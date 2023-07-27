News Score Flights to Orlando, Las Vegas, More for As Low As $19 With Frontier's Latest Sale — but You'll Have to Book Soon The sale, along with discount pricing on bags, expires on Tuesday. By Michael Cappetta Michael Cappetta Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 27, 2023 Photo: Courtesy Frontier Airlines Travelers looking to book a last minute summer or fall getaway have a new option to score a flight deal. Frontier Airlines, a low-cost carrier based in Denver, has extended a recent fare sale, with flights starting as low as $19 one-way, plus fees.Travel + Leisure spotted one-way fares from major airports as low as $19 with examples including: Atlanta, GA to New York, NY (LGA) For $25Buffalo, NY to Orlando, FL for $25Cincinnati, OH to Orlando, FL for $19Cleveland, OH to Orlando, FL for $29Denver, CO to Las Vegas, NV for $19Islip, NY to Tampa FL for $38Miami, FL to Las Vegas, NV for $48 As part of this sale, the airline is offering the option to pre-purchase the ability to carry-on bags for $29 for travel between August 8, 2023 through November 15, 2023, according to the airline. The sale and discount pricing on bags, expires on Tuesday, Aug. 1. There are a significant number of deals to and from Orlando International Airport, where Frontier operates over 70 routes, and maintains an airline base & training facility. “These rock-bottom prices offer a tremendous opportunity for customers to save big on their next vacation,” Frontier’s Vice President of marketing Tyri Squyres said in a statement shared with T+L. Frontier Airlines unbundles airline tickets and allows passengers to choose which services they want to add on, such as carry-on bag, or advance seat assignment. Travel experts advise passengers to be careful before booking low-cost fares, and always review the conditions of a ticket.“The key whenever you're flying budget airlines is to pay close attention to the fine print. High fees can quickly turn a great deal into an expensive trip," travel booking site Going.com founder Scott Keyes previously shared with T+L. "This is especially true with Frontier. According to their public financials, out of every $100 they generate from customers, just $39 comes from fares, while $61 comes from add-on fees—a feat that, to my knowledge, surpasses all other major US airlines,” Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit