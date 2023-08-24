Frontier Is Celebrating New Routes to Florida, Caribbean, and Mexico With Flights Starting at $39

Frontier Airlines is launching several new warm-weather routes to the Caribbean and Mexico in time for winter, and putting one-way flights on sale to celebrate.

Starting on Nov. 16, the airline will launch brand-new seasonal flights to Cancun from Detroit, from Chicago’s Midway airport, and from Minneapolis, Frontier shared with Travel + Leisure. On the same day, the airline will also launch new seasonal flights from both Detroit and Minneapolis to Fort Myers and from Baltimore to Tampa.

Then on Dec. 17, Frontier will launch flights from Philadelphia to the Dominican Republic.

“We’re thrilled to expand our nonstop offerings across our network,” Daniel Shurz, the senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “Along with more routes to Florida, new service to Mexico and the Dominican Republic is also on the horizon. As we get closer to winter, now is the time to start planning those tropical getaways. Getting there is easier and more convenient than ever thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

To celebrate the new routes, Frontier is putting fares on sale starting at just $39 to Florida and $79 to Cancun. To take advantage of the sale, travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 29 and fly by Feb. 13, 2024. The sale also excludes several blackout dates, including from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, Jan. 1 to Jan. 6, Jan. 12, and Jan. 15.

In addition to the new routes, Frontier is also expanding its already existing service, including adding more frequencies from Miami the Dominican Republic and from Minneapolis to Orlando.

The new flights come as Frontier introduced an all-you-can-fly fall and winter flight pass starting at just $299. The pass grants access to the airline’s domestic and international destinations.

The low-cost airline is also looking to help some lucky students out by giving away airline miles to travelers with student debt, matching their loans in the form of miles up to 100,000. The contest is open through Aug. 27.