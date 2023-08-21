Frontier Will Give You One Mile for Every Dollar You Owe in Student Debt With New Contest — Yes, Really

The contest is open until Aug. 27.

August 21, 2023
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320
Frontier Airlines is looking to lighten the burden of the debt by giving away airline miles to 100 people. 

The airline's Student Loan Mile Match will award the lucky winners the amount of student debt they have in the form of miles, up to 100,000. For example, if someone has $50,000 in debt, they would receive 50,000 Frontier Airlines Miles. 

“With flights available for as little as 10,000 miles, Frontier Miles are a great way to take advantage of Frontier’s expansive network and enjoy a getaway to explore someplace new or visit family and friends,” Frontier Airlines Vice President of Marketing Tyri Squires said in a statement to Travel + Leisure.  

To enter, participants can submit an entry form on the contest's website. Frontier shares that no purchase is necessary, but a Frontier Miles account is required for entry. Bonus entries can be earned by sharing the sweepstakes on social media, according to Frontier. 

“The larger the debt, the bigger the promotional mile payout, which can be used for free flights,” Frontier shared in a news release about the contest. 

The contest, which is open now through Aug. 27, is open to residents of the United States except for those in New York, Florida, and the District of Columbia.  

For travelers feeling lucky, Frontier is running another contest called “The Ultimate Las Vegas Getaway" which includes six round-trip tickets to Las Vegas, and a two night stay at the STRAT Hotel Casino & Tower. The Las Vegas contest ends on Aug. 25.

Frontier Airlines is known for its low prices and discounted airfares. The airline is currently running promotions with flights as low as $29 on popular routes such as Philadelphia to Tampa, or San Francisco to Las Vegas. 

