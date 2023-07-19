You Can Be 'The Lucky One' and Score Concert Tickets and a Flight to One of Taylor Swift's Remaining U.S. Shows — Here's How

The sweepstakes ends Thursday.

Published on July 19, 2023
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of The Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
While fans of Taylor Swift know ‘All Too Well’ how difficult purchasing tickets for the Eras tour has been, a low-cost airline carrier may be the saving grace for a pair of lucky Swifties looking to see one of the final shows in the United States.

Frontier Airlines recently announced a sweepstakes that will give away two concert tickets, two roundtrip airline tickets, hotel, and ground transportation to Taylor Swift’s tour date in Los Angeles on August 7.

Fans looking to enter the sweepstakes can enter on Frontier’s contest landing page. The contest is ongoing now through July 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. MST. Frontier points out that the “sweepstakes is not endorsed by or affiliated with Taylor Swift,” and consumers must be 18 years or older to enter.

The contest terms and conditions specify that participation in the sweepstakes is only open to “residents of the United States, except residents of New York state, Florida, and the District of Columbia”.

Taylor Swift will be playing six different shows for her "Eras Tour" concerts in Los Angeles at the Sofi Stadium from August 3 through August 8. The Frontier giveaway is for the August 7 show, which will be one of the last stops in the United States for this leg of the tour. 

For the lucky winner, or anyone attending Taylor Swift’s remaining tour dates, Travel + Leisure has curated some of the best tour outfits inspired by Taylor Swift, For travelers looking to take a Taylor Swift inspired trip, T+L has also compiled some of the best destinations referenced in Taylor Swift’s music

