Frontier Is Putting 1 Million Seats on Sale With Flights As Low As $19 — Until Tomorrow

Frontier Airlines is offering two major sales, discounting 1 million seats for fall and winter starting as low as $19 and offering travelers 90% off their next flight.

The 1 million seat sale, which must be booked by Sept. 8, is valid on non-stop domestic travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays until Dec. 14, according to the airline. Fares start at only $19 one-way for members of Frontier’s “Discount Den” program, and start at $39 one-way for non-members.

To take advantage, travelers must purchase a ticket at least 21 days in advance. Travel isn’t valid on blackout dates from Nov. 22 through Nov. 29.

All reservations are non-refundable, and don’t include things like baggage and advance seat assignments.

Additionally, Frontier is offering 90% off travelers’ next flight with the code “SAVE90,” according to the airline. This sale is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sep. 13 for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays through Nov. 2.

To take advantage of this sale, travelers must purchase their flight at least three days in advance, but there are no specific blackout dates. This sale is also non-refundable and doesn't include extras like baggage or advance seat assignments.

Frontier Airlines, a low-cost carrier based in Denver, allows passengers to bring one personal item with them included in the cost of its fares and charges for both carry-on bags and checked luggage. Earlier this year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

Frontier also offers a “Discount Den” membership, which costs $59.99 per year and comes with access to perks like discounted deals as well as includes free flights for kids on select routes.

Frontier plans to expand its service starting this fall with 10 new direct routes from Phoenix as well as plans to launch several new domestic and international routes from Atlanta, Denver, and Orlando in November and December.

