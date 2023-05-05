You Can See a 'Flower Moon' in the Sky Tonight — Here's How to Spot It

It'll be visible all night long.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023
Super Flower Moon of May 2020 as seen rising over the Aegean Sea and Thessaloniki city in Greece from Kalochori
Super Flower Moon of May 2020 as seen rising over the Aegean Sea and Thessaloniki city in Greece from Kalochori. Photo:

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Once a month or so, we're treated to the lovely view of the full moon. And on Friday night, there's going to be a double feature. Not only is there a full "Flower Moon," as this specific full moon is called, but there's also a penumbral lunar eclipse — if you're in the Eastern Hemisphere, that is. Unfortunately, you won't be able to see the eclipse from North America, but North Americans will still enjoy views of the full moon.

Here's everything you need to know.

What Is a Flower Moon?


Each of the year's full moons has been given a name by The Old Farmers' Almanac, based on Native American names for the moon, as well as European and colonial American names. May's moon is called the flower moon as many flowers bloom across North America in May. According to the Almanac, the name is likely derived from Algonquin and Dakota traditions. 

When Can I See the Flower Moon?


The Flower Moon will rise at 6:59 p.m. EDT on May 5 and set at 5:39 a.m. EDT on May 6. Between these hours, you'll be able to see the full moon in the night sky, weather permitting. That's actually why we won't be able to see the penumbral lunar eclipse — it happens between 11:15 a.m. and 3:32 p.m. EDT, which is before the moon rises.

What Is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse?


A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves into the outer limits of the Earth's shadow, which is called the penumbra. It means that the moon doesn't turn completely dark, as it does in a total lunar eclipse, but rather just dims. 

When Is the Next Full Moon?

The next full moon is the Strawberry Moon, which occurs on June 4, 2023.

When Is the Next Lunar Eclipse?

The next lunar eclipse will happen on October 28. This will be a partial lunar eclipse, when part of the moon will enter the umbra, or the Earth's full shadow. In North America, it will only be visible in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The next total lunar eclipse occurs on March 13, 2025 — that eclipse will be visible across the majority of North America.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Flower moon
You Can See a 'Flower Moon,' Meteor Shower, and Lunar Eclipse in the Skies This May
meteor shower
You Can See the 'Pink Moon,' a Meteor Shower, and a Once-in-a-decade Eclipse This April
Scenic view of snowcapped mountain against sky at night with large full moon
How to See a Frosty Moon Eclipse and a Gorgeous Full Moonrise Next Week
Super Flower Moon
'Kissing' Planets, a Super Flower Moon, and Meteor Showers Are Coming — Here's When to See Them
The full moon, known as a super flower blood moon, is seen during its maximum lunar eclipse phase, in Sydney, Australia, on May 26, 2021.
A 'Super Blood Flower Moon' Eclipse Will Be in the Sky This Weekend — Here's When To Watch
The strawberry full moon, as part of a penumbral lunar
How and When to See the 'Thunder Moon Eclipse' on July Fourth
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
There's a 'Full Wolf Moon Eclipse' Coming This Friday
Hybrid Solar Eclipse
Tonight's Eclipse Is So Rare, the Next One Won't Be Happening Until 2031 — How to See It
A bright meteoroid flying past as a man setting up his camera inside a lake
2020 Will Be an Amazing Year for Stargazing — Here's Everything You Have to Look Forward to
Super full blood moon and moon light over the sea
The Largest and Brightest Supermoon of the Year Is Happening This Month
A partial solar eclipse rises between buildings of the Manhattan skyline from the Edge viewing deck in New York on June 10, 2021.
There's an Annular Solar Eclipse Crossing the U.S. in October — Here Are the Best States to See It From
The full moon sets behind Stonehenge on April 27, 2021 in Amesbury, England.
A Rare 'Pink Moon' Will Light Up the Sky on Saturday — How to See It
Full Moon
The Last Supermoon of 2019 Is Coming — Here's How to Make Sure You Don't Miss It
The moon seen during the Partial Lunar eclipse
A Strawberry Moon Eclipse Will Be Visible in Parts of the World This Week (Video)
Super Moon with Spring Wild Flowers in Oregon
The Final Supermoon of 2020 Rises This Week — Here's How to See It (Video)
super pink full moon
A Spectacular Super Pink Moon Is Coming This Month — How to See It