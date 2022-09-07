Frontier Is Putting 1 Million Seats on Sale With Flights As Low As $19 — Until Tomorrow

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022
A Frontier Airlines flight prepares to land at Denver International Airport
Photo:

Daniel Brenner/Getty Images

Frontier Airlines is offering two major sales, discounting 1 million seats for fall and winter starting as low as $19 and offering travelers 90% off their next flight.

The 1 million seat sale, which must be booked by Sept. 8, is valid on non-stop domestic travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays until Dec. 14, according to the airline. Fares start at only $19 one-way for members of Frontier’s “Discount Den” program, and start at $39 one-way for non-members. 

To take advantage, travelers must purchase a ticket at least 21 days in advance. Travel isn’t valid on blackout dates from Nov. 22 through Nov. 29. 

All reservations are non-refundable, and don’t include things like baggage and advance seat assignments.

Additionally, Frontier is offering 90% off travelers’ next flight with the code “SAVE90,” according to the airline. This sale is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET on Sep. 13 for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays through Nov. 2.

To take advantage of this sale, travelers must purchase their flight at least three days in advance, but there are no specific blackout dates. This sale is also non-refundable and doesn't include extras like baggage or advance seat assignments.

Frontier Airlines, a low-cost carrier based in Denver, allows passengers to bring one personal item with them included in the cost of its fares and charges for both carry-on bags and checked luggage. Earlier this year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

Frontier also offers a “Discount Den” membership, which costs $59.99 per year and comes with access to perks like discounted deals as well as includes free flights for kids on select routes.

Frontier plans to expand its service starting this fall with 10 new direct routes from Phoenix as well as plans to launch several new domestic and international routes from Atlanta, Denver, and Orlando in November and December.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.


Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier's Latest Sale Has BOGO Flights and Fares for $20 — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A Frontier Airlines A320 airplane in flight
Frontier Is Expanding With 10 New Routes From Phoenix — and Is Celebrating With a $19 Flight Sale
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from LAX Los Angeles, California.
Frontier Just Put a Million Tickets on Sale Starting at Only $19
A Frontier Airlines a320 in flight
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Shark Week With 50% Off Flights Across the Country — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight
Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating Fall With a $39 Flight Sale — but Hurry, It Ends Today
A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis for takeoff at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado,
Spirit Airlines' Fall Sale Ending Today Has $55 One-way Flights — How You Can Book
A Frontier Airlines a320 in flight
Frontier Airlines' Sale Has Flights for As Low As $16 — but You'll Have to Book Today
Spirit Plane
Spirit Airlines Has a 'Sweet' Valentine's Day Sale With 60% Off Flights — and You Have Until Tomorrow to Book
Spirit Airlines tales
Spirit Airlines Is Putting Flights on Sale for Half-off — Until Tonight
PLAY airplane wing seen through a window in flight
Score 25% off Flights to Europe This Weekend on Low-cost Airline Play — How to Book
Frontier Airlines plane
Frontier Airlines' Latest Sale Is Offering 75% Off Fares – but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Frontier Airlines airplane inflight
Frontier Is Celebrating New Routes With a $69 Flight Sale
A Southwest Airlines airplane on a tarmac
Southwest has Fall, Winter Getaways on Sale for as Low as $59 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Frontier Airlines airplane
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Spring With 50% Flights Across the U.S., Puerto Rico, and More
Southwest interior
You Can Now Upgrade Your Southwest Seat Online Before Your Flight — Here's How
Southwest Airlines plane
Southwest Is Celebrating Its 50th Year in Service With $50 One-way Flights