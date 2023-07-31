Frontier Just Launched a Monthly Unlimited Flight Pass — and It's Discounted for a Limited Time



For travelers looking to escape the sky-high travel airfares of summer, a low-cost carrier has a new monthly flight pass that might be a magic ticket.



Frontier Airlines has announced a new monthly flight pass where passengers can travel an unlimited amount of flights for $149 a month. Utilizing the pass is subject to seat availability and additional conditions.



Flights booked with the pass are confirmed the day before travel domestically, and ten days before travel for international flights, according to the airline. The airline says that seats designated for monthly pass-holders are limited on each flight, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Early purchasers of the monthly flight pass will save $99 on the enrollment fee, which will be waived from now through August 7. After August 7, the total for a monthly flight pass will be $248.



In addition to the monthly fee, and future enrollment fees, there is a small charge and taxes to utilize the pass when booking.



“For each flight, pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus applicable taxes, fees and charges at the time of booking,” Frontier Airlines shares about the flight pass. The pass does not include any carry-on or checked bags, or advanced seat assignment, which are all sold for an up-charge.



The pass could be most helpful for travelers with flexible plans, who are looking to explore new destinations, the airline says.



“The new monthly GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass is a great option for those who want to ‘test the waters’ and give the pass a try,” Frontier Airlines’ Vice President of Marketing Tyri Squyres said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure



Frontier Airlines previously announced a variety of unlimited flight passes, including a Fall & Winter pass which provides unlimited travel between September 2, 2023 through February 29, 2024 for only $299.



Travel experts have advised T+L readers that passengers should always check the fine print and potential extra fees before purchasing unlimited flight passes.

