This Best-selling $23 Packable Sun Hat That Never Loses Its Shape Is a ‘Must-have for Traveling’

Shoppers say it “pops back to shape like magic” after removing it from your suitcase.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 16, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

FURTALK Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

If you’ve ever attempted to travel with a hat, you know how comically difficult it can be. You’re essentially left with the options of wearing it through the airport or shoving it into your suitcase with the understanding that it’s going to be a misshapen version of the hat you once owned by the time you arrive at your destination. Neither of those choices sound particularly thrilling to you? Well, we found the perfect straw hat for warm weather travel — and it won’t fall apart if you pack it in your suitcase.

Well-suited for air travel and a great second line of defense for your skin against the sun is the Furtalk Women’s Beach Straw Hat, and right now it’s on sale at Amazon for as little as $23. If you’ve been hoping to level up your spring and summer style, this is the budget-friendly, best-selling solution to fashion and functionality.

FURTALK Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat UV UPF50 Travel Foldable Brim Summer UV Hat

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $23 (originally $37)

This airy sun hat is made with a high-quality paper straw that’s breathable during the hot summer months while still effectively shielding your face from the harsh sun rays. The hat comes in two different sizes: M-L and L-XL, and is adorned with a delicate ribbon and bow to help you channel the feeling of sightseeing on a beautiful day in the countryside. It even comes in eight different color variations so you can find the perfect shade to match your personal style.

Ideal for beach trips and bright weather, this hat is also lined with a sweat-wicking band on the inside rim that keeps the heat from getting the best of you, and a hidden chin strap can be pulled down to keep your hat in place on even the windiest place. But the best part is that the straw hat is easily folded into a small cone that makes it convenient for travel without worrying about losing its shape over time.

FURTALK Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $23 (originally $30)

It’s no secret that shielding your skin from the sun is an essential anti-aging measure, and shoppers can confirm that this hat is a far more stylish option to a baseball cap during summer travel. In fact, more than 16,500 customers awarded this hat with a perfect five-star rating at Amazon, with one shopper calling it a “must-have for traveling.” They even acknowledged that “hats can be a hassle to travel with” but “this one rolls up and tucks away in the suitcase and pops back to shape like magic.”

Another customer agreed, sharing that they “have traveled on multiple vacations with this hat folded in my suitcase” and “it’s been wet and in the sun many times” but “still goes back in shape.” They even raved that it is “now my favorite hat.” And yet another avid hat wearer noted that they “have bought many beach hats from Amazon” and “this one is hands down my favorite.” They also noted that they’re “very happy with how it has handled normal wind,” swearing that they’ve “finally found the perfect hat.”

FURTALK Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $23 (originally $37)

Lightweight, easy to pack, and the perfect accessory to accentuate any summer outfit, the Furtalk Beach Sun Hat is a must-have for warm weather travel. Not only is it a stylish way to take preventative measures for anti-aging, but it’s also currently on sale at Amazon for just $23 so you can head into the spring and summer knowing you have at least one essential travel piece secured.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

MOCOLY Women's Cargo Hiking Pants
Travelers Swear by These Water-resistant Joggers With Plenty of Pockets — and They’re Only $34
This Packable Camping Chair Is Perfect for Outdoor Adventures — and It’s on Sale
Waterproof Hiking Boots on Sale Tout
Amazon’s Best-selling Waterproof Hiking Boots Are Nearly 60% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals for Men and Women
Related Articles
Veja Comfy Sneaker Sale Gilt TOUT
These Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneakers Have Become the New “It” Shoes for Travelers — and They’re Up to 45% Off
madewell travel bag round-up extra 30% off sale TOUT
Madewell's Epic Travel Bag Sale Is As if Black Friday Came Way Early — Prices Start at Just $49
Waterproof Hiking Boots on Sale Tout
Amazon’s Best-selling Waterproof Hiking Boots Are Nearly 60% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals for Men and Women
MOCOLY Women's Cargo Hiking Pants
Travelers Swear by These Water-resistant Joggers With Plenty of Pockets — and They’re Only $34
Best Deals at Amazon in April Tout
Behold, the 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We've Found at Amazon This Month So Far — Up to 80% Off
Card Placeholder Image
This Packable Camping Chair Is Perfect for Outdoor Adventures — and It’s on Sale
I'm an American Writer in Italy, and These Are the Italian Looks I Wear
I'm an American Writer in Italy, and These Are the 15 Classic Italian Looks I Always Wear From $17
Amazon Just Launched a Spring Fashion Storefront Full of Pretty Pastel Travel Wear That Starts at $TK TOUT
Amazon Just Launched a Storefront Filled With Maxi Dresses, Skirts, and More Just in Time for Spring Travel
Tik-Tok Made Me Buy This Easy Sunscreen Applicator
TikTok Made Me Buy This Easy Sunscreen Applicator — and Now I’m Never Going to the Beach Without It
G4Free Sling Bag Tout
This Traveler-loved Sling Bag ‘Fits So Much Stuff’ — and It’s Only $22 at Amazon Right Now
Rockport Men's Eureka Walking Shoe Sneaker Tout
Travelers Love These Comfy Leather Walking Shoes for ‘Long Days of Sightseeing’ — and They're 30% Off at Amazon
I Took This Convertible Tote All Over Mexico City, and It Was So Versatile
I Tried the Backpack That's Been Hailed As the 'Perfect Travel Bag' — and Now I Use It Instead of My Purse
Straw Tote Tout
Jennifer Aniston Accidentally Started Summer's Biggest Travel Bag Trend — and You Can Get It at Amazon for $17
Amazon Finds Under $100 That Will Make You Feel Like You're on a Beach Vacation Tout
10 Coastal Home Decor Picks Under $100 That Will Evoke Your Favorite Florida, Cape Cod, or Hamptons Vacation
Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage Tout
Shoppers Call This $48 Expandable Hardside Suitcase the ‘Absolute Best Carry-on’ for Week-long Trips
13 Best Spring Skirts TOUT
The 13 Best Spring Skirts of 2023