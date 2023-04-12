This Traveler-loved Sling Bag ‘Fits So Much Stuff’ — and It’s Only $22 at Amazon Right Now

In my humble opinion, there are few travel experiences more stressful than gathering my belongings to deplane while simultaneously struggling to carry my phone, a water bottle, my book, and whatever else I’ve deemed “essential” at the moment. While one solution is tucking some of these items into a tote bag that is inevitably overflowing, another option that I and many other travelers have begun to turn to is the trusty crossbody sling bag.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a slightly more spacious version of the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag while shopping on a budget, the G4Free Sling Bag is currently on sale for as little as $22 at Amazon, and it’s about to completely transform your travel experience. You can even get an additional 10 percent off right now when you use the unique on-site coupon for a limited time.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 with on-site coupon (originally $34)

This spacious, hands-free pouch is made with a breathable polyester that’s also water repellent, making it ideal for warmer-weather adventures. The bag features three primary compartments as well as one RFID-blocking pocket on the back of the pack which protects your valuable information from getting stolen from your cards, and mesh pockets on either side of the bag are even large enough to fit a water bottle.

Following the trend of having a pocket for everything, this pack also features a designated phone slot on the strap, allowing for easy access while you’re on the go. It can be uncomfortable to have a scratchy strap rubbing on bare skin, especially during the summer, but this sling pouch is also made with an anti-friction material that effectively prevents chafing while still being sturdy enough to avoid tears. From mountain trails to city streets, this pouch is a travel essential — plus, it comes in 11 pretty colors and unique patterns.

Providing the functionality of a backpack without the undue strain on your shoulders, this versatile pack is loved by frequent travelers that have a propensity for overpacking. One shopper shared that they “bought this for roaming around Italy” and were surprised to find that it “fits a surprisingly large amount of stuff.” They even listed an iPad, over-ear headphones, a “battery charger, some cookies, and a windbreaker” as the primary contents on their journey.

Another customer raved that they “traveled across Bolivia with this bag” and it “saved my life.” They too were impressed that it “fit so much stuff,” and added that it was both “comfortable and cute.” In fact, they dubbed it a “must-buy bag.” The crossbody is even effective for international travel, with one shopper revealing that they used it “on a recent trip throughout Europe” and it was “the perfect size.” They went on to note that “it’s big enough to hold what you need when traveling with school-aged kids, but not so big as to be heavy.” It also lends itself to the joys of hands-free travel, which are not to be overlooked.

If you’re ready to dip your toe into the waters of the ever-popular sling bag trend but aren’t prepared to break the bank in doing so, the G4Free Sling Bag is an excellent choice. Right now, the functional bag is on sale for as little as $22 at Amazon for a limited time, and with three spacious pockets that can fit all of your travel needs, this comfortable, water-resistant bag is one of the best ways to take pressure off your travel experience. With your hands free, you can have the peace of mind knowing that everything you need is close to the chest and within arms reach.

