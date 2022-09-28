Frontier Has 1 Million Seats on Sale Starting at Just $19 — but You’ll Have to Book Fast

Frontier Airlines is celebrating its new aircraft by putting 1 million seats on sale starting at under $20.

The Denver-based low-cost airline is offering the chance to buy tickets to destinations across the country for as low as $19 per flight, according to the airline. To take advantage, travelers must book the sale by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sept. 29 and travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Saturdays through Jan. 11, 2023.

While the cheapest fares for the sale are reserved for members of Frontier’s Discount Den program, which costs $59.99 per year and comes with access to perks like discounted deals as well as includes free flights for kids on select routes, non-members can still snag seats for as low as $39.

The sale is also not good on blackout dates from Nov. 18 to Nov. 28 and from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2, 2023. All reservations are non-refundable, and don’t include things like baggage and advance seat assignments.

The sale comes as Frontier prepares to take delivery of an Airbus A321neo aircraft, a first for the carrier, the company tweeted, noting the fuel-efficient plane is “the greenest way to fly.”

Frontier typically allows customers to bring one personal item with them included in the cost of its fares and charges for both carry-on bags and checked luggage. Earlier this year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

The airline flies to more than 90 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America and offers two types of seats: standard and Stretch, which offers extra legroom.

This fall, Frontier plans to expand its service with 10 new direct routes from Phoenix as well as plans to launch several new domestic and international routes from Atlanta, Denver, and Orlando in November and December.

