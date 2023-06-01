It’s the dream of every traveler - an unlimited flight pass that gives you access to over 85 destinations, without breaking the bank.



Frontier Airlines, known for its Summer passes, announced a new iteration providing unlimited flights throughout the fall and winter for travelers at a low price of $299, plus one penny per flight flown.



The new GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Fall & Winter Pass is valid on travel between September 2 and February 29, 2024, and has the introductory price of $299 before jumping up to a retail price of $999 after the discounted quantity sells out.



This product joins Frontier’s other unlimited travel passes including the Annual Pass for travel from now through May 2, 2024 for $1,999, and a summer pass for travel now through September 30, 2023 for $499.



Once the pass is purchased, travelers log into their account and can search to book flights they want to take. The actual cost of each flight is one penny, in addition to any taxes or fees. Frontier states that the flights are confirmed the day before the flight departure for domestic travel, and ten days for international flights. The airline also shares that the flights are subject to blackout periods, and additional fees for bags and seats.



While the pass is a great deal, travel experts say to maintain caution when booking discounted tickets as the fees can sometimes add up quickly.



“The key whenever you're flying budget airlines is to pay close attention to the fine print. High fees can quickly turn a great deal into an expensive trip. This is especially true with Frontier. According to their public financials, out of every $100 they generate from customers, just $39 comes from fares, while $61 comes from add-on fees—a feat that, to my knowledge, surpasses all other major US airlines.” says cheap flight site Going.com Founder Scott Keyes in a statement to Travel + Leisure.



For travelers looking to save even more on fees when using the GoWild Pass, Frontier Airlines leadership revealed a “secret” to savings. In a promotional video for the GoWild Pass, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle shares that passengers who apply and obtain the Frontier Airlines World Mastercard and either spend or fly enough to achieve 20,000 miles are able to unlock elite status, which provides free bags and seat choice, which can be used in conjunction with the GoWild Pass.



“Whether you want to soak up some sun on the beach or hit the ski slopes, the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Fall & Winter pass is an unprecedented bargain at just $299 while supplies last. Combined with the special early booking promotion, this is a unique opportunity to enjoy some supreme savings on fall and winter travel.” Frontier Airlines Senior Vice President of Commercial Daniel Shurz said in a statement.



Frontier Airlines is a Denver-based carrier with a fleet of 125 Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline operates routes to over 85 United States and international destinations. In May, the airline announced new service to Guatemala City and Santo Domingo.

