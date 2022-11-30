Frontier Airlines Eliminates Phone-based Customer Service — Here's Why

Instead, the airline promises 24/7 online chat help.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022
A Frontier Airlines airplane on a tarmac
Photo:

Courtesy of Frontier Airlines 

Frontier Airlines is eliminating its phone-based customer service line, opting for an all-digital approach.

The airline will no longer field questions or address customer concerns over the phone, a Frontier Airlines spokesperson confirmed to Travel + Leisure. Instead, the carrier is directing travelers to use the live chat on its website or reach out through social media.

“Our Customer Care function recently transitioned to fully digital communications, which enables us to ensure our customers get the information they need as expeditiously and efficiently as possible,” the spokesperson told T+L.

If customers want to get in touch with the airline they'll have to do so online, “we have found that most customers prefer communicating via digital channels," according to the carrier. "Customers can visit our website and interact initially with a chatbot which provides answers to common questions. If live agent support is needed, we have live chat available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers may also chat with us via common social media channels and WhatsApp.”

The transition to a fully-digital approach was completed this month. 

When travelers call Frontier’s phone number, they will now hear an automatic message that states: “At Frontier, we offer the lowest fares in the industry by operating our airline as efficiently as possible. We want our customers to be able to operate efficiently as well, which is why we make it easy to find what you need at Flyfrontier.com or on our mobile app. We also have a chat service available 24/7.” There is no available option to speak to a live agent on the phone. 

The cost-cutting measures come months after the low-cost carrier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds. The airline also charges extra for things like seat selection.

The decision also comes on the heels of a more than $200 million fine the Department of Transportation levied on the airline for failing to pay customers' required refunds.

Earlier this month, Frontier launched an unlimited flight pass, the GoWild! Pass, which is valid for unlimited flights on more than 300 days each year. The pass is currently on sale for $799 per year and will typically cost $1,999 each year.

