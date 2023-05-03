Frontier's Unlimited Summer Flight Pass Is $500 Off — but Only for a Limited Time

The pass is discounted until the end of the month.

Published on May 3, 2023
Frontier Airlines is ready for warm weather, discounting its unlimited “Go Wild” summer flight pass by a staggering $500 through the end of the month.

The GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, which Frontier first launched earlier this year, is now on sale for just $499 (much lower than the regular price of $999) if travelers purchase by May 31, or while supplies last, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The pass is then valid on an unlimited number of flights through Sept. 30 to destinations throughout the U.S. — including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands — along with international destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.

“With consumers expressing concern over potentially high airfare prices this summer, GoWild! is the deal of the season,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines, told T+L. “Thousands of people are already enjoying the pass and using it to visit family and friends, take spontaneous day trips and explore new destinations. The pass is a great fit and a tremendous value for anyone with flexibility in their summer travel plans.”

To use the flight pass, travelers will have to login to their Frontier miles account and search and book a flight the day before for domestic departures or up to 10 days before for international departures. Travelers then have to pay 1 cent in airfare for each flight, plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges.

But as an added bonus, Frontier is dropping the short reservation period for bookings made by May 16, allowing travelers to book trips in advance for travel through June 8.

The pass is a great deal, but does not include extras like baggage or seat selection, which must be purchased separately. Last year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

Several blackout dates also apply for pass holders, including over the Memorial Day and July 4 holiday weekends. The pass will automatically renew for summer travel unless a pass holder cancels it.

The discounted pass deal comes as flights are expected to reach a 5-year high this summer, driven by a combination of lower supply, high fuel costs, and high demand.

Frontier also offers an unlimited annual GoWild! Pass, which the company launched last year. That pass is currently on sale for $1,999.

