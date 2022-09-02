Frontier's Latest Sale Has BOGO Flights and Fares for $20 — but You'll Have to Book Fast

To book, travelers can use the promo code “FLYFREE.”

Published on September 2, 2022
Frontier Airlines is celebrating the unofficial end of summer with a BOGO sale that will send travelers and their loved ones to Las Vegas and Denver for half-off.

The “unbe-leaf-able” buy-one-get-one-free companion discount sale will allow travelers to book one ticket and take a friend or loved one for free on flights to and from Las Vegas and the continental United States, as well as on flights to and from Denver, according to the airline. To take advantage, travelers must book the BOGO sale by 11:59 pm ET on Sept. 5 and travel by Nov. 2. 

To book, travelers can use the promo code “FLYFREE.” The sale is valid on travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and has fares to Sin City starting as low as $19.

“Las Vegas… has as much entertainment for families as they do for the party-goers,” the airline tweeted. “So, which BEAR-stie will you bring?”

However, there is a catch: the sale is only available to members of Frontier’s “Discount Den,” a $59.99 year-long membership that comes with access to things like discounted deals and includes free flights for kids on select routes.

The Denver-based low cost carrier only allows travelers to bring one personal item with them included in the cost of its fares and charges for both carry-on bags and checked luggage. Earlier this year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

In addition to the BOGO sale, Frontier is offering flights across the country at deeply discounted prices, starting under $20. Travelers can fly from Cincinnati to Fort Myers in Florida for as low as $19, or spend $21 to fly between Orlando and Philadelphia, from Dallas to Las Vegas, and from Trenton, NJ, to Orlando.

Travelers who want to splurge a bit more can snag flights between Orlando and San Juan, Puerto Rico, starting at only $54.

The sale comes days after Frontier announced it was expanding with 10 new direct routes from Phoenix. Frontier also plans to launch several new domestic and international routes from Atlanta, Denver, and Orlando in November and December.

