Shoppers Say You Can Wear These $33 Pants Everywhere — From the Office to the Golf Course

Now that summer is on its way out (trust us, we’re in as much denial as you are), it’s time to swap out your favorite shorts and sundresses for more weather-appropriate options. So if you’re looking for a versatile pair of pants that you can wear just about anywhere — at home, to work, while traveling, and during athletic activities — you’re going to want to check out this Amazon shopper-loved pair that can be yours for just $33.

The G Gradual Women’s Pants are made with a soft, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex that will move with you, whether you’re rushing through a busy airport, going on a light hike, or hitting the golf course. A slightly high-waisted fit and 7/8 ankle length offer a modern look that you can easily dress up or down for athletic or more formal looks. In fact, some reviewers even say you can wear them to work. You’ll also find a drawstring waist that will allow you to find a comfortable, custom fit, as well as deep hip pockets with a special elastic sleeve where you can securely store your smartphone while you’re on the go.

The pants are available in 20 colors and patterns, including wardrobe staples like black, gray, and white, as well as bolder options like green camo, dusty pink, and purple. Sizes run from XS to XXL, and a size chart from the brand with measurements will help you find the right fit.

G Gradual Women's Pants with Deep Pockets. Amazon

Shoppers love the pants, giving them more than 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer emphasized how well they work as travel pants. “I bought a pair in black for a trip to Europe and they are fantastic,” they wrote. “They were so comfortable on the plane, held their shape, [had] no wrinkles, and looked great with sandals or walking shoes.” Speaking to the pants’ performance, a shopper said, “These pants are [made with] a breathable fabric and they let you move. [They’re] perfect for long walks.”

Another buyer called them “just a perfect pair of golf pants,” going on to say, “I love the length, the side pockets, [and] how soft the material is.” Avid outdoor adventurers are also fans. “They have worked great for climbing, they allow a huge range of motion, they are breathable, and clean up easily,” one wrote, who called them their “new favorite pants for climbing [and] hiking.”

And if you want to dress up the pants, don’t fret, since shoppers say it’s easy to do. “The fabric is light and has enough stretch to be ultra comfy but not look sloppy. I can dress up with a nice loose top or wear with a T-shirt,” one reviewer who wears the pants to work mentioned.

If you’re looking for a stylish, comfortable pair of pants for travel, exercise, commuting, or just about any occasion, don’t miss out on this sleek pick from G Gradual. At just $33 a pair, you may even want to add multiple colors and patterns to your wardrobe.

