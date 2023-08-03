You'll Now Need to Be at the Airport Earlier If You're Flying Frontier — Here's Why

The airline will close its counter for in-person check-in or bag-drop an hour earlier instead of 45 minutes.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023
A female traveller doing luggage check-in at the airline counter in the airport
Photo:

d3sign/Getty Images

Frontier Airlines will shorten the window for in-person check-in and bag drop, ensuring travelers must be at the airport earlier.

Starting this month, the low-cost airline will close its ticket counters for check-in and checked baggage 60 minutes before a scheduled departure, Frontier wrote in a Facebook post. Previously, the cut-off was 45 minutes before departure. 

The new rule will go into effect on Aug. 16.

“Important info for your next flight,” the airline wrote in the post. “Starting August 16th, all Frontier ticket counters will close for check-in and bag drop 60 minutes prior (previously 45 minutes) to your flight departure. We continue to be committed to getting you and your bags to your destination without interruption.”

A Frontier spokesperson Travel + Leisure the reason for the change was to standardize the check-in process and make loading baggage easier.

“Increasing the standard check-in and bag drop cutoff from the current 45 minutes to 60 minutes prior to scheduled departure will help to ensure ample time for customers to get through security and to their gate, as well as allow additional time for bags to move through airport handling systems to aircraft,” the spokesperson said. “It will also serve to standardize the cutoff times for both international and domestic travel.”

Other major domestic airlines have different policies, depending on the airport. Delta Air Lines, for example, recommends travelers check-in at least 30 minutes before their scheduled domestic departure when flying out of most airports, but increases that to 45 minutes for departures from Las Vegas, Honolulu, Miami, and more. Some airports have even longer minimum check-in times, according to United Airlines, like Toronto and St. Thomas, which each require passengers to check-in at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure.

In general, most airlines recommend travelers arrive at the airport two hours before their scheduled departure for domestic flights and three hours before their scheduled departure for international flights.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse exterior with covered patio in a garden
You Can Book Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito, California, Home on Airbnb — but You Have to Act Fast
Looking out an airplane window as the airplane takes off from Mykonos, Greece
This Travel Site Is Giving Away Free Flights Every Weekday in August — How to Enter
Grand canal on sunny day in Venice, Italy
UNESCO Recommends Adding Venice to Its 'In Danger' List — Here's Why
This Major U.S. Airport Just Banned the Sale of Plastic Water Bottles — What to Know
Scenic view of palm trees on field against sky during sunset, Honolulu, Hawaii
Hawaiian Airlines Has Flights to Paradise for As Low As $119 for a Limited Time
Sunrise in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
This Low-cost Airline Is Celebrating Its New Route to Puerto Rico With $99 Flights — but You'll Need to Book Soon
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX-8 on a tarmac
Southwest Just Launched Its First-ever BOGO 50% Off Sale — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Drink at the Dead Rabbit in NYC
The Team Behind This Trendy NYC Bar Is Opening a New Train-themed Pub in Moynihan Station
Perseid shower
2 Supermoons, a Meteor Shower, and a Saturn Sighting — Here's What to See in the Night Sky This Month
A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, launches from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on August 10, 2021 in Wallops Island, Virginia.
NASA Will Launch a Rocket to the ISS Tonight — and It May Be Visible From a Dozen States
The Sturgeon Supermoon
Tonight's Supermoon Will Light Up the Sky — Here's When and How to See It
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier Just Launched a Monthly Unlimited Flight Pass — and It's Discounted for a Limited Time
Southwest Airlines airplanes sitting at their airport gates
Southwest Is the Latest Airline to Cut Back on Midweek Flights — Here's Why
People sitting along the River Seine by the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France
Paris Will Soon Allow Swimming in the Seine for the First Time in Over 100 Years
Phoenix, Arizona skyline at dusk
It Just Got Easier to Get to Mexico From This West Coast Hub
Cocktail
This Dream Job Will Pay You in Cocktails to Review Bars in Your Area