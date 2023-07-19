Frontier's Latest Sale Has $29 Flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, More — but You'll Have to Act Fast

Hurry, the sale ends Thursday night.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta
Published on July 19, 2023
In a twist on a birthday celebration, instead of receiving gifts, Frontier Airlines is giving away deals to travelers seeking a late-summer or fall getaway.

The airline, which is celebrating its 29th anniversary this year, is offering customers unique deals such as $29 fares in their flight network. The airline is also offering a package of perks, such as carry-on bag, checked bag, and advanced seat assignment, for a discounted price of $29 as well. To help travelers seeking flexible flight plans, Frontier is also allowing one-time free change and bonus miles with the birthday celebration bookings. 

Travel + Leisure spotted discount fares in the fare sale for $29 from Denver to Phoenix and even a $19 fare from Cleveland to Orlando. Other discounted fares include Trenton to Orlando for $26 and Dallas to Denver for $25. 

The discounted fares must be purchased by 11:59pm EST on Thursday and the flights are valid on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturdays in select cities from August 15, 2023 through November 15, 2023, according to the airline. 

The fare sale also requires a 21-day advance purchase (so this will not be helpful for travelers seeking a last minute flight deal). 

“Not only are we offering ultra-low fares, but this is the first time we’ve ever offered The Perks and The Works bundles at such a low cost," Tyri Squyres, Frontier’s Vice President of Marketing said in a statement. "When you book The Perks, you can travel with ease with your baggage paid for, your seat assignment secured, and Zone 1 boarding - plus you’ll get full refundability if you upgrade to The Works,”

While not included in this promotion, Frontier has made headlines this summer with the extension of the “All-You-Can-Fly GoWild! Fall & Winter Pass”, where travelers can fly unlimited Frontier flights for $299, with conditions. 

