Frontier Airlines Has 50% Off Flights Until Tomorrow — How to Book

Use promo code "SAVE50."

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023
A Frontier Airlines airplane on a tarmac
Photo:

Courtesy of Frontier Airlines 

Frontier Airlines is celebrating procrastinators with a last-minute half-off sale.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6, allows travelers to save 50 percent off flights if they fly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Saturdays by May 24. To book the sale, travelers can use the promo code “SAVE50” on Frontier’s website.

The sale, however, does come with a few caveats: a seven day advance purchase is required and travelers must book a round trip flight. The discount also only applies to the base fare and does not apply to fees or taxes.

All reservations are non-refundable and any changes or cancellations made after 24 hours of booking will be subject to change fees along with any fare differences, according to the airline.

Frontier, which flies to more than 90 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America, is a low-cost airline and typically charges for extras like baggage and seat selection. The airline offers two types of seats: standard and Stretch, which offers extra legroom.

In addition to the sale, Frontier recently introduced an unlimited flight pass — along with a summer-only version — that allows travelers to book as many flights as they want for one flat rate. The pass includes several blackout dates (like popular holiday times), but allows flexible travelers to search and book flights the day before their departure.

Frontier is also currently holding its first-ever jackpot giveaway, “Lott-o Miles,” during which the airline is giving away one million Frontier miles. The remaining drawings will take place on April 5 and April 7. 

While the airline does charge for perks like seat selection, the company did recently guarantee families could sit together, ensuring its booking system would automatically seat children under 14 years old with at least one parent or guardian.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The tail of a JetBlue A220 Airplane
JetBlue’s Has Flights As Low As $39 for Its Spring Sale — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
The heart on the side of the Southwest Airlines airplanes
Southwest Is Giving Away a Companion Pass — but You Have to Act Fast
PLAY airplane in flight
Low-cost Airline Play Has a Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Sale With 20% Off Flights to Europe
A Southwest Airlines flight takes off from Dallas Love Field
How to Score Companion Passes to Get Free Flights — and Which Airlines Offer Them
A Frontier Airlines airplane in flight through clouds
Frontier Airlines Now Has an Unlimited Pass for Summer — Here's How to Score One
A flight attendant bringing baby bottle to mother with baby on airplane
Why Flight Attendants Want Airlines to Stop Allowing Infants to Sit on Parents' Laps
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier Just Launched an Unlimited Flight Pass — What to Know
An Amtrak train on the California Zephyr Line
Amtrak Auto Train Tickets Are on Sale for As Low As $29 — When to Book
A Play Air SEÂ A321neo airbus passenger aircraft at Keflavik International Airport, near Reykjavik, Iceland
Low-cost Icelandic Airline Play Is Offering 20% Off Flights to Europe
Breeze Airways plane
Breeze Airways' Spring Sale Has Flights Starting at $29 — When to Book
A Spirit Airlines airplane flying through clouds
Spirit Airlines Pi Day Sale Has $49 Flights Across the U.S. — but You'll Have to Book Soon
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
Southwest Has 25% Off Flights During Peak Holiday Travel Times — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A Spirit Airlines airplane flying through blue sky and clouds
Spirit's Valentine's Day Sale Has $44 Flights Until Tomorrow
A Frontier Airlines a320 in flight
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Shark Week With 50% Off Flights Across the Country — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
Frontier Airlines Is Having a 100% Off Sale — for One Day Only
La Compagnie airplane
This All-business Class Airline Has 2-for-1 Deals on Flights to Europe for Valentine’s Day