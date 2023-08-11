This Internet-famous Gadget Is a 'Game-changer' for Using Your Laptop While Traveling — and It’s Been Hiding at Amazon

It comes with a pretty wallet-friendly price tag, too.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Published on August 11, 2023

Rolling Suitcase into Standing Desk Hack Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Thanks to social media, discovering innovative travel gadgets is now easier than ever. But, with so many new and exciting products out there, it's easy to feel overwhelmed when you're trying to keep up with the trends. Though, sometimes the best travel accessories have a way of finding you. For example, during a recent scroll through Instagram, my jaw dropped when I saw this video posted by travel creator @thehouseofsequins touting off the Generic Attachable Travel Table — a personal standing desk that attaches to the top of your suitcase that they've dubbed a "game-changer for travel." Priced at just $40, it's a one-of-a-kind product that I couldn’t resist delving deeper into.

As more people continue to embrace hybrid or remote work schedules, the concept of digital nomadism has gained popularity for its convenience — but it still comes with its own set of challenges. After all, being able to work efficiently while traveling means that you need access to an equally flexible setup from the road as you do from home. Whether that’s trying to send an email at the airport, preparing an expense report in a hotel lobby, or answering some Slack messages while waiting for your cab, the Generic Attachable Travel Table has emerged as a working solution that many, including myself, didn’t realize we needed until now. 

Amazon Travel Accessory by Travel Ledge - 10.5" X 11.0" Attachable Travel Table

Amazon

The standing desk is designed to fit most standard roller luggage handles and requires little to no assembly, which makes it even more convenient to use when you're on the go. When put together, the desk offers a generous surface space of 11 inches by 10.5 inches by .05 inches that can accommodate most laptops and tablets. It's constructed with durable-yet-lightweight material that's stain-resistant and waterproof. Not to mention that it has side pockets for your phone, water bottle, and whatever else you'll need fast access to while you're working away. 

It's basically like having a personal tray table and it adapts to whatever you need it for, even if you're not traveling for work. You can easily eat meals on it, mount your smartphone and watch videos on it, and, if you’re traveling with kids, it can act as a coloring station, too. Impressive versatility and convenience aside, I'm sure you'll find that the best feature of all is that you can pack it down to the size of a folder when you're done using it. And, since it weighs just under 2 pounds, it won't add any unnecessary bulk to your personal bag or carry-on. 

Although it hasn’t been on the market too long, the Generic Attachable Travel Table has already racked up plenty of glowing reviews from customers. Shoppers that have already gotten their hands on it say that it’s “amazing for traveling,” and have given it five-star ratings for its genius “design and ease of install.” For customers who have long looked for a practical solution for working when they’re traveling, they're thrilled by this nifty standing desk, with one shopper labeling it as a “really slick little gadget." 

Considering the $40 price tag for a fully functional and portable workstation, I wasted no time adding the Generic Attachable Travel Table to my Amazon cart — and if you’re ever working on the go, I highly suggest that you do the same. Despite its newcomer status, I think it’s safe to say that this attachable standing table will be a game-changer for the way that we work and live. And if you’re looking for other gadgets to make working while traveling a breeze, keep reading for other top-rated options. 

More Travel-friendly Gadgets at Amazon:

Abovetek Portable Laptop Lap Desk

Amazon AboveTEK Portable Laptop Lap Desk w/Retractable Left/Right Mouse Pad Tray

Amazon

Kroser Laptop Tote Bag

Amazon KROSER Laptop Tote Bag 15.6 Inch with USB Port, Large Work Tote Bag Computer Shoulder Bag

Amazon

Baseus Portable Power Bank

Baseus Power Bank 65W

Amazon

Loop Solstice Ear Plugs

Amazon Loop Quiet Solstice Ear Plugs â Super Soft, Reusable Hearing Protection in Flexible Silicone

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40. 

