Birkenstock Loyalists Say These Amazon Sandals Feel Like 'Walking on a Marshmallow' — and They're $25 Right Now

Published on July 16, 2023

No summer outfit is complete without the perfect pair of airy, lightweight sandals. They take up almost no space in your carry-on or weekender tote, and it’s easy to pair with them with just about any look, whether it's your favorite summer dress, shorts, or that cute swimsuit cover-up that you just bought. If you’re packing for a summer trip, you also need sandals that are comfy and supportive enough to wear all day like the Funkymonkey Comfort Slide Sandals, which currently start at $25 at Amazon. 

After all, you don’t want to interrupt the fun to dash back to the hotel for a shoe change, and these versatile sandals are perfect for dressing up or down to match your vacation style. The Funkymonkey Comfort Slide Sandals are also quickly becoming the new summer-favorite shoes because they offer the same cushioned support and near-identical look as the Birkenstock EVA Arizona Sandals — but at half the price. 

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals

Amazon

The comfy sandals have adjustable buckle straps, deep heel cups, and padded footbeds that mold to the shape of your feet for an all-around supported fit.. These features make the sandals so comfortable that one reviewer, who used to wear Birkenstocks before discovering these Funkymonkey sandals, said wearing the lookalikes feel like “walking on a marshmallow.”

With that kind of support and pillow-soft cushioning, you can easily wear these sandals all-day long on your next trip. Lots of shoppers  say they’re great for walking around for hours at a time, including one traveler who said they “ended up wearing these most everyday” on a two-week trip to India because they were so comfy. Similarly, another reviewer raved, “These will be my go-to sandals for the rest of the summer. They are extremely comfortable and feel almost like being barefoot.”

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals

Amazon

The super popular sandals have earned over 38,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and another reason why the Funkymonkey Comfort Slide Sandals have won over travelers is that they’re made of a waterproof rubber material. So, not only can you wear them to the beach or by the pool, but you don’t have to worry about them getting ruined in the rain like you would with the traditional leather and corkbed Birkenstocks. 

That said, you get the arch support and form-fitting comfort in a no-fuss durable design. And, if they get muddy or smudged during the day, they’re easy to clean in the sink or shower when you get back to the hotel. In fact, a travel advisor commented, "These are great for Disney parks! They're comfortable, adjustable, and quick-drying…I will be recommending these to all of my clients." 

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals

Amazon

With more than 50 colorways to choose from, we think you'll have no trouble finding the perfect travel buddy in the Funkymonkey Comfort Slide Sandals. And, with prices starting at $25, there’s no reason you can’t grab a few of your favorite styles so you have the perfect summer sandals to match every outfit in your wardrobe. Get your new go-to summer shoes at Amazon, and keep scrolling to see the other comfortable and stylish sandals that are also available at the retailer — some of them are even on sale. 

