Get Paid $15,000 to Visit State Fairs With Your Family This Summer — Here’s How

Enter this family-friendly contest by July 25.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on July 16, 2023
Main Ferris wheel at the Tanana Valley State Fair in Fairbanks, Alaska
Photo:

Travis - stock.adobe.com/Courtesy of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

It’s state fair season, and one hotel is looking for a family to travel around the country and take in the best food, rides, and fun these fairs have to offer — and get paid.

AmericInn by Wyndham is seeking one family to travel to up to three state fairs in the Midwest over the course of a week and share their tips on social media as they go, the hotel group shared with Travel + Leisure. The lucky family will then get paid $15,000 for the job. 

“Just like it’s all about family-friendly fun at the fairground, guests count on AmericInn hotels to connect them to memorable experiences across the heartland and beyond,” Clem Bence, the vice president and brand leader of AmericInn by Wyndham, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Alongside the good old-fashioned hospitality and modern comforts at our hotels, the lucky State Fair Family will fully immerse themselves in the best of the Midwest’s iconic state fairs, all while captivating an audience on social media with their memorable adventures along the way."

To enter the contest, families must submit a 300 word-minimum written entry (with a family photo) or a 60 second video application online or by email at fairfamily@americinn.com showing why they are “the ideal candidates for the role, while showcasing family flair and social-media savviness.” Each family should also provide their social media handles.

Submissions must be received by July 25 and the winner will be notified around the week of Aug. 2.

The winning family will receive a seven night stay at AmericInn hotels, a $10,000 travel stipend to cover airfare, ground transportation, and any other expenses, $5,000 in cash, Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership, and a suitcase full of AmericInn “swag.”

The lucky group will then attend up to three state fairs around Aug. 10 to 18 and post about their experience in real time. The family will also be expected to contribute to the future AmericInn “Best of the Midwest Fair Guide.”

