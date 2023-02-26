Shoppers Say This Ski Jacket Is Perfect for Sub-zero Temperatures — and It’s 35% Off at Amazon

Ski season is still in full swing, but as we inch toward spring, end-of-season sales are already beginning — making now a great time to upgrade your cold-weather wardrobe. One of the most important pieces of gear you should own is a high-quality jacket to keep you insulated and protected against the elements as you shred the slopes.

We combed through the onslaught of sales on top-notch ski wear and found a winner: the shopper-loved Gemyse Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket, which is currently up to 35 percent off at Amazon with a special on-site coupon. For under $100, you can rest assured that the temperature outside will have no bearing on your ski experience.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $63 with on-site coupon (originally $93)

Made with a polyester, water- and windproof shell, this durable jacket is up to the task of keeping you warm on even the coldest winter days. A fleece lining on the inside of the coat locks in heat, while three other layers of fabric protect your body from the cold air while still feeling breathable and comfortable. Two zippered hand pockets are perfect for storing warming devices, and a zippered chest pocket plus two internal pockets keep your belongings safe and close to your body throughout your adventures.

Although snowy ski days can result in your coat getting soaked through, this jacket is made with a quick-dry material and hydrophobic coating to stop water from ever making it inside the lining. Not to mention adjustable velcro cuffs and a windproof snap skirt at the bottom of the coat add that extra layer of protection against the elements. Plus, an adjustable storm hood effectively keeps your head warm even when you remove your helmet at the end of the day.

What’s more, this functional women’s ski jacket comes in 31 unique colors, from versatile classics like black and white to brighter shades that stand out on the slopes, like red and blue. And with sizes ranging from XS to XXXL, there’s sure to be an option that fits your needs.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $66 with on-site coupon (originally $93)

Not only is this coat perfect for your next ski vacation, but shoppers also swear by it for daily wear as well. One customer went as far as to call it their “favorite winter coat,” explaining that it is “not super bulky” but still “very warm.” Additionally, even when spending time in the snow they noted that “my sweatshirt underneath wasn’t even the least bit damp,” attesting to the effectiveness of the waterproof shell.

Another customer raved that the coat was able to “stand up to the wind and cold when traveling to Colorado,” noting that even in temperatures as low as 19 degrees Fahrenheit, “I felt nothing get through this coat,” adding, “this coat is literally one of the best coats I have ever had.” For long days outside, one shopper even shared that they “skied at a sub-zero temperature” and said the coat even “made me sweat,” after sharing that they “really love this jacket.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $66 with on-site coupon (originally $63)

Well suited for whatever the winter weather may throw your way, the Gemyse Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket is the stylish and functional outer layer you’ve been searching for. Right now, this coat is on sale at Amazon for as little as $63, proving that you don’t need to break the bank to build the highest-quality winter wardrobe.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $63.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.