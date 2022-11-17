Frontier Just Launched an Unlimited Flight Pass — and It's Over Half Off Until Tonight

The pass will typically cost $1,999 each year, but is currently available for a special introductory price of $599.

Updated on November 17, 2022
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Photo:

Courtesy of Frontier Airlines 

Frontier Airlines introduced an unlimited flight pass on Wednesday, offering a year of flights for one flat rate.

Entitled the GoWild! Pass, which went on sale this week for travel starting on May 2, 2023, will be valid for 12 months of unlimited flights on more than 300 days each year, the carrier shared with Travel + Leisure. The pass will typically cost $1,999 each year, but is currently available for a special introductory price of $599 per person on a first-come, first-served basis until Thursday.

The pass will be valid on flights throughout the United States, including to Puerto Rico.

“There's a lot of empty seats that go every year… [and] we've seen an explosion in leisure travel,” Barry Biffle, the president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, told T+L. “It's probably one of the coolest products we've ever offered as an airline. It gives people that freedom of unlimited travel.”

Biffle said the number of customers who flew Frontier five times or more each year has doubled from pre-pandemic to now, accounting now for nearly a third of all customers.

Travelers who pick up the unlimited pass will be able to search and book flights the day before their departure. For each flight, travelers will have to pay 1 cent in airfare, plus all applicable taxes, fees, and charges. Travel on the pass is also not eligible to earn miles or status.

The flight pass also does not include extras like seat selection or baggage, which is typically not included in the cost of Frontier’s fares. Earlier this year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

As part of the pass, flights will be available on nearly every day of the year, but will include several blackout dates like May 25, 26, and 29 (around Memorial Day), July 1 through 5, 8, and 9 (around the Fourth of July holiday), Nov. 18, 22, and 24 to 27 (around Thanksgiving), Dec. 22 to 24, and 26 to 31 (around Christmas and New Year’s), and more.

“We think it's exactly what people need when they have a thirst for travel and when they have flexibility,” Biffle said. “This is not for the spring break family, this is for your 20-something, 30-somethings that don't have kids that are working from home, or empty nesters who have flexibility to move around, this is for the active retirees.” 

Each unlimited pass will automatically renew for another year unless a traveler cancels.

Frontier flies to more than 90 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America and offers two types of seats: standard and Stretch, which offers extra legroom.

The airline’s unlimited pass was launched months after Alaska Airlines introduced its own flight subscription pass across the West Coast, allowing travelers to book six, 12, or 24 roundtrip flights per year at a fixed monthly rate. Earlier this month, Alaska Airlines expanded its pass to include Salt Lake City.

