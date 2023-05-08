Flying to Puerto Rico Just Got Easier Thanks to This Low-cost Carrier

Frontier Airlines launched several new nonstop flights to Puerto Rico from cities across the mainland United States just in time for the summer holidays.

Last week, the carrier added flights from San Juan, the capitol of Puerto Rico, to five U.S. cities, according to the airline. The routes are between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and Cleveland, Baltimore, Chicago (MDW), Dallas (DFW), and Detroit.

Frontier also added two flights between Puerto Rico and Florida. This includes a route between the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla and Tampa, and a journey between the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce and Orlando.

The airline is adding flights from San Juan to Cancun, Mexico on May 11.

“Our major expansion in Puerto Rico is connecting the island to some of the most popular destinations across the United States, as well as Cancun,” Daniel Shurz, the senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “In addition to bringing increased tourism to the island, Puerto Ricans now have more access to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to visit friends and family across the U.S.”

The eight new routes to Puerto Rico bring Frontier’s total service to the island to 20 nonstop flights.



The routes come as Frontier has discounted its unlimited summer flight pass by $500 through the end of the month. The deal, which must be purchased by May 31, is valid through Sept. 30 to destinations throughout the U.S. and beyond, including Puerto Rico and Mexico. (Frontier also offers an unlimited annual GoWild! Pass, which offers a year of flights for one flat rate. That pass is currently on sale for $1,999.)

Frontier is a low-cost airline and typically charges for extras like baggage and seat selection. The airline flies to more than 90 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.

