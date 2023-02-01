Frontier Airlines Now Has an Unlimited Pass for Summer — Here's How to Score One

Frontier Airlines just launched an unlimited pass for the summer, allowing travelers to fly anywhere the carrier goes however many times they want.

The all-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass allows for unlimited flights throughout Frontier’s domestic and international network from May 2 through Sept. 30, according to Frontier. To start, the pass will cost $399 per person.

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” Daniel Shurz, the senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities.”

To use the pass, travelers will have to login to their Frontier miles account and search and book a flight the day before for domestic departures or up to 10 days before for international departures. Travelers will then have to pay 1 cent in airfare for each flight, plus applicable taxes, fees, and charges.

Extras, like baggage or seat selection, for example, are not included in the cost of the pass and can be purchased separately. Last year, Frontier reduced the weight limit for checked bags on its flights to a maximum of 40 pounds.

Several blackout dates are also applicable, including over the Memorial Day and July 4 holiday weekends, and travel booked with the pass is not eligible to earn miles or status.

The pass will automatically renew for summer travel unless a pass holder cancels it.

The launch of a summer pass comes months after Frontier introduced its first unlimited annual GoWild! Pass. That pass is currently on sale for $999.

Similarly, Alaska Airlines introduced its own flight subscription pass across the West Coast last year, allowing travelers to book six, 12, or 24 roundtrip flights per year at a fixed monthly rate. The carrier then expanded its pass to include Salt Lake City.

Frontier flies to more than 90 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America and offers two types of seats: standard and Stretch, which offers extra legroom.