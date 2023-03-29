Frontier Airlines Is Giving Away a Million Miles — How to Enter

For lucky travelers, a million airline miles from Frontier could be in your future.

The airline is hosting its first-ever jackpot giveaway, called “Lott-o Miles.” Similar to a traditional lottery, but with a Frontier spin, participants will choose five of the Frontier animal ambassadors instead of numbers. If a participant matches the five animals, they'll win one million Frontier miles.

The drawings will take place between Wednesday and April 7, 2023 at 2pm EST. The remaining drawings will take place on March 31, April 3, April 5, and April 7. While the jackpot may roll over progressively for each drawing, the entries do not - so participants will need to register for each drawing day. Viewers can tune-in live to see the drawings during each designated time period on Frontier's social media accounts, including their Facebook page.

The choices for the lottery are Eagle, Coqui Llanero, Grey Wolf, Bison, Black Footed Ferret, Resplendent Quetzal, Two-Toed Sloth, Sea Turtle, Eagle, Squirrel, Polar Bear, Fox, Orca, Longhorn Steer, Parrot, Rabbit, Manatee, Bear, Flamingo, Big Horn Sheep, and Moose.

If no one wins in a drawing, the next jackpot will include the previous prize. If no one matches the drawings over the contest period, a randomly selected winner will be chosen from each one of the pools of entries from each day.

“We’re always looking for fun and unique opportunities to show customers how much we appreciate them, and it makes it all the more exciting to be the first airline to do this type of promotion,” Tyri Squyres, Frontier's vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

Frontier shares that they will be extending the fun and games during the busy spring break season with special events on-board their planes, and at airports.

