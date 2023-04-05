Frontier Airlines Has 50% Off Flights Until Tomorrow — How to Book

Frontier Airlines is celebrating procrastinators with a last-minute half-off sale.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6, allows travelers to save 50 percent off flights if they fly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Saturdays by May 24. To book the sale, travelers can use the promo code “SAVE50” on Frontier’s website.

The sale, however, does come with a few caveats: a seven day advance purchase is required and travelers must book a round trip flight. The discount also only applies to the base fare and does not apply to fees or taxes.

All reservations are non-refundable and any changes or cancellations made after 24 hours of booking will be subject to change fees along with any fare differences, according to the airline.

Frontier, which flies to more than 90 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America, is a low-cost airline and typically charges for extras like baggage and seat selection. The airline offers two types of seats: standard and Stretch, which offers extra legroom.

In addition to the sale, Frontier recently introduced an unlimited flight pass — along with a summer-only version — that allows travelers to book as many flights as they want for one flat rate. The pass includes several blackout dates (like popular holiday times), but allows flexible travelers to search and book flights the day before their departure.

Frontier is also currently holding its first-ever jackpot giveaway, “Lott-o Miles,” during which the airline is giving away one million Frontier miles. The remaining drawings will take place on April 5 and April 7.

While the airline does charge for perks like seat selection, the company did recently guarantee families could sit together, ensuring its booking system would automatically seat children under 14 years old with at least one parent or guardian.