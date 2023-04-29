This Spacious Hiking Backpack Folds Down to Fit Into Your Pocket — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

If you’re an adventurous traveler, you may find that there are few things more thrilling than enjoying a scenic hike while on vacation. What’s less exciting? Figuring out how to fit your hiking pack into your suitcase for the trip. While I’m always a proponent of bringing a backpack as your personal item, there’s one solution on the market that promises to make carrying along a hiking pack that much easier. Even travelers that don’t like sightseeing with a purse, listen up.

From long days enjoying a theme park to hiking endeavors through the Alps, there’s one compact bag you’re going to want to take along for the ride: the G4Free Lightweight Packable Shoulder Backpack. Not only does it fold up into a tiny pouch that easily slips into your pocket, but right now it’s even on sale at Amazon for as little as $16 in select colors.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16 with on-site coupon (originally $19)

This lightweight, compact 11-liter backpack is perfect for outdoor adventures and sightseeing alike. It’s so breathable that even when packed with your essentials, it will still feel comfortable and supportive on your shoulders throughout your hike, and it also easily solves the question of what bag you’re supposed to take with you on an impromptu adventure during your travels. When the only other options you have for bags are a wheeled carry-on and a tote bag that’s better suited for carrying produce at the grocery store than your hiking must-haves, this backpack will save the day.

Made with scratch- and water-resistant nylon material and lined with polyester, this durable and unassuming pack is ready for whatever weather or terrain your trip may throw your way. It’s the perfect day bag with one large main pocket that has the space for an extra pair of clothing and a snack, and two mesh side pockets which are deep enough to stow a water bottle. Breathable mesh straps ensure you won’t experience a buildup of sweat along the way, and the entire bag folds up into an ultra-compact pouch that fits perfectly into the small pocket of your suitcase, or even a purse. It also comes in 14 bright, eye-catching colors to match your favorite hiking gear.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16 with on-site coupon (originally $17)

Whether you’re packing up for an active vacation or simply are looking for a functional and spacious bag to bring along for days on the go, shoppers swear by the G4Free Lightweight Packable Shoulder Backpack to support all their favorite adventures. Of the 3,800 shoppers who awarded this backpack a perfect five-star rating, one person noted that they “bought this bag for a Disney trip” and it was “so lightweight” that “even after walking in the Florida heat in the middle of July it wasn’t uncomfortable.”

Another person shared that they “first used it for traveling to Egypt” and were “surprised [by] how many items I can pack in that small backpack.” They also added that the “front zipper is the perfect size for [your] passport and cellphone.” And if you’re planning on taking this lightweight pack on a hiking trip, one customer revealed that it “easily holds two large water bottles, a medium bottle, and snacks.” They also noted that the bag was so durable that it “never tore from the water’s weight” and if you’re hiking on warmer days the “sweat dries quickly.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $18 with on-site coupon (originally $19)

No matter what you have planned for your next vacation, it’s never a bad idea to bring along an extra bag for your travels, and the G4Free Lightweight Packable Shoulder Backpack is well suited for nearly anything that may arise during your trip. From hiking excursions to days spent shopping in a new city, this spacious bag has all the space you need to carry your favorite travel essentials without adding extra weight to your suitcase. Currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $16, this backpack is well equipped for everything on your agenda.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $16.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

