This Frontier Sale Ending Tomorrow Has 90% Off Select Fares — Here's What to Know

As the summer travel season comes to a close, travelers looking to book a fall or winter getaway have new opportunities to save.



Frontier Airlines's latest sale offers 90 percent off base fares for members of it's Discount Den membership club. The promotion code “GIRAFFE” must be used during the checkout process of the tickets for the discount to apply.



The airline currently has published fares on routes such as Philadelphia to Orlando for $25, and New York, NY (LGA) to Atlanta for $38. The 90 percent discount code is applied at checkout to the base fare.



To take advantage of the promotion, travelers can enter the promotion code now through Thursday. The discount fares are on travel through Jan. 10, 2024.



The promotion has several restrictions, such as blackout dates over the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s holiday period. The 90% discount is only valid on travel Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, however travelers can still use the “GIRAFFE” discount code on Monday and Thursday flights, but the discount is reduced to only 50%. The promotion also requires a round-trip ticket to be purchased at least 21 days in advance.



The other primary restriction is that the promotion code is only valid for members of Frontier’s Discount Den. The annual membership fee is $59.99, and new members pay a $40 enrollment fee. The program provides access to the lowest fares that Frontier has available, and other perks such as free flights for children when traveling with their parent on select flights and days.



However, it's worth noting that travel industry experts advise passengers to check the fine print, as discount carriers can often cost more after factoring in luggage and other fees.



“The quickest way to spoil what seemed like a good deal is to find out about significant add-on fees—from bags to seat selection to flight changes—that weren't included in the initial price,” Going.com founder Scott Keyes shared in a statement to T+L.



In Frontier Airlines’ most recent quarterly financial report, Frontier reported earning 54.33 revenue per passenger on airfares, and 69.36 for non-airfare revenue per passenger.

